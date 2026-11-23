Following Health Canada's May 2026 Notice of Intent regarding a proposed Ministerial Class Exemption Order for certain low-risk non-prescription drugs (NPDs), discussed in our previous article, Health Canada proposes to exempt certain low-risk non-prescription drugs, Health Canada has released a proposed Monograph Revision Plan and is seeking stakeholder feedback on its proposed approach to updating Category IV monographs.

The Department has indicated that revisions to certain Category IV monographs will support implementation of the proposed Exemption Order in Respect of Certain Drugs that are not Prescription Drugs, which remains targeted for publication by Winter 2027.

Proposed approach to monograph revisions

The Monograph Revision Plan outlines a phased approach to revising Category IV monographs. The proposed plan focuses initially on sunscreen products, while also identifying future priorities for anti-dandruff and oral health product monographs.

Proposed additions to sunscreen monographs

As part of the first phase of revisions, Health Canada proposes adding five additional drug ingredients to the Primary and Secondary Sunscreen Monographs:

Ethylhexyl Triazone

Diethylamino hydroxybenzoyl hexyl benzoate

Diethylhexyl butamido triazone / Ethylhexyl butamido triazone

NANO-Methylene Bis-Benzotriazolyl Tetramethylbutylphenol (MBBT)

Methoxypropylamino cyclohexenylidene ethoxyethylcyanoacetate

The updated sunscreen monographs are expected to be published upon the coming into force of the proposed Order.

Future revision priorities

The plan also identifies timeframes for future monograph consultations:

Timeframe Monograph Proposed ingredients Winter 2027 to Summer 2027 Sunscreen products (Primary and Secondary sunscreens) Tris-Biphenyl Triazine (nano)

Polysilicone-15

Disodium phenyl dibenzimidazole tetrasulfonate

Camphor benzalkonium methosulfate

Benzylidene camphor sulfonic acid; Isoamyl p-Methoxycinnamate

Phenylene bis-diphenyltriazine

Polyacrylamidomethyl benzylidene camphor

PEG-25 PABA and Bis-(diethylaminohydroxybenzoyl benzoyl) piperazine (nano) Summer 2027 to Fall 2027 Anti-dandruff products Ciclopirox olamine (under 1.5%)

Piroctone olamine (max 0.5% in leave-on, 1% in rinse-off)

Ethyl lauroyl arginate HCl; Climbazole (antifungal agent) Winter 2028 Oral health products Potassium chlorate (in toothpaste)

Sodium chlorate (in toothpaste)

Cetylpyridinium Chloride

Information requested from stakeholders

In addition to seeking feedback on ingredient prioritization and timing, Health Canada has outlined a range of information that may be relevant to its assessment, including safety, efficacy and quality data, as well as information relating to dermal absorption, phototoxicity, photosensitization and endocrine-disruption testing.

Consultation period

Health Canada is seeking feedback on the proposed Monograph Revision Plan until January 15, 2027, through the Monograph Revision Plan for Consultation form. Stakeholders considering participating in the consultation may wish to review the scientific and technical information identified by Health Canada to determine whether they have relevant data that could inform the review of ingredients proposed for inclusion in Category IV monographs.

If you have questions about the proposed monograph changes or their potential implications for your organization, or would like assistance in preparing consultation comments, please contact the authors.

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