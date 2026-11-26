On November 19, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) released its Draft Capital Adequacy Requirements Guideline (2028), which proposes targeted revisions to the guideline as part of OSFI’s new Competitive Prudential Initiative1. The Competitive Prudential Initiative is a made-in-Canada approach that is meant to maintain the resilience of Canada's financial system while increasing capacity to take reasonable risks, compete, and innovate with confidence—and it aligns with measures outlined in Budget 2026 (which proposed the introduction of a secondary competition mandate for OSFI). These draft capital rules are open for public consultation until February 17, 2027.

What you need to know

Proposed changes to the Capital Adequacy Requirements Guideline for small and medium sized banks (SMSBs), including federal credit unions, would: provide SMSBs with greater capacity for risk-taking; improve the competitive balance in capitalization between smaller banks and domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs); introduce targeted adjustments to better align capital requirements for specific asset classes with underlying risks, including certain residential mortgages and corporate exposures; and simplify the capital structure for SMSBs, including federal credit unions.



Changes related to capital composition

As noted in our bulletin about whether OSFI should rethink AT1 capital requirements for federal credit unions, and our bulletin on Budget 2025’s proposals for small and mid-sized federal financial institutions, we have been advocating for OSFI to (i) eliminate the requirement for Alternative Tier 1 (AT1) capital for SMSBs and replace it with Tier 2 capital, and (ii) no longer require SMSBs to include non-viability contingent capital (NVCC) terms in their AT1 and Tier 2 capital instruments.

The proposed targeted revisions to the Capital Adequacy Requirements Guideline (which would take effect on November 1, 2027 or January 1, 2028 for institutions with a fiscal year ending October 31 or December 31, respectively) have adopted our recommendations. They remove the minimum and supervisory target Tier 1 risk-based capital requirements for SMSBs (who will continue to be subject to Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Capital requirements) and the NVCC requirements for SMSBs2.

With respect to credit unions specifically, we believe these amendments will significantly reduce barriers faced by provincial credit unions with large investment share capital bases that would not have otherwise qualified as AT1 capital under the federal regime due to the NVCC requirement. Furthermore, replacing AT1 with Tier 2 capital requirements should enable federal credit unions to raise qualifying regulatory capital more efficiently and cost-effectively than they currently are able. However, we were surprised that there was no specific reference to changing the approach to setting the leverage ratio for SMSBs.

Prior to the financial crisis, Canada, unlike many jurisdictions, had a leverage constraint that was based on total capital, but after the financial crisis, OSFI has imposed a leverage ratio based on Tier 1 capital consistent with Basel III requirements. We understand anecdotally that OSFI has imposed a much more conservative leverage ratio than the 3% Basel III minimum, particularly for smaller institutions, which in some cases may have become a binding constraint. In order for the replacement of AT1 with Tier 2 capital to be a meaningful change, we had anticipated that OSFI would have also changed its approach to the leverage ratio requirements. For example, we were expecting that the leverage ratio that OSFI imposed on a particular institution based on Tier 1 capital would be moved closer to 3% while adding a supplementary leverage ratio based on Total Capital that is more constraining (and closer to the existing leverage ratio that the institution may be subject to). This could be accomplished by imposing, say, a 4% or 5% Tier 1 capital leverage ratio and imposing a 6% to 7% total capital leverage ratio3. We expect this will be addressed as a consequential amendment when OSFI releases an updated Leverage Requirements Guideline.

Residential mortgage risk weighting

Related to the capital ratios above, OSFI is proposing to introduce for SMSBs a preferential treatment for general residential real estate secured lending exposures with credit bureau scores above 720 and lower-risk mortgages with loan-to-value (LTV) ratios. For example, for residential mortgages with a LTV of less than 60%, the capital requirements would be decreased by 50% from the current standardized approach (SA) capital requirement, which may significantly decrease an SMSB’s required capital and bump its capital ratios accordingly4. These changes should free up capital to make additional loans with the same capital base and at lower interest rates, since less capital will be needed to support those loans. This should both increase access to funding for residential mortgages and corporate loans at lower rates and make them more affordable, which is consistent with the direction set out in Budget 20265.

Corporate exposures

Category CAR 2027 SA Draft CAR 2028 SA Corporate small and medium sized enterprises 75% 65% Corporate (flat RW) 100% 80% Unrated corporate – investment grade 65% 60%

Other proposed changes

In addition to the above, OSFI is proposing to7:

clarify that reverse mortgages should be treated as defaulted exposures if any of the events noted in CAR section 4.1.22 have occurred;

recognize third-party guaranteed investment certificates as collateral, subject to operational requirements;

allow the net cash surrender value of a life insurance policy to be treated as a guarantee by the issuing insurance company, subject to operational criteria;

clarify that government-sponsored venture capital fund investments qualify for a reduced risk weight carve-out (400% risk weight reduced to 100%) 8 ; and

; and increase risk weights under internal ratings-based (IRB) approach and the SA for all mortgages with LTVs>65% that could become negatively amortizing to 1.75 times that for general residential real estate exposures (for example, 30% risk-weight increased to 55%).

Footnotes

1. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, “OSFI launches its Competitive Prudential Initiative, putting resilience to work to support greater competition across Canada's banking sector - Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions” (November 19, 2026).

2. This is also consistent with one of the recommendations made by the C.D. Howe Institute Task Force on Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) Prudential Requirements and Business Lending in April 2026.

3. As an example, OSFI currently imposes a supplementary leverage test for domestic systemically important banks based on the bank’s total loss absorbing capacity (including the bail-in requirements).

4. See the following table from OSFI’s “Backgrounder”. The preferential treatment will only apply to general residential real estate, and not to income-producing residential real estate.

LTV CAR 2027 SA Draft CAR 2028 SA <50% 20.0% 10.0% 50%<LTV=< 60% 25.0% 12.5% 60%<LTV=< 70% 30.0% 20.0% 70%<LTV=< 80% 35.0% 27.5% 80%<LTV=< 90% 40.0% 35.0% 90%<LTV=< 100% 50.0% 45.0% LTV > 100% 70.0% 65.0%

5. Ibid., footnote 2.

6. Ibid., footnote 2.

7. OSFI is also proposing changes to the capital rules related to securitization, market risk, and various other matters which are not referenced in this bulletin.