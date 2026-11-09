High-Income Divorce In Ontario: What Changes When There’s More At Stake

A high-income divorce is rarely just about ending a relationship. It often involves businesses, investment portfolios, trusts, equity compensation, multiple properties, and significant support obligations totalling millions. Determining what those assets are worth, how they should be treated, and whether tax consequences need to be considered can quickly become complicated. Each asset must be identified, valued, and dealt with fairly. Getting it wrong can mean protracted litigation, unnecessary financial loss, and the emotional strain of a live dispute. With proper legal representation and proactive planning, many of those pitfalls can be avoided.

Identifying the Full Financial Picture

Every family law case depends on honest, complete financial disclosure. Ontario's Family Law Rules (Rule 13) set out what disclosure is required and when.

In a high-income separation, the disclosure list grows quickly. It can include:

Income from every source, including salary, bonuses, dividends, and income left inside a corporation

Bank, brokerage, and offshore accounts

Business interests, shareholdings, and family trusts

Real estate, art, jewellery, vehicles, and other valuable assets

Debts, including personal guarantees and other contingent obligations

Where one spouse has exclusively handled the family's finances, the other may need to engage a forensic accountant to trace the money and find income that isn't obvious.

Courts take hidden assets seriously; a spouse who doesn't disclose properly risks costs, consequences and a serious loss of credibility with the judge.

Valuing Complex Assets

One of the most significant financial issues in any high-income divorce is determining how wealth accumulated during the marriage will be shared.

In Ontario, property division is generally addressed through a process known as equalization. Rather than dividing assets item by item, married spouses compare the growth in their net worth during the marriage. If one spouse's net family property exceeds the other's, they will typically owe an equalization payment.

In simple terms, the spouse whose net worth grew more during the marriage typically pays the other spouse one half of the difference between their net family property values.

For high-net-worth individuals, the equalization payment can be one of the most significant financial consequences of a separation. The greater the difference in the parties' net family property, the larger the payment may be.

Three Dates That Often Matter

These dates may impact how property and support issues are assessed:

Date of cohabitation. This is when you and your partner began living together. For married couples, this date is most important for spousal support purposes. Date of marriage. Equalization applies only to married spouses. This snapshot captures the assets and debts each party had on the date of marriage. Date of separation. This date often starts the limitation period under the Limitations Act and marks the beginning of the post-separation period.

Factors Which May Inform a Spouse’s Net Worth

There are several factors that may inform a spouse’s net worth:

Privately held businesses. Where there is no market price for a private company, the use of professional valuators is advisable. They use different methods and assumptions depending on the business's makeup. Lack of control or marketability can influence what constitutes income for the purposes of the net family property evaluation.

Stock options and restricted shares. Equity compensation may not have vested, may depend on future performance, or may be subject to restrictions on sale. Deciding how much of it belongs to the marriage and what it's worth requires careful analysis.

Pensions. Defined benefit plans need to be valued using the rules for pensions under the Family Law Act, which can call for input from a specialist.

Tax. Selling or transferring an asset can trigger capital gains or other tax. Engaging tax professionals is an important consideration for complex business structures.

What Assets Are Included and Which Are Not?

Many people are surprised to learn that some inheritances can be excluded from property division, while others cannot. Under section 4(2) of the Family Law Act, gifts and inheritances received during the marriage can often be excluded, provided they can still be traced to assets that exist at the date of separation.

Tracing is where these claims succeed or fail. Money kept in a separate account is far easier to protect than money mixed into joint savings or spent on shared expenses. In families with generational wealth, a substantial inheritance or a gifted interest in a family company can significantly change the outcome.

Another major exception is the matrimonial home. Even if one spouse inherited the property, received it as a gift or owned it before the marriage, its value generally can't be excluded if it was occupied as the family’s residence at the date of separation.

Consulting with a knowledgeable family law lawyer can assist you greatly with understanding which assets are captured under the equalization scheme, and which are not. In turn, providing you with a clearer picture of your rights and obligations to your ex-partner.

How Support Changes at Higher Income Levels

Child Support

In most cases, child support is set by a government table based on the paying parent's annual income and the number of children. When the paying parent earns more than $150,000 a year, the Federal Child Support Guidelines apply a specific set of rules.

Those rules are the same whether the parent earns $175,000, $500,000 or several million dollars, because there are no further income thresholds above $150,000. As income rises above that level, the parents' finances and the children's standard of living come under closer scrutiny to ensure that the support payable is proportionate.

Spousal Support

In most cases, spousal support is calculated using the Spousal Support Advisory Guidelines, which produce a range of possible amounts based on the spouses' incomes. Once the paying spouse earns more than $350,000 in gross income per year, the formulas are no longer applied automatically. The $350,000 ceiling is not a cap, and support can still increase above it on a case-by-case basis. As income rises above that level, the facts of the particular family get a closer look, and support often lands toward the lower end of the range, so that the support payable is proportionate.

Do You Have to Go to Court?

Not necessarily. Issues can be resolved largely by private agreement.

Unless you and your spouse signed a marriage contract or cohabitation agreement that sets out different terms, the default legal rules will apply to your separation. These include Ontario's property division rules and the support guidelines. But while the rules may be set, how you resolve your case is largely up to you:

Separating spouses may resolve their matter through any of the following processes:

Private negotiation: The spouses, typically with the assistance of counsel, negotiate the terms of a settlement directly.

Mediation: A neutral mediator facilitates discussions to help the spouses reach a mutually acceptable agreement.

Arbitration: The spouses appoint a private arbitrator, often an experienced family lawyer or retired judge, who hears evidence and issues a binding decision.

Mediation-arbitration (med-arb): The spouses mediate as many issues as possible and refer any unresolved issues to arbitration.

Collaborative family law: Each spouse retains a collaboratively trained lawyer, and all parties commit in writing to resolving the matter without going to court.

Litigation: The matter proceeds through the courts, and a judge decides any issues the spouses cannot resolve themselves.

The process you choose can affect your costs, timeline, and privacy, so it's worth choosing carefully. For more information on what process is right for you, read: “High-Income Divorce: Is Mediation or Arbitration Better for Wealthy Families?”

Why Early Advice Matters

In a typical divorce, the dispute might involve a family home and retirement savings. In a high-income divorce, a disagreement over business valuation alone can affect the outcome by hundreds of thousands of dollars, or even millions.

When there's more at stake, the team matters: family counsel working closely with valuators, forensic accountants and tax advisors, all following a clear strategy from the start. Getting advice early protects your position, keeps disputes from spreading and gives you the best chance at an outcome your family can live with for years to come.