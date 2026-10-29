“AI Has No Moral Code”: What The BC Court Of Appeal Wants You To Know About Generative AI

Introduction

In 1182573 B.C. Ltd. v Gerber,1 the British Columbia Court of Appeal provided one of the most detailed judicial warnings about generative AI in litigation yet seen from a British Columbian court. This bulletin summarizes the decision, examines the Court’s observations and the reasoning underlying them, and considers the implications for the future of generative AI in legal practice in Canada.

Although the decision arose in the context of a self-represented litigant, the Court made clear that its warnings apply with equal force to members of the legal profession.

The Underlying Dispute

The proceeding arose from a contractual dispute over a purchase and sale agreement for waterfront property in Halfmoon Bay, British Columbia. The Appellants, self-represented by their sole director and shareholder (the “Company Director”), appealed orders requiring the Appellants to post security for costs and to reduce the scope of their notices to admit. Justice Griffin held that both orders required leave to appeal, which had not been sought and which, on the merits, should not have been granted.

Notably, Justice Griffin expressed concern about the Company Director’s “litigation style”, observing that his pleadings, correspondence to the Respondents and their employers, and his submissions all bore resemblance to AI-generated materials.

At the hearing, the Company Director acknowledged that he had relied on AI in preparing his submissions. The Company Director had served notices seeking admission of approximately 200 facts per respondent in what was, at its core, a narrow contractual dispute over a $25,000 success fee. The Court found that volume of requested admissions to be entirely disproportionate. When the Company Director complained before the Court about the considerable effort involved in generating those notices, the Court took the opportunity to set out its broader warnings about uncritical reliance on generative AI in litigation proceedings.

The Court’s Warnings

The Court identified that “using generative AI tools without sufficient human oversight and caution creates a number of risks” and proceeded to address each in turn.

Hallucinations

The Court noted that the phenomenon of generative AI hallucinating case authorities that do not in fact exist, or incorrectly summarizing real cases, is a risk that is now well known. A litigant who files submissions containing fabricated case authorities will be in violation of the Registrar’s Filing Directive of September 4, 2025, which reaffirms that litigants bear full responsibility for the authenticity and accuracy of all materials filed with the Court, and risks an adverse costs award.2

The Court recommended CanLII as a freely available tool that employs AI to generate search terms and identify genuine case authorities. Regardless of the tools employed, however, the obligation remains on the party relying on those AI tools to verify that the authorities placed before the Court are authentic and relevant to the legal or factual issues in dispute.

Irrelevant Authorities

The Court observed that a person without legal training is unlikely to exercise the judgment necessary to assess whether a case authority is genuinely relevant to the issues before the Court. The consequence, the Court noted, is that some litigants are using AI to produce lengthy lists of authorities and extracting passages from them as though they support the argument being advanced, without appreciating that those cases have no bearing on the matter at hand. Submitting extensive lists of irrelevant case authorities may render a litigant’s submissions incoherent and ultimately undermine, rather than advance, the litigant’s position.

Bad Legal Advice

The Court warned that AI will give bad legal advice that a non-legally trained litigant is unlikely to recognize. As a result, courts are increasingly receiving pleadings and submissions that are unduly lengthy and verbose, containing purportedly “legal” language untethered from established legal principles, and which are ultimately incomprehensible.

As the Court observed, “AI can be quite delusional about one’s legal rights and how to present legal argument.”

Aggressive and Unethical Tone

The Court expressed concern that AI may be eroding the instincts that ordinarily lead individuals to communicate with politeness, honesty, and restraint. The Court pointed to what it perceives as a growing trend toward aggressive and combative language in pleadings, submissions, and correspondence since the widespread adoption of AI.

AI operates without any ethical framework or sense of honesty, and conduct falling short of the expected standard does not merely inflame disputes and inflate costs. It can damage a party’s credibility before the Court and ultimately expose that party to adverse costs consequences. The Court warned that any party that relies on AI in legal proceedings must remain conscious of these risks. When incorporating AI-generated material, the party bears responsibility for reviewing that content carefully, limiting its use where appropriate, and exercising sound judgment to revise unsuitable or overstated language.

Access to Justice and Potential Cost Risks

The Court observed that uncritical reliance on AI risks generating meritless claims and applications, placing an undue burden on opposing parties who must respond to those materials, and on the judicial system more broadly, raising real concerns about access to justice.

Judicial resources are finite, and the Court emphasized that it cannot be expected to devote unlimited time and attention to submissions that have been inflated by AI beyond what the issues in dispute actually warrant.

The Court cautioned that AI assistance in litigation may ultimately prove more detrimental than beneficial. A litigant who relies on such tools without exercising sufficient care and judgment risks not only undermining their position in the proceeding, but also exposing themselves to successive adverse costs awards.

AI Cannot Replace Legal Judgment

The Court articulated the foundational concern that “generative AI does not understand the law, legal system, legal reasoning, or exercise good judgment”. Understanding the law and knowing how to advance a case is complicated. Lawyers require years of training and experience, are professionally regulated, and AI cannot simply replace the expertise and value of trained lawyers.

The Court acknowledged that lawyers may also be using AI and that the same risks apply, but noted that lawyers who use AI can apply their professional training and judgment necessary to scrutinize AI output.

AI-Generated Tone and Canadian Litigation Culture

The Court’s concern about AI-generated aggressive tone warrants further consideration from a practice perspective.

It bears noting that aggressive and combative tone in litigation is not a phenomenon unique to AI. Counsel themselves may at times adopt an unduly adversarial posture. The distinction, however, is that when a lawyer chooses to be forceful, that choice is typically informed by professional judgment and strategic purpose. AI, used without careful review, risks producing aggressive communications devoid of any such rationale or deliberation. This risk is compounded where the output is adopted without iteration or feedback from the user, who could otherwise direct the tool to moderate its tone. This decision serves as an important reminder to those conducting litigation in Canada that AI-generated outputs cannot simply be adopted without scrutiny.

There is a further risk that AI-generated outputs may not reflect the advocacy norms that Canadian courts have historically cultivated. In Canada, vigorous and unyielding advocacy on behalf of one’s client is expected, and counsel are measured by how effectively they advance their client’s position. Good advocacy in Canada, however, also carries an expectation of collegiality and restraint: counsel are expected to conduct themselves as officers of the court, working alongside their opponents in the shared pursuit of a just resolution that serves the integrity of the legal system, not merely the interests of one side.

AI-generated material produced without proper consideration of tone may come across as disproportionately forceful to a Canadian judge, and as this decision illustrates, that risk carries real consequences for litigants. The Court observed that this type of poor conduct within litigation not only exacerbates conflict and leads to greater costs, but also undermines a party’s credibility.

It follows that a litigant or lawyer who relies on AI and deploys the output without careful review risks producing materials that are ill-suited to the Canadian litigation context and may ultimately work against the very interests they were intended to advance.

The Court’s concern about litigants “los[ing] their human moral instincts to be polite, measured, honest, and ethical” is not merely a criticism of those who misuse AI. It is a broader caution that delegating advocacy to AI systems that were not designed with Canadian judicial culture in mind can produce outputs that fail to meet the standards of civility and candour that Canadian courts require.

At its core, the expectation that parties engage with one another and with the court in a measured, honest, and respectful manner is a defining feature of our legal tradition. AI tools, whatever their origin or capability, should not be permitted to erode that standard.

Key Takeaways

Courts are prepared to curtail disproportionate AI-assisted litigation conduct. The Court was evidently concerned that AI enabled the Company Director to generate materials, such as 200+ requested admissions per party and voluminous authorities, at a scale that would likely not have been feasible without AI assistance. By framing unchecked AI use as a problem that consumes finite judicial resources and burdens opposing parties, the Court signaled that judges may become less tolerant of AI-inflated materials, particularly in cases involving modest amounts in dispute. AI-generated materials may become a specific basis for adverse costs awards. The Court drew a direct connection between uncritical AI use and the risk of costs orders. Where a party files or relies on AI-generated authorities that are fabricated or irrelevant, or conducts litigation in an AI-driven aggressive manner, adverse costs consequences are an explicitly flagged risk. AI use may increasingly affect credibility findings and case outcomes, not merely costs. The Court’s observation that aggressive AI-assisted tone “can undermine the person’s credibility” and “contribute to the Court making negative findings against them” suggests that AI misuse is not merely a procedural or costs-related concern. It could affect the substantive outcome of a proceeding. Lawyers are not exempt from the risks of AI. Although lawyers may exercise their discretion to benefit from the advances of AI, they possess the professional training to scrutinize AI output. This framing could lay the groundwork for professional discipline and/or adverse costs findings where counsel is found to have filed AI-generated materials without adequate review.

Footnotes

1. 1182573 B.C. Ltd. v Gerber, 2026 BCCA 399.