ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026
Private M&A Auction Strategy: A Practical Guide For Buyers And Sellers
No two private M&A auctions are the same. The target company, sellers, bidders, market conditions and sale process all shape the parties’ strategy. But the fundamentals remain consistent: successful buyers combine a competitive bid price with credibility and deal certainty, while successful sellers use preparation and M&A auction process design to create competitive tension in pursuit of better transaction value and deal terms.
How private equity buyers can submit more compelling bids—and how business owners and other sellers can design a private M&A auction process to maximize value, deal certainty, and the likelihood of a successful closing
A practical guide to buy-side and sell-side private M&A auction strategy
No two private M&A auctions are the same. The target company, sellers, bidders, market conditions and sale process all shape the parties’ strategy. But the fundamentals remain consistent: successful buyers combine a competitive bid price with credibility and deal certainty, while successful sellers use preparation and M&A auction process design to create competitive tension in pursuit of better transaction value and deal terms.
Buy-side strategy: how private equity buyers can win a private M&A auction
For a private equity bidder, purchase price is only part of a winning bid. Sellers also assess whether a buyer is credible, prepared and capable of closing the transaction on the proposed terms and timetable. Our guide explains how bidders can use the letter of intent (LOI), the mark-up of the seller’s form of share purchase agreement (SPA) and thoughtful communication to strengthen their position. It also considers the distinct signalling required when acquiring a founder-owned business.
- Balance purchase price and deal certainty. Sellers want the best overall transaction, not necessarily the highest headline price. A bidder’s credibility, financing, diligence plan and ability to close quickly can materially affect bid value.
- Use the LOI to build seller confidence. A strong LOI answers foreseeable questions, explains key assumptions and presents a clear path from bid acceptance to signing and closing.
- Keep the SPA mark-up focused and executable. Prioritize material issues, work from the seller’s draft and avoid changes that create unnecessary uncertainty. Where representation and warranty insurance (RWI) is contemplated, align the mark-up with an RWI-backed transaction.
- Address founder priorities. In a founder sale, explain how the buyer will support the company’s next stage of growth, work with management and create the conditions for a larger future exit.
Sell-side strategy: how sellers can run an effective private M&A auction
A well-designed private M&A auction can create competitive tension, improve transaction terms and increase closing certainty. It also gives business owners and other sellers greater control over timing, information flow and negotiations. Our sell-side primer identifies the decisions and preparation steps that can help sellers maximize sale value and manage execution risk.
- Designing the sale process: confidentiality arrangements, the process letter and the seller’s draft purchase agreement.
- Comparing bids: evaluating price, terms, financing, conditionality and execution risk before selecting a preferred bidder or granting exclusivity.
- Aligning the seller group: managing multiple sellers, equity rollovers and restrictive covenants.
- Choosing the transaction structure: asset sales, carve-outs, reverse due diligence and one-step versus two-step transactions.
- Allocating post-closing risk: seller representations and warranties, clean-walk structures, indemnities and representation and warranty insurance.
A private M&A auction guide for buyers, sellers and deal teams
This guide provides a practical, high-level overview of buy-side and sell-side strategy in private company M&A auctions. It is intended for private equity sponsors, business owners, management teams and other deal participants preparing to buy or sell a private company through a competitive process.
https://www.fasken.com/-/media/03e8ce5c791441139bc1ef27e8884e46.pdf Download the guide.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.