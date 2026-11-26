There is surprisingly little information online about how to obtain vacant possession of a property, or what the process involves. Having recently gone through the process in Toronto, I thought it would be helpful to set out the “nuts and bolts.”

Step 1: Bring a Motion for Vacant Possession

On notice to the occupant or tenant, bring a motion seeking the following orders (to be amended as needed):

THIS COURT ORDERS that [the occupant] shall deliver vacant possession of property municipally known as [municipal address] (the “Property”) in broom-swept condition, within [XX] days of the date of this Order;

THIS COURT ORDERS that should [the occupant] fail to deliver such vacant possession within [XX] days, a writ of possession for the Property shall be issued to the Moving Party, and the Sheriff of the [City] shall be authorized to enforce upon the writ of possession.

Once you have your signed and issued Order, the clock will begin for the occupant to vacate the subject property.

Step 2: If the occupant fails to deliver vacant possession by the court-ordered deadline, obtain an issued Writ of Possession

Fill out the Requisition (Form 4E), found on Ontario’s Rules of Civil Procedure Formswebsite, requesting a writ of possession.

Fill out the Writ of Possession (Form 60C), found on Ontario’s Rules of Civil Procedure Formswebsite, directing the Enforcement Office to take possession of the subject property;

Attend at, or send a process server to, the appropriate court office to obtain the issued Writ of Possession;

Pay the fee for the issuance of the Writ of Possession.

Step 3: File the issued Writ with the appropriate Enforcement Office, along with a completed Eviction Information Requirements Form; pay the filing fee

Once you have your issued Writ of Possession, file the Writ at your local Enforcement Office

File your client’s completed Eviction Information Requirements Form, which includes the following details: The eviction details, including the property’s address, a description of the premises, and other relevant details; The requestor’s contact information; and Information about the occupant

Pay the fee to the Minister of Finance, which comprises the Filing Fee, the Enforcement Fee, the travel allowance, and any miscellaneous disbursements

Step 4: Receive and Comply with Pending Eviction Instructions

Once the Writ has been filed, the Enforcement Office will tentatively schedule the eviction and provide Pending Eviction Instructions. Some of the key instructions are summarized below:

The Enforcement Office will first mail a “Notice to Vacate” through ordinary mail to the occupant;

If the occupant does not vacate, the eviction will take place during a placeholder week provided in advance to the requestor. The occupant is not notified of the placeholder week. The requestor is typically advised of the exact date and time of the eviction 1-5 business days before the eviction;

The requestor is required to attend at the property during the scheduled eviction;

It is the requestor’s responsibility to deal with items of personal property or animals;

It is the requestor’s responsibility to arrange for a locksmith to be present for the eviction to change the locks and secure the premises.

I cannot speak for other jurisdictions but, during my recent experience at the Toronto Enforcement Office, the timeline between the filing of the issued Writ and the eviction was six weeks.

Step 5: Have all arrangements ready on Eviction Day

Assuming all goes well, the enforcement officer will attend at the property and take vacant possession. Be sure to attend the property on eviction day with a plan for moving any chattels or animals. Also ensure to arrange for a locksmith to be present if it is necessary to change the locks.