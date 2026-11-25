Being an executor for an estate is no easy task. Even for professionals that administer estates daily. Like me! There may come a time where beneficiaries are sending you multiple emails with questions or concerns. And I completely understand. Not a lot of people know what administrating an estate involves. Here are a few tips that I’ve used to help make administrating an estate a smooth process when communicating with beneficiaries.

Keep them in the loop!

One of the things I noticed while administrating estates is that beneficiaries love to be kept in the loop. And why wouldn’t they? An executor can keep beneficiaries in the loop is by sending reporting letters or emails. Reporting to the beneficiaries keeps them aware of the status of the estate and next steps. It explains what the executor is doing and why they are doing it. It also brings clarity and understanding to this process. The executor can also use this opportunity to set expectations and provide an estimate regarding how long it will take before the estate can be wind up.

Explain what you need and WHY you need it

We are always being taught not to give out our personal information to anyone. So, I am never surprised when a beneficiary is reluctant to give me theirs. This does not make them difficult, just cautious. I find that explaining why an executor requires their information provides some comfort, even just a little. I also offer to hop on a call or meet them. That way, they can put a face to the person behind the computer. A bit of comfort goes a long way, and it lets the beneficiaries know that they can trust you and that their matter is in capable hands.

Patience

Finally, patience! Patience is one of the qualities an executor can demonstrate to help the beneficiaries throughout the administration of an estate. Administrating an estate is an emotional and stressful experience for beneficiaries who are already grieving and unfamiliar with the estate administration process. An executor’s patience helps maintain trust, reduce conflict and ensure the estate is administered professionally and fairly.

Communication with beneficiaries is a very important part in administrating an estate. By having open, honest, and respectful communication, and executor can help beneficiaries feel included and supported.