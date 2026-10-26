Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

Manitoba Expanding Land Transfer Tax To Beneficial Transfers

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Contributor
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

As one of Canada’s top business law firms, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP (Blakes) provides...

View firm profile
Explore more from Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Effective January 1, 2027, Manitoba is expanding its land transfer tax regime to apply to beneficial (unregistered) transfers of land, even where legal (registered) title is not being transferred. The amendments bring Manitoba’s regime more closely in line with Ontario’s and Quebec’s current regimes and will affect transactions involving bare trusts, nominees and other ownership structures that separate legal and beneficial ownership of land.

CanadaTax
Elena Balkos
Elena Balkos
Rachel Lehman
Rachel Lehman
Author LinkedIn connections

Significant changes are coming to Manitoba’s land transfer tax regime.

Effective January 1, 2027, Manitoba is expanding its land transfer tax regime to apply to beneficial (unregistered) transfers of land, even where legal (registered) title is not being transferred. The amendments bring Manitoba’s regime more closely in line with Ontario’s and Quebec’s current regimes and will affect transactions involving bare trusts, nominees and other ownership structures that separate legal and beneficial ownership of land.

Under the current legislation, land transfer tax is generally only payable when an instrument transferring legal title to land is registered in the Manitoba Land Titles Office, and is not payable in connection with a transfer of only the beneficial interest in land. Accordingly, in the context of a transaction where legal title remains unchanged, such as when title is held by a nominee or bare trustee and the shares of such nominee or bare trustee are transferred, no land transfer tax is payable.

The amendments, announced in Budget 2026, are intended to “prevent avoidance” and ensure fairness in land transactions. Anti-avoidance rules have also been introduced to address transactions undertaken to reduce the amount of tax otherwise payable.

Tax Rates

The amendments do not create separate tax rates. Taxable beneficial transfers will be subject to the existing Manitoba graduated land transfer tax rates, which are currently based on the fair market value of the land at approximately 2%.

Exemptions

The existing exemptions continue to apply to beneficial transfers, including distributions of land to a transferee corporation that held all of the issued shares of the distributing corporation immediately before its dissolution or winding up. Additional exemptions have been introduced, including to prevent double taxation where land transfer tax has already been paid upon registration, where retail sales tax has previously been paid on buildings or improvements forming part of the property, and for transfers of beneficial interests made solely as security for a loan.

The exemptions remain relatively narrow and do not extend to many common corporate transactions and reorganizations involving related parties. Further exemptions may be prescribed by regulation; clarification or expansion in this regard is awaited, particularly where the economic interest of the land remains within a corporate group.

Reporting

Unless the transaction is exempt, the transferee — the person who acquires a beneficial interest in land or whose beneficial interest in land increases — must file a return and affidavit of fair market value of the land with the Minister of Finance and pay the land transfer tax within 30 days of the beneficial transfer.

Key Takeaways

All Manitoba landowners should review the new rules to ensure compliance with the amended legislation, and buyers of Manitoba land, including from internal restructuring, should consider any additional tax costs or planning opportunities for transactions scheduled to close on or after January 1, 2027.

For permission to reprint articles, please contact the [email protected] Marketing Department.

© 2026 Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Understanding Canada’s new "Productivity Mega Deduction": Broad-based, immediate, and permanent expensing

Canada's new Productivity Mega Deduction promises to slash the marginal effective tax rate on business investment to just 6.4%, positioning the country as the most competitive G7 nation for capital deployment. This permanent tax incentive extends immediate expensing to roughly 65% of capital assets, fundamentally reshaping the economics of investing in Canadian operations across manufacturing, energy, technology, and resource sectors.
CanadaTax
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Advance Income Tax Ruling Requests For “major Investments” In Canada To Take Priority

The Canada Revenue Agency has announced a new policy to prioritize advance income tax ruling requests for investments of $1 billion or more in Canada. This initiative aims to provide greater tax certainty and reduce risks for major investors, potentially accelerating large-scale project development and strengthening Canada's economic competitiveness. However, questions remain about implementation timelines and potential impacts on smaller ruling requests.
CanadaTax
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Canadian Prime Minister Announces ‘Productivity Mega Deduction’

Canada's new Productivity Mega Deduction permanently provides immediate expensing for a wide range of depreciable property and Canadian development expenses, dramatically expanding the scope beyond the previously announced Productivity Super Deduction. The measure aims to reduce Canada's marginal effective tax rate on new business investment to 6.4%, positioning it as the lowest among major economies and less than half the U.S. rate.
CanadaTax
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
Article

Canada Imposes Counter-Tariffs On C$27.6-Billion Of U.S. Imports, Effective September 8, 2026

Canada has announced C$27.6-billion in counter-tariffs on U.S. imports, effective September 8, 2026, targeting over 700 product classifications across steel, aluminum, dairy, electronics, and other sectors. The measures represent a dollar-for-dollar response to U.S. Section 338 tariffs, with rates ranging from 15% to 50% depending on the product category. The government has also introduced a C$7.5-billion support package for affected Canadian workers and businesses.
CanadaInternational Law
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Article

Digging Deeper: Canadian Mining Sector Tax Update

Canada’s mining sector is at an important inflection point. Against a backdrop of growing global demand for critical minerals and increased competition for investment capital, the Canadian federal government has recently introduced a series of tax measures designed to encourage investment and strengthen the competitiveness of Canada’s mining industry. For investors, these measures may meaningfully influence the after-tax economics of projects and financing structures across the mining value chain.
CanadaEnergy and Natural Resources
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Article

Fall Forecast: What To Watch In Canada’s Communications Sector

Canada's broadcasting, telecommunications, and satellite industries face significant regulatory changes this fall as Parliament advances key legislation. From the CRTC's implementation of the Online Streaming Act amid U.S. trade tensions to new lawful access requirements for service providers and the establishment of Canada's first space launch framework, these developments will reshape operational requirements across the communications sector.
CanadaMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Article

Snap Election, Strict Rules: Navigating Compliance While Engaging In B.C.’s Provincial Election

British Columbia's snap election on October 24, 2026, brings unprecedented compliance challenges for businesses seeking to engage in policy discussions. With some of Canada's strictest lobbying rules, stringent election financing laws, and new foreign influence regulations all converging during the campaign period, organizations must navigate a complex web of registration requirements, spending caps, and reporting obligations while avoiding significant legal and reputational risks.
CanadaGovernment, Public Sector
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Article

Kalibrate Consent Agreement Targets Third-Party Information Sharing As Abuse Of Dominance

On September 24, 2026, the Competition Bureau (Bureau) announced it had entered into a consent agreement with Kalibrate Canada Inc. (Kalibrate) to address concerns regarding Kalibrate’s collection and distribution of detailed retail fuel data through its Kalibrate Market Intelligence product (KMI). More broadly, the matter signals the Bureau’s willingness to challenge information-sharing arrangements under multiple provisions of the Competition Act (Act), including through abuse of dominance where the intermediary itself is alleged to be dominant.
CanadaAntitrust/Competition Law
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Article

Ontario Proposes Amendments To Streamline Electricity Transmission Development

Ontario's Ministry of Energy and Mines has proposed exempting electricity transmission projects procured by the Independent Electricity System Operator from the traditional leave to construct approval requirement. This regulatory change could significantly streamline the development timeline for bulk system transmission infrastructure, including the pending Toronto Third Line procurement, while maintaining environmental assessment and Indigenous consultation requirements.
CanadaEnergy and Natural Resources
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP