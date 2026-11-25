While a new marriage often marks a new beginning, existing family ties or financial obligations can make estate planning more complex. Spouses may need to reconsider existing estate plans to reflect their wishes and protect the financial interests of their new spouse and children from previous relationships. Although potentially costly and time-consuming, this process can help prevent greater financial and emotional costs later. As November is Make a Will Month, it is a timely opportunity for those considering a second marriage to review their estate plans. To help guide that review, this article explores common estate planning challenges faced by families blended by a second marriage[1] and offers practical strategies for addressing them.

Why Second Marriages Create Unique Estate Planning Risks

Second marriages introduce competing financial obligations, differing expectations and legal considerations that may not arise in a first marriage:

Different financial circumstances: Spouses often enter into the marriage with unequal assets, property ownership, or investments. One spouse may also want to preserve wealth accumulated before the marriage for their children; Disputes between children from previous relationships and new spouses: The most common dispute in blended families after a spouse’s death is between the surviving spouse and the deceased’s children. These disputes centre on balancing financial security for the surviving spouse with preserving an inheritance for the deceased’s children. Another common conflict concerns who should inherit or occupy the matrimonial home after death. Children may wish to sell, while the surviving spouse may want to own and remain in the home. Accordingly, consideration must be given to how children from a previous relationship will be treated under a will compared to a new spouse or children from the second marriage; Assessing what is fair: Different family members may have competing expectations about their respective entitlements, particularly where children and stepchildren are treated differently under an estate plan. As such, it may be difficult for the testator to assess what constitutes a fair division of assets. Treating family members fairly does not necessarily require treating them equally. Differences in financial circumstances, family relationships and prior financial arrangements may justify different approaches, provided those decisions are carefully considered and clearly documented; Ontario’s legal framework: Under recent changes to Ontario's Succession Law Reform Act, marriage no longer automatically revokes an existing will. As a result, a will prepared during a previous marriage may remain valid following remarriage, potentially producing unintended consequences. There may also be other claims that a deceased spouse’s estate is subject to. For instance, under the Family Law Act, a surviving spouse may be entitled to elect between receiving their entitlement under the will and claiming an equalization of net family property. In addition, even a carefully drafted will may be subject to dependant support claims under the Succession Law Reform Act, which could be brought by a qualifying spouse or child.

Proactive Estate Planning Tips

Review and update existing estate plans to ensure they reflect the individual’s wishes. Since remarriage no longer revokes wills, spouses should be cognisant of their current estate planning and modify where appropriate. The disputes discussed above are more likely to arise where there are outdated wills, ambiguous provisions and/or inconsistent beneficiary designations. Even if a will is properly drafted, disputes may also arise over the appointment of an estate trustee, particularly where a child and stepparent have conflicting interests. As such, understanding their existing legal rights and obligations provides a useful starting point for developing an estate plan prior to solemnizing the new marriage. Consider trusts to protect both spouses and children. While a spouse may want to leave everything to their new spouse to provide financial security, this arrangement does not guarantee that their assets will eventually pass to their children from a previous relationship. Spousal trusts allow the surviving spouse to benefit from certain assets during their lifetime while preserving another portion of the assets for children after the spouse’s death. For example, a trust might allow the surviving spouse to receive income to maintain their standard of living during their lifetime, but not allow access to capital, so that any remaining capital would pass to the deceased spouse's children after the surviving spouse’s death. Trusts can also be used to protect children’s inheritances. For example, trusts can preserve funds for children’s education. Accordingly, there are multiple ways that trusts can be utilized to ensure that they fit the familial circumstances. However, there are numerous legal, tax and practical considerations that must be evaluated before determining whether a trust is appropriate. Consider the use of marriage contracts. Spouses should also seriously consider marriage contracts to help clarify property rights, financial expectations, and the treatment of certain assets upon separation or death, subject to applicable statutory restrictions. This is particularly important where one or both spouses enter into the marriage with substantial assets. Each spouse should obtain independent legal advice before entering into a marriage contract to understand their respective rights and obligations and reduce the risk of the agreement being challenged. Communicate estate planning intentions. These considerations highlight the importance of open conversations before remarriage to prevent family conflict. Open discussions about estate planning, either between spouses or with adult children, can help manage expectations and reduce misunderstandings among family members. While individuals are not required to disclose every detail of their estate plans, explaining the general rationale behind significant decisions, particularly where children or stepchildren are treated differently, may help reduce the likelihood of future disputes.

Conclusion

Second marriages and the creation of blended families require careful estate planning that reflects the financial and personal realities of all affected parties. Accordingly, proper legal advice will help provide guidance on an individual’s ability to manage these complicated family dynamics. Legal professionals can provide objective advice to help individuals put their wishes into effect, while also considering the needs of the spouse and children. Obtaining advice early can help reduce future dispute resolution or litigation costs. Ultimately, the goal of estate planners is not simply to distribute wealth, but to also preserve financial success and family relationships for future generations.