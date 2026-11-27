On November 20, 2026, the Minister of Finance (Minister) announced the designation of two organizations that will play key roles in Canada’s consumer-driven banking framework (Framework): Financial Data Exchange Inc. (FDX), acting through its FDX Canada Council, was designated as Canada’s open banking technical standards body, and the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI) was appointed as the external complaints body where consumers can direct concerns. The ministerial orders, dated November 13, 2026, were published in the Canada Gazette, Part I, on November 21, 2026.

As discussed in our prior Blakes Bulletin: Proposed Consumer-Driven Banking Regulations Released for Comment, the Minister was expected to designate both bodies prior to the implementation of the Framework under the Consumer-Driven Banking Act (CDB Act). The designations, together with the Bank of Canada’s recently released draft accreditation guidelines, represent further steps toward operationalizing the Framework.

Technical Standards Body: FDX

The Minister designated FDX under subsection 125(1) of the CDB Act as the body responsible for establishing the technical standard for data sharing by participating entities. As part of the designation process, the Minister considered a variety of factors, including FDX’s willingness and ability to serve, the need for interoperability with comparable foreign frameworks, the ability to ensure the standard remains consistent and is not withdrawn (including in the event of the body’s dissolution), and the ability to support Canadian-led decision-making.

As a globally recognized standard that is already widely used across the Canadian financial technology sector, FDX’s designation was long anticipated by industry experts. Despite being the industry frontrunner, reports suggested Canadian policymakers were hesitant to place core financial infrastructure under the governance of a U.S.-led organization. The establishment of an independent FDX Canada Council to develop and maintain the technical standard under the Framework may alleviate such concerns, as the standard will have a dedicated Canadian governance structure. According to the government, the designation reflects a “made-in-Canada” approach intended to safeguard Canadian sovereignty over the standard. The FDX Canada Council will be able to make decisions independently of the broader FDX Board; voting membership will be restricted to Canadian residents and businesses, and Canada will be able to use and amend the standard independently and in perpetuity. The standard will be interoperable and will establish common technical specifications for data sharing, including data definitions and protocols for secure communication.

FDX is a global, industry-led, non-profit standards body that maintains a royalty-free, openly available API standard for user-permissioned financial data sharing and has been active in Canada since 2020. Rather than developing a new standard from scratch, FDX will take a “global specification, local Canada profile” approach, identifying the components of its global API specification that will form the official technical standard in Canada. The Canadian profile has not yet been finalized and will be shaped by Canadian regulations, guidance and member input, with key decisions made through the FDX Canada Council. Current work focuses on data formatting, a single security profile for data sharing by participating entities, consent management, error codes and status messaging. Upcoming discussions are expected to address consent and authorization, as well as security and testing requirements.

External Complaints Body: OBSI

The second designation relates to the Framework’s complaints-handling function. On the recommendation of the Bank of Canada, the Minister designated OBSI under subsection 114(1) of the CDB Act as the external complaints body. OBSI will independently investigate consumer-driven banking complaints that participating entities have not resolved and recommend resolutions. OBSI was also designated as the sole external complaints body for banks in 2023.

Supervisory Guidelines Open for Comment

The designations form part of the broader work to implement the Framework. Earlier this month, the Bank of Canada also released two draft supervisory guidelines setting out its expectations for accreditation under the CDB Act and the proposed Consumer-Driven Banking Regulations (CDB Regulations):

Both guidelines are open for public comment until December 8, 2026. In addition to seeking feedback from interested stakeholders on the standards and practices set out in the draft guidelines, the Bank is specifically interested in whether any provisions require clarification, may be difficult to implement in practice, could benefit from additional examples or information, or could discourage voluntary participation.

The participating entity guideline describes three accreditation pathways: a standard pathway for fintechs and other entities, a streamlined pathway for registered payment service providers (PSPs) under the Retail Payment Activities Act (RPAA), and a streamlined pathway for federal and provincial financial institutions.

Under the draft guideline, applicants using the standard and PSP pathways would be expected to, among other things:

Demonstrate a place of business in Canada

Obtain confirmation from a sufficiently skilled independent third party, based on an assessment completed within the prior 12 months, that the security safeguards in section 37 of the CDB Regulations have been implemented

Hold professional indemnity and cyber insurance (or comparable guarantees) supported by a documented sizing methodology

For entity applicants, maintain a senior management-approved policy to regularly assess the integrity and good character of individuals with significant responsibility for consumer-driven banking activities

Under the streamlined pathway for federal and provincial financial institutions, eligible financial institution applicants would only need to provide information demonstrating compliance with the technical standard and a declaration of compliance with the security safeguards from the designated senior officer, dated no more than 90 days before the application.

The accredited third-party service provider (ATPSP) guideline applies to service providers that intend to perform any of the following activities on behalf of a participating entity: obtain or manage consent, confirm or manage authentication, or provide or receive consumer data. Under the CDB Act, an ATPSP includes an individual or entity that is not an employee, agent or mandatary of a participating entity and that, under a contract, provides the participating entity with a service related to its activities under the CDB Act. The requirements for ATPSPs are narrower and focus on having a place of business in Canada and meeting integrity and good character requirements.

Both guidelines describe a common process: applications are submitted through a web application with payment of a fee, copied to the Minister for a potential national security review (with a 60-day decision period and 180-day review period, each extendable), and subject to internal review and Federal Court appeal rights if refused. Notably, both drafts state that the Bank will provide additional guidance on compliance with the technical standard once a technical standards body has been designated.

What’s Next?

With the technical standards body and external complaints body now designated, we expect the Bank of Canada to release additional guidance on its implementation plans and supervisory expectations, including on compliance with the FDX technical standard. Further information on accreditation fees, the application process and the review process is also expected, as the draft supervisory guidelines indicate that they are the first in a series of supervisory guidelines the Bank plans to issue on the Framework. Financial institutions, payment service providers, fintechs and other prospective ATPSPs should begin assessing their applicable accreditation pathways and readiness and may wish to submit comments on the draft guidelines before the December 8, 2026, deadline.