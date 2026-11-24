ARTICLE · 24 NOVEMBER 2026
Why Do I Need A Lawyer To Buy A Condo? (Video)
When purchasing a condominium in Ontario, buyers must carefully verify that parking spaces and storage lockers are properly documented in their purchase agreements. This brief advisory highlights a critical due diligence step that can prevent disputes and ensure buyers receive the amenities they expect with their unit.
Buying a condo in Ontario? Make sure the parking space and locker you expect are reflected in the purchase documents.
Real estate lawyer Jaimin Panesar explains why checking the agreement of purchase and sale, condo status certificate, and title is an important part of reviewing your purchase.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.