Individuals may enter into agreements before or during their marriage to determine how their property will be divided if the relationship ends or if a spouse dies. These agreements can provide greater certainty by setting out each spouse’s rights and expectations regarding the ownership and division of property not only during the relationship but also upon death. While these agreements can play an important role in the division of property and managing expectations, their effect on a wills variation claim in British Columbia can be misunderstood.

Under British Columbia’s Wills, Estates and Succession Act (WESA), a surviving spouse may still have the right to challenge a will, even where an agreement contains a waiver of estate-related claims. Understanding this interaction is essential for individuals engaged in estate planning.

Does an Agreement Between Spouses Override a Wills Variation Claim?

No, a prenuptial or marriage agreement does not automatically eliminate the possibility of a wills variation claim. Spouses cannot contract out of WESA or their duty to make adequate provision for their spouse in their will.

An agreement between spouses is a significant factor that a court may consider when assessing a wills variation claim, but it is not determinative on its own. The court’s task under WESA is broader: it must assess whether the deceased made adequate provision for their spouse or children in light of both legal and moral obligations.

The starting point in determining the legal obligation to a spouse is what they would receive upon separation, so in that sense a marriage agreement is very relevant. However, moral obligations are determined by society’s expectations of what a reasonable person would do in the circumstances. A marriage agreement is only one factor considered when assessing a testator’s moral duty to provide for their spouse and child(ren).

As a result, an agreement between spouses may not entirely foreclose a claim if the surrounding circumstances suggest that a different outcome is warranted.

How Do Courts Assess an Agreement Between Spouses in Wills Variation Cases?

The existence of an agreement between spouses does not end the analysis, it informs it.

Courts commonly conside:

Consideration Relevance Language of the agreement Whether estate-related rights were clearly addressed Independent legal advice Supports the agreement’s reliability Fairness of the agreement Whether the agreement is significantly unfair Financial circumstances at death The agreement may no longer reflect current realities Duration of the relationship Longer relationships may give rise to greater obligations Overall estate plan Courts examine the agreement within the broader estate planning framework

The Practical Reality

No. Under British Columbia’s Wills, Estates and Succession Act (WESA), a testator may revoke only their own will. One spouse cannot revoke the other’s testamentary dispositions, even if they are contained in the same document.

The Court also emphasized that when interpreting a will, judges should focus on the deceased’s intentions and, where reasonably possible, adopt an interpretation that avoids intestacy.

What Does This Mean for Estate Planning?

The key lesson is that an agreement between spouses should not be viewed as a substitute for comprehensive estate planning.

Individuals seeking to reduce the risk of future litigation should consider:

Reviewing family law agreements alongside their estate plan. Updating wills following significant life changes. Ensuring estate intentions are clearly documented. Obtaining independent legal advice for both spouses. Coordinating wills, trusts, beneficiary designations, and family law agreements.

Key Takeaways