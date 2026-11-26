On October 27, Health Canada released its Guidance for clinical trials with decentralized elements (the Guidance)1, which clarifies how the existing requirements for clinical trials under the Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) apply to clinical trials that incorporate decentralized elements into their design or conduct. The Guidance also reflects Health Canada’s Interim policy for the modernization of the clinical trial framework (the Interim Policy)2, which introduces several targeted flexibilities expected to be incorporated into formal regulations in spring 2028.

What you need to know

Trials with decentralized elements are subject to the same regulatory requirements as traditional trials, but are intended to permit flexibilities to reduce barriers to participation, and improve access and recruitment.

Under the Interim Policy, Health Canada has expanded the range of researchers eligible to serve as qualified investigators (QIs), permits “documented” rather than strictly written informed consent, and streamlined research ethics board (REB) information on clinical trial site forms.

Trial sponsors should consider building contingencies for decentralized elements into their protocols, since adding such elements after approval may require a clinical trial application (CTA) amendment or notification and result in delays.

Sponsors should determine at the planning stage whether any digital tool used in the trial qualifies as Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), and if so, ensure compliance with the Medical Devices Regulations.

What is the guidance?

In a trial with decentralized elements, some or all trial-related activities take place outside traditional clinical trial sites, such as at other healthcare locations or in the participant’s home. They may also be supported by digital health technologies and virtual tools. The Guidance applies to sponsors, investigators, and other parties involved in Canadian clinical trials, including healthcare providers, clinical laboratories, academia, and contract research organizations (CROs) for Phase I to IV trials involving pharmaceuticals, biologics, and radiopharmaceuticals for human use. The Guidance covers each stage of a trial: design, regulatory, and ethics approval (including informed consent), conduct and delegation, and inspections.

Designing the trial

In designing a trial with decentralized elements, sponsors must demonstrate that participant risk is minimized, safety will be appropriately monitored, participants are informed of the potential risks and benefits, and the decentralized elements will help achieve the study objectives. Where appropriate, sponsors should also promote cultural safety, foster trust, and demonstrate accountability to participating communities, particularly Indigenous Peoples and populations in remote, rural, or underserved settings.

When deciding whether to decentralize trial activities, sponsors and QIs should consider the following:

Product and specimens: the investigational drug’s safety profile and the complexity of its administration, as well as the transport, storage, and security of products and specimens, including controlled substances.

the investigational drug’s safety profile and the complexity of its administration, as well as the transport, storage, and security of products and specimens, including controlled substances. Sites and operations: the capacity of decentralized locations, legal, and professional requirements where activities cross provincial or territorial borders, training needs, and communication between locations.

the capacity of decentralized locations, legal, and professional requirements where activities cross provincial or territorial borders, training needs, and communication between locations. Data and technology: data management, cybersecurity, and digital accessibility barriers.

data management, cybersecurity, and digital accessibility barriers. Participants and communities: language, cultural safety, effects on local healthcare systems, and participant input into trial design.

Under the Interim Policy, a QI may be a physician, dentist, or any other individual with the education, training, and experience required to conduct the trial in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. Where the QI is not a physician or dentist, medical decisions must be made by a physician or dentist on the trial team who is licensed in the province or territory of the trial site and is responsible for medical oversight and participant care. In a multi-site trial spanning more than one province or territory, a licensed physician or dentist is required at each site where medical decisions are made.

In a multi-site trial, each QI oversees the activities associated with their own site, unlike a traditional trial where one QI would oversee all trial activities at all locations. In both models, QIs must maintain a delegation log and documentation demonstrating compliance with Division 5 of the FDR and good clinical practices (GCP), and REB approval is required for each clinical trial site.

To build in quality from the outset, sponsors should identify critical quality factors and risks, as described in ICH Harmonized Guideline E83, and design procedures, technologies, and oversight mechanisms to avoid errors, managing risks in accordance with the regulations and ICH Harmonized Guideline E64. Quality management should be proportionate to the trial’s risks and should support the proactive identification, evaluation, control, communication, and review of risks throughout the trial. Where activities span multiple decentralized locations or service providers, quality factors may include participant safety oversight, consistency of endpoint assessments, data integrity, third-party oversight, and the reliability of digital technologies.

Risk controls may include limiting the activities performed remotely, ensuring safe storage and handling of products, establishing remote oversight protocols, implementing an independent data and safety monitoring board, and requiring third parties to maintain appropriate quality management systems. Because standard operating procedures alone may not be sufficient, sponsors and QIs should consider additional measures such as centralized training, competency assessments, and targeted monitoring.

Sponsors and QIs must ensure that all computerized systems and digital health technologies—including those used by participants—are fit for purpose, reliable, and appropriate for the trial design. Interoperability of systems across locations and the adequacy of data transmission processes must be assessed. Data management plans should protect confidentiality and data integrity, address risks such as unauthorized access, data breaches, and reliance on third-party providers, and be updated as needed throughout the trial.

Technology should be deployed in a participant-centered way that does not create barriers or disadvantages, which could affect participants’ ability or willingness to take part in the trial. Sponsors should also determine early whether any digital tool qualifies as SaMD, in which case it must also comply with the Medical Devices Regulations5 .

Obtaining regulatory and ethics approval, and informed consent

When known at the time of submission, the CTA should describe how decentralized elements were designed to minimize participant risk, support oversight, and help achieve the trial objectives. Adding decentralized elements after approval may require a CTA amendment (CTA-A) or notification (CTA-N); because these filings can cause delay, the Guidance suggests building contingencies for such elements into the protocol.

Where decentralized activities take place at locations other than a site’s main location, no separate Clinical Trial Site Information (CTSI) form or REB approval is needed for those locations, as long as the QI oversees the activities and they are carried out in accordance with the approved protocol. Outside of Health Canada requirements, provincial, institutional, or community-specific approvals may be needed to perform the trial, use institutional resources, or access particular locations or populations.

Informed consent must be obtained before a participant takes part in the trial, and consent must be tailored to address the decentralized elements. Participants should receive information on the decentralized activities, who to contact with questions, and a 24-hour number or emergency contact instructions. Sponsors and QIs should consider alternatives for participants facing barriers to remote participation, such as in-person consent meetings, physical copies of the informed consent form, and real-time audio-video platforms. In all cases, there must be a documented, retrievable, and attributable record of the participant’s consent.

Under the Interim Policy, consent is no longer limited to being “written”. Remote or electronic platforms and electronic signatures may be used, and oral consent may be documented.

Conducting the trial and delegating activities

Decentralized elements should be planned, implemented, and overseen with the same rigour as activities at traditional sites. Sponsors remain responsible for monitoring trial conduct at all locations, timely adverse event reporting, verifying device validation, and calibration, as well as maintaining product integrity during transport and storage.

Agreements supporting decentralized activities should clearly define the roles, responsibilities, and oversight expectations of delegated personnel, service providers, and other third parties, and may address required qualifications, professional liability, safety monitoring, and adverse event reporting, participant indemnity coverage, and considerations for specific groups and Indigenous communities. Ultimately, sponsors are responsible for all trial-related activities, including any decentralized elements, while QIs are responsible for the conduct of the trial at their site. Sponsors may contract trial-related activities to CROs, laboratories, and other service providers, but they retain responsibility for overseeing those activities. Similarly, QIs may delegate trial-related activities to qualified trial personnel or third parties, but they must ensure that delegated activities are performed in accordance with the approved protocol, applicable regulatory requirements, and GCP, and they remain accountable for all activities conducted under their authority.

Health Canada inspections

The main location of the clinical trial site associated with the QI is the primary point of contact for inspections, which may be conducted in person or remotely by Health Canada. All records for remotely conducted activities must be accessible from the site. Inspectors may request evidence of coordination, oversight, and monitoring of delegated parties, such as proof that an investigational drug requiring specific storage conditions was properly stored during transport to remote locations. Health Canada may select other locations for inspection using a risk-based approach.

What’s next?

The Guidance currently reflects the Interim Policy. Health Canada has indicated that it will update the Guidance to align with the modernized framework once the proposed Clinical Trials Regulations come into force. The proposed Clinical Trials Regulations were published in the Canada Gazette on December 20, 2025, and were open for comment until April 19, 2026. They are expected to come into force in spring 2028.

Footnotes

1. Health Canada, “Guidance for clinical trials with decentralized elements” (27 October 2026).



2. Health Canada, “Interim policy for the modernization of the clinical trial framework” (14 September 2026).

3. International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use, “General Considerations for Clinical Studies E8(R1)” (6 October 2021).

4. International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use, “Guideline for Good Clinical Practice E6(R3)” (6 January 2025).