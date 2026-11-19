In a delivery order contract, information jointly determined by a public body and its supplier may be owned by both parties without being considered information “supplied by a third person.” This distinction is key to assessing the access restrictions that apply to documents relating to the performance of these contracts.

In Cain Lamarre Casgrain Wells c. Transport et mobilité durable, the Commission d’accès à l’information (the “CAI”) clarified this distinction by examining how sections 22 to 24 of the Act respecting Access to documents held by public bodies and the Protection of personal information (the “Access Act”) apply. The CAI also determined whether section 29 of the Access Act justified the public body’s refusal to disclose its internal contract management guidelines.

A request for access to documents on the performance of delivery order contracts

The law firm Cain Lamarre Casgrain Wells requested documents from the Ministère des Transports (the “MTQ”) concerning calls for tenders for the acquisition of asphalt mix for the Chaudière-Appalaches region from 2021 to 2024.

These calls for tenders involved delivery order contracts entered into by the MTQ under the Regulation respecting certain supply contracts of public bodies (the “Regulation”). These contracts allow a public body to place subsequent orders with selected suppliers. The access request included purchase orders and invoices issued after the contracts were awarded.

In response to the access request, the MTQ refused to disclose certain information, citing sections 21 and 22 of the Access Act. The MTQ argued that the information was financial and commercial in nature, that it owned the information, and that disclosing it could result in losses for the MTQ or in considerable profit for another person within the meaning of section 22.

The MTQ added that some information had been redacted under sections 23 and 24, which concern certain information “supplied by a third person.”

Lastly, the MTQ refused to disclose a document containing its internal contract management guidelines because disclosing them would “impair the efficiency of a program, plan of action or security system designed for the protection of persons or property” under section 29 of the Access Act.

On an application for review, the CAI found partly in favour of the applicant and partly in favour of the MTQ.

The unit price and the data that can be used to reconstruct it

The CAI found that section 22 of the Access Act applied. It reiterated that the body must demonstrate that the information is financial or commercial in nature, that the body owns it, and what the expected consequences of disclosure would be.

The protected information includes the unit price of bitumen per tonne and the data from which it can be reconstructed: the total quantities and weights delivered for each type of asphalt mix, the subtotals, the totals and the bitumen price adjustment amounts. The CAI agreed that the unit price and the information used to determine it are financial and commercial information under section 22. This left the question of whether the MTQ “owns” the information.

On that point, the CAI noted that, once a supplier has been selected for a delivery order contract, the terms of subsequent orders are established jointly by the MTQ and the supplier based on the MTQ’s requirements. This information, including the agreed-upon unit price, is therefore owned by both the supplier and the MTQ. According to section 22 of the Access Act, the information does not have to be exclusively owned by the body.

The CAI also concluded that disclosing the unit price information could result in losses for the MTQ or in considerable profit for another person. Based on the evidence, the public calculation formula could enable someone to reconstruct the unit price from the redacted information. Disclosure could lead to collusion, a loss of public confidence in the integrity of the process, and give some bidders an advantage in future calls for tenders. Therefore, the protection covers the unit price itself and the information from which it can be deduced.

Since section 22 applied, the CAI saw no need to consider the restriction under section 21.

Publication of prices on the SEAO is a separate issue

The CAI also considered the argument that these prices should have been published on the electronic tendering system (the “SEAO”). The applicant argued that section 38 of the Regulation requires the MTQ to make the unit price of bitumen per tonne public because it provides for publication of the price submitted by each supplier under a delivery order contract involving several suppliers. However, the CAI found that the dispute over the scope of that obligation and the MTQ’s compliance with it falls outside its jurisdiction.

Internal guidelines not shown to be confidential

The CAI reiterated that section 29 of the Access Act protects information whose disclosure would impair the efficiency of a program, plan of action or security system designed for the protection of persons or property. Therefore, it covers the measures put in place to ensure security or to fight crime and statutory offences.

In this case, the MTQ argued that its internal guidelines for awarding contracts were a plan of action and a security system meant to prevent contractors from circumventing the applicable rules. However, the CAI noted that the document essentially contains rules for awarding contracts, the content of which is dictated by the Treasury Board’s Directive concernant la gestion des contrats d’approvisionnement, de services et de travaux de construction des organismes publics [Directive concerning the management of supply, service and construction contracts of public bodies].

The MTQ did not demonstrate how the guidelines ensure the security of property or explain how disclosing them would reduce the efficiency of the cited measures. Therefore, the CAI concluded that the conditions for applying section 29 were not met and ordered disclosure of the document.

Information determined jointly, not supplied by a third person

Sections 23 and 24 of the Access Act concern certain information supplied by a third person. In this case, the CAI concluded that the delivery locations, dates, descriptions and details of the materials delivered were not supplied by third persons but rather were determined by the parties when the orders were placed. For the same reasons as under section 22, the CAI found that the terms of performance of the contract are determined jointly by the body and the third person, so they are not “supplied” by the third person. Therefore, sections 23 and 24 do not apply. This was sufficient to order the disclosure of information not covered by restrictions based on section 22.

Guideposts for access to information in public procurement

This CAI decision clarifies the concepts of information “supplied by a third person” and information “the body owns” as they apply to information about the fulfilment of delivery order contracts. Information jointly determined by a public body and its supplier while fulfilling a contract may be owned by the public body, as defined in section 22 of the Access Act. However, the mere appearance of this information in a document produced by a third person does not qualify it as information “supplied by a third person” under sections 23 and 24 of the Access Act.

Many public bodies publish their internal contract management guidelines on their websites. While this decision does not impose a general obligation to publish these guidelines, it serves as a reminder that their governing and preventive function alone is insufficient to justify keeping them confidential under section 29 of the Access Act.