Untangling The Threads Of Negligence: The SCC Clarifies The Distinct Analytical Roles Of Factual Causation And Remoteness In Hemmings v Padmore

Few negligence cases attract three sets of reasons from a seven-member Supreme Court panel. Fewer produce a 3-3-1 split, with three justices joining the majority, three justices dissenting in part on one disposition, and the Chief Justice dissenting in part on another. Yet, this is precisely what occurred in Hemmings v. Padmore, released on October 23, 2026.

This case presented the Supreme Court with a meaningful opportunity to revisit some of the most fundamental concepts in negligence law: factual causation and remoteness. In this bulletin, we set out the majority’s analytical framework for factual causation and remoteness, examine how it was applied to the facts before the court, and consider the dissenting opinions and the alternative approaches proposed. With the three sets of reasons unpacked, the discussion then highlights the key themes emerging from Hemmings v. Padmore and considers what they may signal for future negligence litigation

Background Facts

This case arose from a catastrophic injury suffered by Ms. Sophia Hemmings during an emergency caesarean section at Scarborough Health Network (the “Hospital”). Following complications arising from the administration of general anesthesia, Ms. Hemmings suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in a severe and permanent anoxic brain injury. Ms. Hemmings and her family subsequently commenced an action in negligence against several healthcare professionals involved in her care during pregnancy and delivery, as well as the Hospital.

The defendants included

Dr. Padmore, her treating obstetrician, whose prenatal counselling and management were alleged to have fallen below the standard of care;

Nurse San Juan, who provided telephone advice when Ms. Hemmings contacted the Hospital’s Labour and Delivery Unit seeking assistance for persistent vomiting shortly before her delivery;

Dr. O’Brien, the on-duty obstetrician who assumed responsibility for Ms. Hemmings’ care and performed the emergency caesarean section; and

Dr. Jamensky, the attending anesthesiologist who converted Ms. Hemmings from a spinal anesthetic to a general anesthetic during the procedure. It was during and immediately following the conversion to general anesthetic that Ms. Hemmings suffered the cardiac arrest that ultimately caused her brain injury.

The Hospital was named as a defendant, both vicariously in relation to Nurse San Juan’s conduct and directly for failing to convey Ms. Hemmings’ medical history to the obstetricians responsible for her care at delivery.

Decisions of the Lower Courts

The trial judge found Drs. Padmore and Jamensky and the Hospital liable in negligence. The trial judge concluded that (1) Dr. Padmore’s negligent prenatal counselling, (2) Nurse San Juan’s failure to direct Ms. Hemmings to seek immediate medical assessment (for which the Hospital was found vicariously liable), (3) the Hospital’s failure to ensure that information contained in Ms. Hemmings’ medical records was communicated to the obstetricians responsible for her care at delivery, and (4) Dr. Jamensky’s negligent anesthetic management each caused Ms. Hemmings’ injuries and attracted liability in negligence. While Dr. O’Brien was found to have breached the standard of care, the trial judge held that her negligence was not a factual cause of Ms. Hemmings’ injuries. He also concluded that Dr. O’Brien could not have anticipated that Dr. Jamensky’s efforts would result in an anesthetic complication and cardiac arrest.

The Court of Appeal set aside the findings of liability against Dr. Padmore and the Hospital and dismissed the actions against these defendants. It concluded that the trial judge had conflated his causation and remoteness analyses, and identified a logical inconsistency in the trial judge’s foreseeability findings: Dr. O’Brien, who treated Ms. Hemmings immediately before the cardiac arrest, was found to have lacked the requisite foreseeability – that is, whether a reasonable practitioner in her position could have foreseen a real risk that Ms. Hemmings would suffer cardiac arrest and the resulting brain injury arising from anesthetic complications, yet Dr. Padmore and Nurse San Juan, who interacted with Ms. Hemmings much earlier, were found to have possessed it. The Court of Appeal found no reversible error in the trial judge’s findings that Dr. Jamensky’s breaches of the standard of care constituted negligence, and therefore, dismissed his appeal of the judgment against him.

Ms. Hemmings and her family appealed the dismissal of their negligence claims against Dr. Padmore and the Hospital to the Supreme Court of Canada, while Dr. Jamensky separately appealed the finding of liability against him. Taken together, these appeals afforded the Supreme Court the opportunity to delineate the distinct analytical roles of factual causation and remoteness in the law of negligence.

The Majority’s Framing of Factual Causation

The But-For Test

The majority reaffirmed that the ordinary test for factual causation in negligence is the “but for” test. A plaintiff must establish on a balance of probabilities that, but for the defendant’s negligent act, the injury would not have occurred.1 The defendant’s conduct must therefore be a necessary cause of the injury, although it need not be the sole cause. Where multiple defendants are each a necessary cause of the plaintiff’s injury, each may be held liable notwithstanding the involvement of other tortfeasors.2 Exceptionally, where it is impossible to determine which of several negligent actors in fact caused the injury, but it is established that one or more of them did so, a plaintiff may recover on the basis of material contribution to risk without establishing but-for causation.3

Scientific precision is not required to prove factual causation. Rather, causation is to be determined on a balance of probabilities and applied in a robust, common-sense fashion having regard to all the evidence before the court.4 Although a defendant may lead evidence tending to show that the injury would have occurred regardless of their negligence, the burden of proving factual causation remains on the plaintiff throughout.

Consideration of the Counterfactual

The majority emphasized that a finding of factual causation necessarily entails the rejection (explicit or implied) of the counterfactual scenario in which the plaintiff’s injury would have occurred even if the defendant had complied with the standard of care.5 Where a common-sense inference of causation can readily be drawn from the evidence, it may not be necessary for a trial judge to undertake an explicit counterfactual analysis. However, a more detailed examination may be required in complex cases involving, for example, multiple defendants, lengthy periods between the negligent conduct and the injury, competing theories of causation, or equivocal or contradictory expert evidence.6

In undertaking the counterfactual analysis, the majority held that a court must determine the factual matrix leading to the plaintiff’s injury, remove the defendant’s negligent conduct from that scenario, and ask whether the same injury would nonetheless have occurred. If the injury would have happened just the same, fault or no fault, then the defendant’s fault is not the factual cause of the damage.7

The Majority’s Framing of Remoteness

Remoteness is concerned with whether the plaintiff’s injury was a reasonably foreseeable consequence of the defendant’s negligent conduct. Although it may be understood as defining the scope of the risk created by the defendant’s negligence, the majority reaffirmed that the governing inquiry remains one of reasonable foreseeability. That assessment is conducted from the defendant’s vantage point at the time of the breach of the standard of care.8 For professional defendants, foreseeability is assessed from the perspective of a reasonable practitioner possessing the skill and knowledge expected of a person in the defendant’s position at the time.

An injury will be reasonably foreseeable where there was a “real risk” or probability of that type of harm occurring. The risk must be more than a mere possibility; it must be one that a reasonable person would not dismiss as far-fetched and against which reasonable precautions would be taken.9 It is also important to consider not just the likelihood of the plaintiff’s injury, but also its severity.10 The inquiry does not require the defendant to have foreseen the precise sequence of events leading to the injury. Rather, the question is whether the defendant’s conduct created a real risk of the type of harm ultimately suffered.11

The majority emphasized that the “real risk” inquiry is not a free-standing policy exercise grounded in abstract notions of fairness. Rather, it requires courts to determine whether the risk was one that a reasonable person ought to have foreseen and guarded against. To reduce remoteness to a broad inquiry driven by fairness or public policy would introduce uncertainty into negligence law and untether the doctrine from its purpose within the broader law of negligence.12

The Role of Corrective Justice

The remoteness inquiry must be understood in light of the corrective justice principles underlying tort law. Corrective justice explains why liability should be confined to harms arising from risks that a defendant ought reasonably to have foreseen and taken precautions to prevent.13 While it provides the conceptual foundation for remoteness, the analysis remains a context-specific inquiry guided by the reasonable foreseeability principles developed in the case law.

The Role of Reasonable Foreseeability in the Remoteness Analysis

The majority explained that the role of reasonable foreseeability in the remoteness inquiry is distinct from its role elsewhere in the law of negligence, including the duty of care analysis. In the remoteness analysis, the focus is on whether the injury actually suffered by the plaintiff was a reasonably foreseeable consequence of the defendant’s breach.14 The inquiry therefore seeks to determine whether there is a sufficient connection between the defendant’s wrongful conduct and the plaintiff’s particular injury to justify the imposition of liability.

Importance of Characterizing the Plaintiffs’ Injuries

The majority addressed a preliminary dispute among the parties regarding the level of specificity with which Ms. Hemmings’ injuries should be characterized for the purposes of the remoteness analysis. The plaintiffs argued that the relevant inquiry was whether “physical injury” generally was a foreseeable consequence of the defendants’ negligence. Dr. Padmore and the Hospital argued that the question was whether the more specific type of injury that actually occurred – an anesthetic complication leading to a cardiac arrest and anoxic brain injury – was a foreseeable risk of the defendants’ breaches.

The majority adopted the characterization used by both the trial judge and the Court of Appeal: injuries as those resulting from anesthetic complications, namely cardiac arrest and the resulting brain injury.15 It held that this characterization was neither so narrow as to require proof that the defendants could have foreseen the precise sequence of events leading to Ms. Hemmings’ injuries, nor so broad as to hold them liable for any resulting physical harm. The majority rejected the plaintiffs’ proposed characterization of the risk as one of “physical injury” generally, holding that such a broad framing would cast the net of foreseeability so wide that virtually all consequences of a defendant’s breach of the standard of care would be captured.16 This, in the majority’s view, would effectively return the law to a direct causation approach by eliminating the essential limiting function of the remoteness inquiry.

Notable Findings by the Majority

The majority reaffirmed that remoteness in negligence is fundamentally a contextualized question of reasonable foreseeability, to be assessed from the perspective of a reasonable person in the defendant’s circumstances. While acknowledging that remoteness can be understood conceptually as defining the scope of the risks created by a defendant’s negligence, the majority expressly preferred the orthodox framing of the remoteness analysis in terms of reasonable foreseeability over a risk-based characterization, viewing the two as compatible but favouring the established formulation.17 The controlling question remains whether the plaintiff’s injury was a reasonably foreseeable consequence of the defendant’s breach, meaning that there was a real and non-speculative risk of that type of harm occurring.

Applying those principles, the majority concluded that the trial judge committed reviewable errors in his remoteness analysis of Dr. Padmore’s conduct. The trial judge failed to properly assess whether Ms. Hemmings’ ultimate injuries were a reasonably foreseeable consequence of Dr. Padmore’s prenatal negligence. The trial judge also omitted to reconcile an unexplained logical inconsistency between his findings: Dr. O’Brien, who was involved later in Ms. Hemmings’ care and had access to more information about her condition and risk factors, was found unable to have reasonably foreseen the injury, yet Dr. Padmore, who saw Ms. Hemmings much earlier, was found to have been in a position to reasonably foresee it.18 More fundamentally, however, the majority concluded that the evidence before the trial judge did not support the conclusion that Ms. Hemmings’ injuries were reasonably foreseeable to Dr. Padmore.19 On this basis, the majority held that the plaintiffs had not satisfied their burden to prove on a balance of probabilities that there was a real risk of anesthetic complications foreseeable to Dr. Padmore from his position and, accordingly, dismissed the appeal against him.20

With respect to the Hospital, the majority upheld the Court of Appeal’s decision to set aside the findings of liability on both a vicarious and direct basis, concluding that the trial judge’s remoteness analysis in respect of Nurse San Juan’s conduct suffered from the same deficiencies identified in the analysis of Dr. Padmore’s negligence and that the plaintiffs had not established that Ms. Hemmings’ injuries were a reasonably foreseeable consequence of the Hospital’s direct breach.21

With respect to Dr. Jamensky, the majority dismissed his appeal and upheld the trial judge’s finding of liability, concluding that the risk of anesthetic complications, including cardiac arrest, was reasonably foreseeable to a competent anesthesiologist in his position at the time of the breach.22

Difference in Opinions

i. Reasons Delivered by Martin J. (Karakatsanis and Moreau JJ. concurring)

Justice Martin agreed with much of the majority’s articulation of the governing principles of negligence law. She agreed that factual causation and remoteness are distinct inquiries serving different functions within the negligence analysis and that remoteness is a question of mixed fact and law attracting appellate deference absent a palpable and overriding error or an extricable error of law.23 She also agreed that remoteness does not operate as a residual policy lever grounded in abstract notions of fairness or public policy and that the term “remoteness” is preferable to concepts such as “legal causation” or “proximate cause”.24

Corrective Justice, Correlativity, and the Relationship Between the Duty of Care and Remoteness

Justice Martin emphasized that remoteness works in conjunction with the duty of care analysis to serve the aims of corrective justice. Central to corrective justice is the principle of correlativity, which provides that a defendant will only be liable where the parties are linked in a correlative relationship of doer and sufferer of the same injustice. In her view, the duty of care and remoteness inquiries perform distinct but complementary functions in maintaining that correlative relationship.25 The duty of care analysis focuses on the relationship between the defendant and the plaintiff, while the remoteness analysis focuses on the relationship between the defendant’s negligent conduct and the plaintiff’s injury.

Maintaining remoteness as a distinct inquiry, in Justice Martin’s view, serves corrective justice by allowing courts to recognize broadly framed duties of care while ensuring that liability remains confined to injuries arising from the risks that rendered the defendant’s conduct negligent.26 Were remoteness subsumed within the duty of care, courts would face pressure either to narrow the scope of recognized duties or to extend liability to all consequences of a breach, however unforeseeable, thereby exceeding the bounds of the correlative relationship between the parties.

A Risk-Based Approach to Remoteness

Building on those principles, Justice Martin characterized remoteness as an inquiry into whether the plaintiff’s injury falls within the scope of the unreasonable risk created by the defendant’s negligence. In her view, an injury is not too remote where the possibility of that injury materializing formed part of what made the defendant’s conduct unreasonable in the first place.27 Remoteness therefore asks whether the injury that occurred represented the realization of the risk that rendered the defendant’s conduct negligent.

While Justice Martin acknowledged that this formulation is functionally equivalent to the traditional reasonable foreseeability analysis, she considered it to provide a more structured framework for determining the proper scope of liability28. Justice Martin advocates for the analysis to begin with the question: What forms of harm did the defendant risk causing that rendered their conduct objectively unreasonable, and therefore negligent? Once the risk is properly characterized, the remaining question is whether the injury that occurred represented a realization of that risk.29 The characterization of the risk is therefore central to Justice Martin’s proposed remoteness analysis and must be described with sufficient, but not excessive, specificity.

Justice Martin further emphasized that a defendant need not foresee the precise sequence of events leading to the plaintiff’s injury. However, the way the injury occurs is not entirely irrelevant.30 Justice Martin is of the view that, where an injury arises through a mode of occurrence that is wholly disconnected from the risk that made the defendant’s conduct negligent, it may properly be characterized as too remote, even if the ultimate injury is of a generally foreseeable kind.31

Points of Divergence from the Majority

Justice Martin disagreed with the majority on the characterization of the risk created by Dr. Padmore’s negligence and, consequently, the application of the remoteness analysis to his conduct. She considered the majority’s characterization of the risk – focused on whether cardiac arrest from anesthetic complications was foreseeable as a specific type of injury – to be unduly narrow. That said, she sided with the majority in rejecting the plaintiffs’ proposed characterization of the risk as one of “physical injury” generally, holding that such a broad framing would deprive the remoteness inquiry of its limiting function. In her view, what rendered Dr. Padmore’s conduct wrongful was that it exposed Ms. Hemmings to a risk arising from the elevated pregnancy-related risk factors present in her case.32 Because Ms. Hemmings’ injuries arose from those very risks, they were not too remote, even if the precise modality of injury was rare and could not have been predicted. Justice Martin also considered the trial judge’s reasons, although not perfectly expressed, to be sufficient to support this conclusion, and the trial judge’s conclusions regarding Dr. Padmore’s liability to be available on the evidence and therefore not susceptible to appellate intervention.33 Justice Martin would have allowed the plaintiffs’ appeal in part and restored the judgment against Dr. Padmore. She otherwise agreed with the disposition of the appeals, including the dismissal of the claims against the Hospital (albeit for different reasons) and the dismissal of Dr. Jamensky’s appeal.

ii. Reasons delivered by Wagner C.J.

Chief Justice Wagner agreed with the majority’s restatement of the law governing factual causation and remoteness. Like the majority, he emphasized that factual causation and remoteness are distinct elements of negligence that must be kept analytically separate and that the language of “legal causation” should be abandoned in favour of “remoteness”.34 He also agreed that factual causation is governed by the but-for test and that remoteness is concerned with whether the plaintiff’s injury falls within the ambit of the reasonably foreseeable risks created by the defendant’s conduct. He further agreed with the majority’s characterization of Ms. Hemmings’ injuries for the purposes of the remoteness analysis as injuries resulting from anesthetic complications, namely cardiac arrest and the resulting brain injury.

A Fundamental Conflation of Factual Causation and Remoteness

Chief Justice Wagner’s principal disagreement with the majority concerned the adequacy of the trial judge’s causation analysis. In his view, the trial judge fundamentally conflated factual causation and remoteness, treating causation as a single inquiry and applying the two tests as though they were interchangeable.35 This error was not confined to a particular aspect of the judgment but permeated the trial judge’s reasoning and undermined the reliability of his causation findings. Consequently, an appellate court could not simply assume that the correct legal analysis had been undertaken.

Chief Justice Wagner further emphasized that remoteness remains an individualized inquiry focused on whether the type of injury ultimately suffered was reasonably foreseeable to a particular defendant at the time of the breach.36 While each defendant’s liability must therefore be assessed separately, appellate intervention is warranted where a trial judge’s findings give rise to a logical contradiction. In his view, accepting as true two irreconcilable findings constitutes a palpable and overriding error.37 He agreed with the majority that the trial judge’s foreseeability findings could not be reconciled. Unlike the majority, however, he viewed that inconsistency as evidence of a broader legal error affecting the entirety of the causation analysis.

Point of Divergence from the Majority and Justice Martin

Chief Justice Wagner differed from both the majority and Justice Martin in his assessment of the effect of the trial judge’s errors. Whereas the majority concluded that the trial judge’s analysis remained sufficient to sustain the finding against Dr. Jamensky, and Justice Martin would have afforded greater deference to the trial judge’s reasoning, Chief Justice Wagner concluded that the trial judge’s conflation of factual causation and remoteness tainted the entirety of the causation analysis. In his view, once it was recognized that the governing legal framework had been misunderstood, none of the trial judge’s causation findings could safely be upheld.38 The error therefore required appellate intervention, including with respect to the judgment against Dr. Jamensky.

Chief Justice Wagner agreed that the plaintiffs’ appeal should be dismissed, including the claims against Dr. Padmore and the Hospital. However, he would have allowed Dr. Jamensky’s appeal on the basis that the trial judge’s causation analysis was so fundamentally flawed that any finding of liability against Dr. Jamensky (if one could properly be said to have been made by the trial judge) could not survive and must collapse under the weight of that flaw39.

Key Takeaways

All three sets of reasons emphasize that factual causation and remoteness serve different functions and must be analyzed separately. Counsel should anticipate increased focus on identifying precisely where the factual causation analysis ends and the remoteness analysis begins.

The majority’s discussion of counterfactual reasoning is likely to have practical significance, particularly in complex claims. While an explicit counterfactual analysis may not always be required, courts may increasingly expect parties to address what would have occurred had a defendant complied with the standard of care, particularly where competing theories are advanced.

The majority reaffirmed that an injury will be reasonably foreseeable where there was a “real risk” or probability of that type of harm occurring. Notably, the majority stopped short of defining that threshold with precision. Instead, it deliberately preserved the inherently contextual nature of the remoteness inquiry by providing analytical guideposts rather than bright-line rules. Future cases may assist in further delineating the boundary between a mere possibility and a sufficiently real risk capable of grounding liability.

Footnotes

1. Hemmings v. Padmore, 2026 SCC 34 at para 45.

2. ibid at para 46.

3. ibid.

4. ibid at para 47.

5. ibid at para 48.

6. ibid at para 50.

7. ibid at para 51.

8. ibid at para 70

9. ibid at para 71.

10. ibid at paras 77, 82.

11. ibid at para 72.

12. ibid at paras 73–75.

13. ibid at paras 77–78.

14. ibid at para 83.

15. ibid at para 99.

16. ibid at para 104.

17. ibid at para 85.

18. ibid at para 124.

19. ibid at para 125.

20. ibid at para 129.

21. ibid at paras 118–124.

22. ibid at para 161.

23. ibid at paras 171, 201.

24. ibid at para 172.

25. ibid at paras 183–185.

26. ibid at para 187.

27. ibid at paras 192–193.

28. ibid at para 207.

29. ibid at para 206.

30. ibid at para 197.

31. ibid.

32. ibid at para 231.

33. ibid at para 234.

34. ibid at para 289.

35. ibid at paras 253, 258.

36. ibid at para 269.

37. ibid at para 266.

38. ibid at para 267.