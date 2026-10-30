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PODCAST · 30 OCTOBER 2026

Bike Lanes And The Charter: Who Really Decides? (Podcast)

Gardiner Roberts LLP
Gardiner Roberts LLP
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Gavin Tighe and Stephen Thiele analyze Cycle Toronto v. Ontario, the landmark Ontario Court of Appeal decision that overturned a lower court ruling blocking the removal of Toronto's Bloor, Yonge, and University bike lanes.

CanadaGovernment, Public Sector
Gavin Tighe
Gavin Tighe
Stephen Thiele
Stephen Thiele
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Episode Description

Is there a constitutional right to a bike lane, and who gets to decide?

Gavin Tighe and Stephen Thiele analyze Cycle Toronto v. Ontario, the landmark Ontario Court of Appeal decision that overturned a lower court ruling blocking the removal of Toronto's Bloor, Yonge, and University bike lanes.

Writing for a unanimous panel, Justice Grant Huscroft held that section 7 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms imposes no positive duty on government to fund safety measures, and that withdrawing a state benefit is not a constitutional deprivation.

The hosts examine its sharp rebuke of judicial policymaking, its rejection of the arbitrariness and gross disproportionality findings, and the reliance on advocacy-driven expert evidence.

Listeners will understand the line between constitutionality and wisdom in Canadian law, and why this precedent may be headed to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Listen For:

4:31 Why did the Court of Appeal say something has gone wrong?

7:22 Is removing a government benefit a deprivation under section 7?

14:25 How did advocacy-driven expert evidence undermine the application judge's ruling?

18:20 Why did the Court reject arbitrariness and gross disproportionality findings?

20:58 Could judicial policymaking fuel greater use of the notwithstanding clause?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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