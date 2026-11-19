ARTICLE · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
Canada’s New Foreign Influence Registry Now In Force
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
As one of Canada’s top business law firms, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP (Blakes) provides...View firm profile
Canada recently enacted its Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act, establishing a comprehensive registration regime for Canadian parties entering arrangements with foreign principals.
Canada recently enacted its Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act, establishing a comprehensive registration regime for Canadian parties entering arrangements with foreign principals. Distinct from the federal Lobbying Act, the new legislation casts a wide net that captures organizations and activities not traditionally associated with lobbying.
Below are five key considerations for individuals and organizations doing business with foreign entities.
-
Foreign Influence. Three essential elements constitute foreign interference under the act. First, there must be an arrangement, broadly defined as an undertaking to carry out influence activities (i.e., distributing items of value, communicating with public officials or communicating with the Canadian public to influence a political process). Second, the arrangement must involve a foreign principal, including a foreign economic entity, foreign entity, foreign power or foreign state. And last, it must relate to a political or governmental process.
-
Broad Scope. The regime may capture entities not traditionally considered “foreign agents,” such as state media, infrastructure authorities, energy companies, sovereign wealth funds and pension funds. As a result, Canadian subsidiaries, consortiums, industry associations, joint ventures and professional services firms dealing with potentially state-connected foreign parties must consider registration obligations across a wider range of commercial and advisory relationships than under traditional lobbying rules. Identifying relevant foreign relationships and influence activities will be integral to assessing compliance obligations.
-
Registration Details. Registrants will need to identify the foreign principal and individuals involved in influence activities, describe the arrangement and foreign principal’s stated objective, and disclose the targets and methods of the activities. Registrants must also disclose the value of the goods or services they provide, including respective earnings. The information is then reported to the Commissioner of Foreign Influence Transparency, who has broad investigative powers.
-
Public Disclosure. Information submitted to the registry, including details about the arrangement and influence activities, will be publicly accessible. However, personal information and compensation details will not be published. That said, specifics about compensation still need to be reported to the Commissioner.
-
Consequences. The new act establishes both criminal offences and administrative monetary penalties. Parties may face criminal consequences for failing to register or update the arrangement within 14 days, for knowingly providing false information or for obstructing the Commissioner. Administrative penalties can reach C$1-million. Organizations can face a burdensome investigation process, with the Commissioner having the same powers to summon witnesses and compel evidence as a court.
For permission to reprint articles, please contact the [email protected] Marketing Department.
© 2026 Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.