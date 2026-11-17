1. Overview

In Reference re Impact Assessment Act, as amended (the “2026 Reference”), a 4–1 majority of the Alberta Court of Appeal (the “ABCA”) opined that the Impact Assessment Act, S.C. 2019, c. 28, s. 1 (the “IAA”) remains unconstitutional. In the majority’s view, the IAA still gives the federal government expansive decision-making power over designated projects that are “primarily subject to provincial jurisdiction.”1 Significantly, the federal government will not appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada (the “SCC”) and will instead amend the IAA.2

This is the second time the ABCA has considered the IAA’s constitutionality. In 2022, the ABCA found the entire IAA and the Physical Activities Regulations, SOR/2019-285 (the “Regulations”) unconstitutional. On appeal, in 2023, the SCC found that the IAA’s designated projects scheme was unconstitutional, while upholding the provisions governing projects carried out or financed by federal authorities on federal lands or outside Canada (the “2023 Reference”).3 The federal government amended the IAA in 2024 in response. For more, see our previous articles: “Federal Impact Assessment in Flux: The implications of the Supreme Court's decision in the Reference re Impact Assessment Act” and “Harmony at last? Amendments to Canada's Impact Assessment Act seek to harmonize federal and provincial assessments”.

The 2026 Reference addresses the IAA alone. It does not address the 2025 major projects legislation (Building Canada Act, S.C. 2025, c. 2) or Bill C-39 (Building Canada Strong Act), which completed second reading in the House of Commons the day before the 2026 Reference was released. Although Bill C-39 proposes major changes to federal impact assessment, none of those changes responds to the issues raised in the 2026 Reference (see our recent article: “Bill C-39 introduced: What the Building Canada Strong Act could mean for major project approvals”). Nor are those issues affected by the September 2026 amendments to the Regulations, which exempted various classes of oil and gas projects from the designated “physical activities.”

2. The constitutional test: Is the IAA Ultra Vires?

The question turns on federalism: the division of law-making power between Parliament and the provincial legislatures under sections 91 (federal powers) and 92 (provincial powers) of the Constitution Act, 1867. Under these provisions, Parliament cannot use its powers in a way that “effectively eviscerates provincial power,”4 even in pursuit of the public interest, such as environmental protection.

As in all division of powers cases, the courts in the IAA references applied a two-part test: (1) characterize the law’s subject matter (its “pith and substance”); and (2) classify that subject matter under the heads of power in sections 91 and 92 of the Constitution Act, 1867.5

Both the SCC and the ABCA have recognized that the environment is not an area of exclusive jurisdiction for either level of government. The question is whether the IAA intrudes unduly into provincial heads of power.6

3. The 2026 Reference

The majority accepted that Parliament had taken steps through the 2024 amendments to address the issues the SCC raised in the 2023 Reference, but concluded that the IAA’s pith and substance “has not changed appreciably.”7 In the majority’s view, the amendments did not fix the fundamental problem: the federal government kept ultimate decision-making power “in respect of broad effects of a primarily provincial project.”8

The majority characterized the pith and substance of the amended designated projects scheme as “to assess and regulate designated projects with a view to mitigating or preventing their potential adverse environmental, health, social and economic impacts”9— the same characterization the SCC gave the 2019 version, which it found intruded “more than incidentally into the province’s constitutional sphere.”10

Screening decision: The Agency must decide whether an impact assessment of a designated project is required. In making this decision, the Agency must consider whether the project creates any “adverse effects within federal jurisdiction,” which is a defined term. The majority found that the definition of “adverse effects within federal jurisdiction” is still too broad:

Migratory birds :The definition captures any adverse effect on migratory birds as defined in the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994. Federal jurisdiction over migratory birds does not extend to “any act that could potentially affect a migratory bird in a more than trivial manner.” 11

:The definition captures any adverse effect on migratory birds as defined in the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994. Federal jurisdiction over migratory birds does not extend to “any act that could potentially affect a migratory bird in a more than trivial manner.” Open-ended list : The Governor in Council can expand the definition by adding components of the environment, or health, social or economic matters, to Schedule 3 of the IAA (nothing has been added yet). The ABCA found this gives Cabinet unilateral power to expand the IAA’s scope without parliamentary oversight. 12

: The Governor in Council can expand the definition by adding components of the environment, or health, social or economic matters, to Schedule 3 of the IAA (nothing has been added yet). The ABCA found this gives Cabinet unilateral power to expand the IAA’s scope without parliamentary oversight. Indigenous peoples: The amended definition captures non-negligible changes affecting “Indigenous peoples of Canada,” whether or not the matter otherwise falls within federal jurisdiction. Although section 91(24) of the Constitution Act, 1867 gives Parliament jurisdiction over “Indians, and Lands reserved for the Indians,” the ABCA noted that this does not extend to regulating Indigenous peoples outside matters of federal jurisdiction.13

Public interest decision: The majority also found that the public interest decision (sections 60–63) still lets the federal government decide whether the entire project is in the public interest, rather than only whether its adverse federal effects are justified — a problem compounded by the overbroad definition of adverse effects.14

The majority therefore concluded that the IAA intrudes more than incidentally on provincial jurisdiction over property and civil rights (s. 92(13)), matters of a local nature (s. 92(16)), and non-renewable natural resources, forestry resources and electrical energy (s. 92A) under the Constitution Act, 1867.

The dissent, by contrast, found that Parliament responded to “every concern raised” by the SCC.15 In Justice Feehan’s view, the IAA is now firmly anchored in “significant adverse impacts” on enumerated federal matters: “Indigenous peoples, fisheries, migratory birds, federal lands, certain marine environments, and boundary, international and interprovincial waters.”16

4. Key takeaways for project proponents

The IAA remains in force for now: Like the earlier ABCA and SCC references, the 2026 Reference is an advisory opinion and is not legally binding. The IAA remains in force, and proponents must continue to comply with it.

Like the earlier ABCA and SCC references, the 2026 Reference is an advisory opinion and is not legally binding. The IAA remains in force, and proponents must continue to comply with it. The IAA will be amended: On November 12, 2026, a federal government spokesperson confirmed that Canada will not appeal and will instead amend the IAA to account for the 2026 Reference. No details have been released, but the government has said the amendments will be coordinated with Bill C-39, which is before Parliament.17

Footnotes

1 Reference re Impact Assessment Act, as amended, 2026 ABCA 320 [2026 Reference] at para 187.

2 Nick Murray, “Feds Won’t Appeal Alberta Court Ruling That Impact Assessment Act Is Unconstitutional”, The Energy Mix (November 13, 2026) [Feds Won’t Appeal Alberta Court Ruling].

3 Reference re Impact Assessment Act, 2023 SCC 23 [2023 Reference].

4 Reference re Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act, 2021 SCC 11 [GHGPPA Reference] at para 49.

5 Ibid at para 47.

6 2023 Reference at para 114; 2026 Reference at para 84.

7 2026 Reference at para 80.

8 Ibid at para 191.

9 Ibid.

10 Ibid at para 190.

11 Ibid at para 120.

12 Ibid at para 121.

13 Ibid at paras 134-38.

14 Ibid at paras 187-88.

15 Ibid at para 261.

16 Ibid at para 296.

17 Feds Won’t Appeal Alberta Court Ruling.

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