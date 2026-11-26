I heard the buzz about the SNL Sister sketch on social media the day after it aired. As a pop culture enthusiast and person who suffers from FOMO, I navigated to Youtube to see what the buzz was all about.

About thirty seconds in, I knew what I was in for. I watched the rest of the three minute video not knowing whether to laugh or cry.

For the uninitiated, the sketch was a comedic commentary on sisters/daughters of families being the default caregivers for aging parents. It was filmed as a TV infomercial advertising the “Sister” service available to families (i.e., brothers/sons) who needed “the best care possible” for aging Dad, didn’t want to put him in a nursing home, and couldn’t afford (or didn’t want to pay) for a live-in care aid. Not to fret, because Sister is a live-in 24/7 elder care provider who is “completely free”! Sister will do it, and brother can get back to living his own life!

I won’t spoil all the jokes so you can enjoy – or cringe at – them in your free time. But as an estate litigator, I immediately thought of all my clients who have provided free, attentive, and loving care to their elderly parents without any compensation, often at great disruption to their own personal lives, relationships, and careers. The vast majority of these caregivers are women. Daughters to the aging parents, and sisters to the less attentive brothers.

Family members are often not paid for providing hands-on care. I recommend checking out a blog on caregiving compensation written by my colleague Fara Seddigh for further insight into this issue.

Caregiver burn out is very common. Unfortunately, this can lead to breakdown in familial relationships, resentment, and gaps in care for the aging parent. It can also result in stressful and costly power of attorney litigation, with Mom or Dad caught in the middle. My partner Angela Casey blogged about powers of attorney litigation and how we might change our approach to these disputes.

How might families prepare so that they can avoid caregiver burnout and costly legal disputes? I suggest that families with aging parents have candid conversations about caregiving expectations early on. I appreciate that these topics of conversation are uncomfortable and difficult to have, and not all families have open lines of communication with each other. But to the extent possible, an honest discussion among family members, particularly while Mom and Dad are still capable of making decisions about their care, may help families prepare for what’s ahead.

For those families who cannot have these conversations with each other, I would encourage the aging person to think about their future care and make plans to ensure that they will be cared for well into their golden years. And for further clarity: no, defaulting to your daughter is not a “plan”, especially if you haven’t spoken to her about it in advance.