Following the recent federal Budget, OSFI’s quarterly release on November 19, 2026, emphasizes promoting competition in the financial sector and supporting economic growth. OSFI announced a new “Competitive Prudential Initiative”, pending measures outlined in Budget 2026, to expand OSFI’s mandate to support competition.

The key initiatives announced include (1) changes to the capital regime for banks, (2) updates to Guideline B-2 for insurers, and (3) information regarding the upcoming Credit Risk Management Guideline.

Capital Changes to Support Competition

OSFI issued draft revisions to the Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline, with the stated objective being to “improve competitive balance while sustaining healthy capital buffers across the banking system.” Taken all together, the changes may enhance the competitiveness of smaller institutions, and so encourage new entrants.

The proposed revisions include:

lowering capital requirements for lending by small and medium-sized banks (SMSBs), including federal credit unions, for residential mortgages, small and medium-sized business lending, and corporate lending;

removing the minimum and supervisory target Tier 1 risk-based capital requirement for SMSBs, although they will continue to be subject to Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Capital requirements; and

removing the non-viability contingent capital (NVCC) requirements for SMSBs.

The draft CAR Guideline also proposes various technical changes concerning reverse mortgages, securitization transactions and market risk.

The consultation is open for 90 days, with feedback requested by February 17, 2027. Final changes to the CAR Guideline will come into effect on November 1, 2027 or January 1, 2028 for institutions with a fiscal year ending October 31 or December 31, respectively.

OSFI is also revising covered bond limits to “give both SMSBs and D-SIBs additional access to stable funding while preserving enough unencumbered assets to support depositors and other creditors in stress or resolution.” A consultation on the draft Covered Bond Limit Guideline is open for 60 days, ending January 18, 2027. The final guideline is expected to be published in May 2027 for immediate implementation.

Insurance Guideline B-2: Leverage, Investment Risk and Large Exposure Limits

OSFI’s quarterly release included updated risk guidelines for life insurers, Guideline B-2: Leverage, Investment Risk and Large Exposure Limits and for P&C insurers, Guideline B-2: Property and Casualty Large Insurance Exposures, Leverage, Investment Risk and Concentration.

OSFI did not hold a formal public consultation on the changes to Guideline B-2 for insurers, since the targeted changes give insurers more flexibility on risks related to borrowing, investments, and large exposures. The updated Guideline B-2 for insurers will take effect on July 1, 2027.

In response to consultation feedback, OSFI plans to publish the final Guideline B-2 for large exposures for banks in May 2027. The guideline will take effect in the first quarter of 2029.

Evolving Credit Risk Management

OSFI previously announced plans to consolidate its credit risk expectations into a single, principles-based guideline. The quarterly release included a summary of its Credit Risk Management consultation results. Overall, feedback was supportive of OSFI’s proposed direction.

OSFI plans to publish a draft Credit Risk Management Guideline in February 2027, including expected principles for credit risk management, residential real estate secured lending and commercial real estate. Since the Credit Risk Management Guideline will replace Guideline B-20: Residential Mortgage Underwriting Practices and Procedures, which governs mortgage underwriting policies at institutions, OSFI confirmed it will aim to minimize potential operational impacts.

OSFI also announced plans to publish a separate draft Counterparty Credit Risk Management Guideline in February 2027 to address its expectations and incorporate relevant international standards and recommendations.

More Updates

Additional regulatory developments from OSFI’s quarterly release include: