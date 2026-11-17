In October 2026, the federal government released The Plan for a Stronger Canada – National Security for Canadians (Plan), Canada's first national security policy in more than 20 years. Significantly for businesses and investors, the Plan "begins, deliberately, with economic security" and identifies it as "a primary factor" in government decisions concerning foreign investment. It also reinforces the growing role of national security in Canadian foreign investment review and highlights the sectors most likely to attract scrutiny.

Key Takeaways

Focus on critical sectors. The Plan identifies eight Strategic Capabilities: emerging technologies, critical minerals, defence, energy, transportation, pharmaceuticals and biotech, food security, and payments, settlement and investment. Protecting and building these capabilities will expressly guide government decision-making.

Economic security will increasingly shape foreign investment review. The government intends to modernize Canada's economic security toolkit, including through "stronger enforcement tools," to protect against hostile foreign economic activity, and will bring forward proposals to modernize national security legislation within the Plan's first year.

Canada remains open to foreign investment. The Plan emphasizes investment, economic growth and partnerships with reliable allies, including a “cooperative, clear-eyed relationship” with the United States, while seeking greater Canadian economic security and resilience in strategic sectors.

National security should be considered early in transaction planning. Foreign investors, particularly those investing in Strategic Capabilities, should assess national security risk well before closing and consider whether proactive government engagement or mitigation may be appropriate.

National Security Takes Centre Stage

The Plan formalizes a shift already apparent under the Investment Canada Act (ICA). Since the 2020–21 fiscal year, there have been 76 full national security reviews under the ICA, more than twice the number of net benefit reviews (34). Investments in critical minerals, technology, telecommunications and critical infrastructure have attracted particular attention.

The Plan suggests this focus will continue and may extend to areas that have historically received less attention in national security reviews, such as food security, pharmaceuticals and financial systems.

This focus is particularly relevant given upcoming ICA changes that, once in force, will require pre-closing filings for certain investments in prescribed sensitive sectors, regardless of transaction value or size. The list of sensitive sectors has not yet been released, but the Plan's Strategic Capabilities, along with the Government of Canada’s Sensitive Technology List, Critical Minerals List and National Strategy for Critical Infrastructure, may signal its scope.

Open for Investment, With a National Security Lens

Heightened scrutiny does not mean Canada is closing the door to foreign capital. Recent government efforts to attract and diversify investment include hosting the inaugural Canada Investment Summit and expanding economic relationships with China, the United Arab Emirates and other countries. For more information, see our Blakes Bulletins: Canada Investment Summit Signals New Opportunities for Business and Investment Canada Act Update: Canada Opens Door to Greater Investment From China and Expands Global Opportunities.

The Plan contemplates partnerships that strengthen Canada's position and scale in strategic sectors, while investments involving sensitive technologies, infrastructure, supply chains or data are likely to face greater scrutiny. Scrutiny does not necessarily mean prohibition: undertakings resolved national security concerns in six of the 16 national security reviews in 2024–25, although the express power to accept them took effect only partway through that year.

A Broader Competition Policy Question

The Plan does not directly address the Competition Act. Its emphasis on domestic capacity, resilience and scale nevertheless adds to the debate about aligning competition enforcement with Canada's productivity and economic security objectives, particularly in strategic sectors. For instance, one of the Plan’s aims is to address Canada’s food security under the National Food Security Strategy, which intersects with the Competition Bureau’s ongoing examination into competition across Canada’s food supply chain. Accordingly, parties to acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic collaborations should continue to assess competition risk alongside national security considerations.

Implications for Business

National security should be assessed early, particularly where an investment relates to one of the identified Strategic Capabilities. Transaction parties should build regulatory considerations into deal timelines and agreements and, where risks are identified, consider early government engagement and mitigation.