Bill C-39: A New Framework For Federal Collective Labour Relations

Bargaining must start between 180 and 200 days before the agreement expires. This requirement triggers other changes:

The freeze on terms and conditions of employment begins 200 days before the agreement expires, rather than when notice to bargain is given.

The reference date for the prohibition on replacement workers is also 200 days before the agreement expires. This means an employer cannot use the services of employees or managers hired on or after that date to perform the work of unionized employees who are on strike or locked out.

The parties must reach an agreement to maintain certain activities no later than 185 days before the collective agreement expires, rather than 15 days after notice to bargain is given.

These new requirements would apply to agreements with at least 200 days remaining on their term when the legislation comes into force.

In practice, for these three types of agreements, bargaining would begin—and the employer’s room to manoeuvre would narrow—about six months earlier.

A longer conciliation period

Before a strike or lockout can legally begin, the parties generally must go through a conciliation process overseen by the Minister. Bill C-39 extends that process: a conciliation officer, conciliation commissioner, or conciliation board would have 90 days to help the parties reach an agreement. The parties could extend this timeline further by mutual agreement. The new timeline applies only if the Minister receives the notice of dispute after the legislation comes into force.

A special mediator whose report could be made public

The Bill also creates a special mediator role. Up to the 75th day of the conciliation period, the Minister may appoint a special mediator for 21 days to help settle the dispute.

If the parties do not reach an agreement, the special mediator submits a report to the Minister. Unless they enter into a new agreement or reach a tentative agreement, the Minister must give the parties a copy of the mediator’s report and make it public five days after the mediator’s term ends. Subject to protections for personal and confidential business information, the report would identify the disputed issues, the parties’ positions, and the mediator’s recommendations.

The appointment of a special mediator would not suspend the right to strike or lockout. It could, however, lead to public disclosure of bargaining positions if negotiations reach an impasse.

Although appointing a special mediator would be optional, the Minister would need a mediator’s report before intervening under section 107. The Minister might therefore appoint one as a precaution when a major dispute is anticipated.

Transfer of union certification between airport service providers

Today, a company that wins an airport service contract is generally only required to match the compensation paid to the previous provider’s employees. As a rule, the company is not bound by the previous provider’s union certification or collective agreement.

Bill C-39 would significantly expand the obligations of incoming airport service providers. Under the proposed amendments, if a company takes over an airport service contract and provides the same or substantially similar services as the previous provider, the new provider is bound by the existing union certification and collective agreement. It also becomes a party to ongoing proceedings before the CIRB. The government could extend these rules to other industries and locations by regulation.

The Bill contains no transitional provisions for these changes, so they would apply as soon as the legislation comes into force.

Clarity on paid medical leave

Under section 239 of the Code, employees gradually accrue up to 10 days of paid medical leave per year. Bill C-39 would clarify that the Code’s paid medical leave provisions do not apply when a collective agreement provides rights and benefits that serve the same purpose and are at least as favourable. The agreement must also provide for third-party dispute resolution. This provision would take effect on a date set by order in council.

Other changes to collective bargaining and union certification

The Bill proposes several other changes, including:

Resolving disputes over a first collective agreement: In the case of a first collective agreement, if the parties cannot reach an agreement within nine months of the notice to bargain, either party could ask the CIRB to impose a binding dispute-resolution process. The right to strike or lockout would then be suspended.

In the case of a first collective agreement, if the parties cannot reach an agreement within nine months of the notice to bargain, either party could ask the CIRB to impose a binding dispute-resolution process. The right to strike or lockout would then be suspended. Multi-employer certification: Multiple employers in the same region and industry, as defined by regulation, could be grouped together. This could happen at the request of two or more employers, on the Minister’s referral, or on the CIRB’s own initiative, even if no union has applied for certification.

Multiple employers in the same region and industry, as defined by regulation, could be grouped together. This could happen at the request of two or more employers, on the Minister’s referral, or on the CIRB’s own initiative, even if no union has applied for certification. Mediation following certain labour disputes: The parties would have to participate in mediation within six months of signing a collective agreement reached after binding arbitration, a strike, or a lockout. The mediator would try to help the parties improve their relationship.

Key takeaways for federally regulated employers

Bill C-39 may still evolve, but the proposed changes are significant. Federally regulated employers should assess what the Bill would mean for their operations now. Those with unionized employees should immediately review their bargaining calendars. Depending on their operations and the terms of their collective agreements, employers should also review their medical leave provisions and, in the air transportation sector, their service contract practices.

We will continue to monitor the Bill’s progress and report on any changes that could affect your labour relations.