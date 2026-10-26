A Vote To Have A Vote: Alberta's Referendum Explained (Podcast)

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Episode Description

Can fifty percent plus one break up a country?

This episode tackles the most existential question in Canadian law as Albertans vote on whether to begin the legal process toward a binding referendum on separation.

Hosts Gavin Tighe and Stephen Thiele examine the Supreme Court of Canada's landmark 1998 Reference re Secession of Quebec, the clarity requirement, and the duty to negotiate that would follow a clear vote.

They challenge whether a simple majority should be enough to dissolve a federation, explore how Alberta's immigration questions engage Charter of Rights and Freedoms mobility rights, and consider the constitutional weight of Indigenous treaty relationships in any secession.

Listeners will come away with a sharper understanding of constitutional law in Canada, the tensions of Canadian federalism, and why Western alienation deserves serious attention.

Listen For:

13:15 What framework did the Supreme Court set in the Secession Reference?

14:57 Should fifty percent plus one be enough to break up Canada?

17:09 How does voter turnout affect whether a secession vote is clear?

22:58 Do Alberta's "Albertans first" questions engage Charter mobility rights?

24:23 How would Indigenous treaty rights complicate a province's secession from Canada?