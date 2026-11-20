Can a contractor claim additional costs when the notice to proceed is delayed and the project extends into winter? In Nahtac Constructions inc. v. Ville de Montréal, 2026 QCCA 1240, the Court of Appeal reiterated that a contractor basing its price on certain assumptions must ensure that those assumptions are supported by the tender documents or have been properly verified before submitting a bid. However, the Court confirmed that a delay penalty clause cannot be applied blindly when its effect becomes disproportionate to the circumstances and the actual harm suffered.

This decision followed the trial judgment that we analyzed in a 2024 article. It clarified the risks each party assumes at the bidding stage and the limits that the courts place on the application of penalty clauses.

What led to the dispute between Nahtac and the Ville de Montréal?

The dispute arose from a call for tenders issued by the Ville de Montréal (the “City”) on March 17, 2016, to replace the bridge bracing on the Jacques-Bizard Bridge. Nahtac Constructions inc. (“Nahtac”) was awarded the fixed-price contract after submitting a bid that was significantly lower than those of its competitors. This was due in part to an innovative work method involving a suspended platform and a barge. However, this method had a significant limitation: it was particularly well suited to completing the work before winter.

Although Nahtac was awarded the contract in June 2016, it did not receive the notice to proceed until early September. Considering this schedule would undermine the efficiency of its work method, Nahtac twice asked the City for authorization to suspend the work over the winter, but was unsuccessful. The project therefore continued under more difficult conditions than those anticipated when the bid was prepared and was subject to significant delays.

At the end of the project, Nahtac claimed various amounts from the City, arguing that the actual working conditions differed from those it had reasonably anticipated. Nahtac also challenged the delay penalties imposed under the contract. The City countered that the contract documents did not guarantee a specific performance period and that the alleged difficulties fell within the risks assumed by the contractor.

What had the Superior court decided in 2024?

In 2024, the Superior Court allowed Nahtac’s claim against the Ville de Montréal in part.

First, the Court held that the work period contemplated in the contract documents was not restricted to the summer and early fall, as Nahtac alleged.

Rejecting Nahtac’s interpretation of article 5.1.6.1 of the special administrative terms and conditions (Cahier des clauses administratives spéciales), the Court found that the 30-day period provided for in the article is a minimum, not a maximum, period for issuing the notice to proceed. Therefore, the Court rejected the argument that the 30-day period was the maximum time Nahtac had to begin its work after the opening of tenders.

The Superior Court then confirmed that the City had provided enough information in the tender documents for Nahtac to adequately inquire into the possible period of execution of its work. Since the owner had fulfilled its duty to provide information, the Court summarily dismissed Nahtac’s principal claim for work directly related to the extension of the project schedule.

The Court also dismissed most of the claims based on the condition of the bridge structure and the allegedly unforeseen work. However, it allowed the claim relating to the unforeseen change in the method of drilling the slab.

Conversely, the Court sided with Nahtac on the delay penalties. While the Court found the clause itself to be valid, it concluded that the clause was abusive in the circumstances within the meaning of article 1437 of the Civil Code of Québec (“CCQ”). Accordingly, it ordered the City to reimburse the $165,000 withheld as a penalty.

Finally, the Court dismissed the parties’ other claims, including the City’s counterclaim for reimbursement of additional professional fees.

The Court of appeal decides

1. Nahtac’s Principal Claim for Costs Arising from the Extension of the Project

The Court upheld the trial judgment on this issue. Article 5.1.6.1 of the special administrative terms and conditions set a minimum, not a maximum, 30-day period for issuing the notice to proceed. The tender documents therefore permitted the notice to proceed to be issued much later, with the result that the work could continue into the winter.

Furthermore, the Court noted that several clauses of the contract expressly refer to work carried out in winter conditions. These provisions demonstrated that the contract anticipated the possibility of the work being performed during the winter and not only during the summer or fall.

In the Court’s view, Nahtac erred in assuming that the work would necessarily be carried out during the summer to implement its innovative and more economical work method. If that assumption was key to its pricing, Nahtac should have asked the City for clarification before submitting its bid. Nahtac’s duty to inquire extended to all information material to its assessment of the contract, not only to technical and scientific matters.

The Court added that the schedule slippage was not attributable solely to winter conditions, but also by other issues that arose, such as steel supply problems and the loss of the barge that Nahtac was using as a platform.

2. The City’s incidental appeal: abusive application of the penalty clause

The Court dismissed the City’s incidental appeal in its entirety and confirmed that the $165,000 penalty should be annulled, although for reasons different from those of the trial judge.

Among other things, the Court of Appeal held that the trial judge should not have considered that the City had benefited from a favourable price through Nahtac’s bid or faulted the City for refusing to suspend the work when the contract permitted it.

After conducting its own assessment of whether the penalty was abusive, the Court found a marked disproportion between the penalty and the harm the City actually suffered. Although no specific proof of harm is usually required to invoke a penalty clause, the absence or minimal nature of the harm is still a relevant factor in exercising the power to reduce or annul the penalty as outlined in article 1623 CCQ.

While Nahtac was able to show that it had been significantly affected by circumstances largely beyond its control, the City failed to demonstrate that the delay in completing the project caused it any concrete or measurable harm.

Given the circumstances of this case and the fact that it was a contract of adhesion, applying the penalty clause would be circumstantially abusive.

Takeaways and conclusion:

It is important to validate the assumptions that affect your bid price. Visible or foreseeable site conditions are generally the contractor’s responsibility. A penalty clause must be applied with caution.

This decision ultimately reminds us that contractors generally cannot pass on the consequences of bidding assumptions that are not borne out by the contract documents to the owner. Conversely, an owner who relies on a penalty clause must ensure that its application is proportionate to the circumstances and the actual harm suffered.