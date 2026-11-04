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ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

Ontario Opens The Door To Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids

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Ontario has announced that it will proceed with legislative and regulatory changes to permit the sale and use of Health Canada-approved, over-the-counter (“OTC”) hearing aids.

CanadaFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Jean-Raphaël Champagne
Jean-Raphaël Champagne
Manpreet Singh
Manpreet Singh
Justine Letellier
Justine Letellier
Jean-Pierre Chamberland
Jean-Pierre Chamberland
Dara Jospé
Dara Jospé
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Ontario has announced that it will proceed with legislative and regulatory changes to permit the sale and use of Health Canada-approved, over-the-counter (“OTC”) hearing aids.

The proposed changes are intended to expand access to hearing support technologies for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss while maintaining the province’s existing prescription-based hearing aid model. The announcement forms part of Ontario’s Health Innovation Pathway, a provincial initiative intended to accelerate the adoption of innovative health technologies and improve access to healthcare solutions.

A New Pathway for OTC Hearing Aids

Products intended for persons with hearing loss are considered to be hearing aids and are distinct from general consumer technologies that merely include listening-assistance functions. Under Ontario’s current regulatory framework, hearing aids must be prescribed by a regulated healthcare professional. Accordingly, manufacturers are not currently permitted to enable or activate built-in hearing aid features in any in-ear headphones or earbuds sold to Ontario consumers.

Once in force, the proposed legislative and regulatory amendments would create a new pathway for OTC hearing aids to be sold and used in Ontario.1 In other words, manufacturers of eligible, Health Canada-approved devices, including in-ear headphones and earbuds with built-in hearing aid capabilities, will be able to activate those capabilities for consumers without a prescription.

The announcement follows a 30-day public consultation launched in April 2026 to seek feedback from industry stakeholders, health organizations and members of the public on the potential sale and use of OTC hearing aids in Ontario. Following that consultation, the government confirmed its intention to proceed with the proposed reforms.

Interaction with Ontario’s Existing Funding Model

The proposed reforms do not affect Ontario’s existing funding framework for prescribed hearing aids. Under that framework, individuals who obtain a prescription for hearing aids will continue to be eligible for funding assistance through the Assistive Devices Program, which covers up to 75 per cent of the cost of a hearing aid, to a maximum of $500 per device.

The Assistive Devices Program will not apply to OTC hearing aids. Rather, OTC hearing aids will operate alongside the existing funding framework for prescribed hearing aids and are intended to provide consumers with an additional avenue for accessing hearing support technologies.

Implications for Industry Stakeholders

The proposed changes may create new opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of hearing technologies by introducing an additional pathway through which hearing support products can reach consumers in Ontario. Companies offering consumer health technologies that incorporate hearing assistance features may wish to monitor the development of the regulatory framework and any accompanying implementation guidance.

Healthcare providers and hearing care professionals may also wish to assess how OTC hearing aids could fit within the broader hearing care landscape. While the government’s announcement does not alter the existing prescription-based model, increased availability of OTC products could influence how some individuals initially access hearing support.

The announcement may also be relevant for retailers and pharmacies that distribute consumer health products, particularly as additional details emerge regarding the products that will qualify for sale under the new framework. At this stage, Ontario has not released detailed regulatory requirements beyond its commitment to advance the necessary legislative and regulatory amendments.

The government has indicated that additional information about how the government continues to make progress will be included in the 2026 Fall Economic Statement, which will be released on or before November 15, 2026.

Key Takeaways

Ontario’s proposed reforms represent a notable shift in how certain hearing assistance technologies may be accessed by consumers. While significant implementation details will be released at a later date, the government’s announcement signals an intention to create a new OTC pathway for hearing aids while preserving the province’s existing prescription-based hearing care system.

Manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and hearing care stakeholders may wish to monitor upcoming legislative and regulatory developments to better understand the scope of eligible products, compliance requirements, implementation timelines and potential market opportunities arising from the new framework. 

Footnote

1 Ontario Enabling Access to Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids, Government of Ontario. Learn more

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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