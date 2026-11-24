VIDEO · 24 NOVEMBER 2026
Consequences Of Backing Out Of A Real Estate Deal
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Devry Smith Frank LLP
Can a buyer back out of a firm real estate deal in Ontario? Real estate lawyer Paria Rad of Woitzik Polsinelli Lawyers and Mediators explains how a mutual release works and what could be at stake for buyers who don’t close, including their deposit.
CanadaReal Estate and Construction
Can a buyer back out of a firm real estate deal in Ontario? Real estate lawyer Paria Rad of Woitzik Polsinelli Lawyers and Mediators explains how a mutual release works and what could be at stake for buyers who don’t close, including their deposit.
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