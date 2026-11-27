The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (“CFIA”) has published its Labelling guidance for plant-based alternatives to egg products (the “Guidance”), clarifying its expectations for the labelling and advertising of these products. The CFIA provides a significant transition period requiring compliance by January 1, 2030.

In July 2024, the CFIA published draft guidance on the labelling and representation of plant-based alternatives to egg products and launched a 90-day public consultation, as discussed in our bulletin, Clarity From the CFIA: New Proposed Guidance on Labelling Plant-Based Alternatives to Eggs. Following the consultation, the CFIA published a “What We Heard” report (CFIA Addresses Stakeholders’ “Eggspectations” Regarding Proposed Guidance on Plant-Based Egg Alternatives) in which respondents generally supported guidance to reduce consumer confusion and distinguish plant-based alternatives from standardized egg products. The finalized Guidance now provides industry with a framework for assessing common names, claims, imagery, trademarks and packaging.

Overall Impression Remains Key

The Guidance reaffirms existing prohibitions against false or misleading labelling and advertising under the Food and Drugs Act and the Safe Food for Canadians Act, particularly concerning foods that are likely to be mistaken for standardized foods. Because plant-based alternatives do not meet the applicable standards for egg products, their presentation must clearly communicate their true nature.

The CFIA’s approach focuses on the overall impression created by the combination of labelling and advertising elements. Taken together, these elements must provide sufficient information for consumers to readily understand what the product is and, importantly, that it is not an egg product. An ingredient list on its own may not be sufficient to correct an otherwise misleading overall impression. While words, images and packaging traditionally associated with egg products may be used, the overall impression must not be misleading. This includes how plant-based egg alternatives are presented, packaged, advertised and marketed, and the extent to which they resemble their egg-product counterparts.

Common Names Must Describe What the Product Is

Plant-based alternatives must bear an appropriate common name on the principal display panel. The Guidance emphasizes that the common name should accurately describe the food’s basic nature and composition, rather than simply identifying the conventional food it is intended to replace or stating that it is “plant-based.” The common name must not create a misleading impression regarding the product’s nature, properties or nutritional composition and should, where appropriate, identify the plant-based ingredient or source that characterizes the food. For example, the CFIA considers “soy-based omelette” to provide more specific information about the nature of the product than “plant-based omelette.” Where qualifiers or descriptive terms are necessary to accurately identify the food, they should be presented together with the common name and with sufficient prominence to ensure that consumers understand the product’s true nature.

Claims, Images and Trademarks Also Matter

Comparative nutrient content claims may be used provided they comply with applicable requirements and are truthful and not misleading. Similarly, statements such as “egg-free” or “contains no eggs” may help clarify that a product is not an egg product but must not mislead consumers about the presence of egg allergens. For example, a “contains no eggs” statement cannot be used where the product contains any egg allergen.

Images of prepared foods, such as omelettes, are not prohibited. However, placement and prominence, and how they interact with other elements of the label, contribute to the overall impression of the product. The Guidance takes the same approach to trademarks and brand names, which, like other label elements, form part of the overall assessment.

Practical Implications for Industry

Ahead of the January 1, 2030 deadline, businesses should review their labels and advertising, including common names, claims, trademarks, imagery and packaging. Particular attention should be paid to the specificity and prominence of qualifying language, rather than relying on an ingredient list or a small “plant-based” statement to distinguish the product from its egg-based counterpart.