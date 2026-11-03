Business Succession And Personal Estate Planning – Why Both Are Important

Most Ontario business owners do not have a proper succession or estate plan in place. Succession planning often takes a back seat to the more pressing day-to-day matters of running the company, managing staff and keeping customers happy. Many business owners assume that there will be time to deal with the succession and estate plan later. Unfortunately, we cannot predict the future. If there is a sudden illness or an unexpected death, the people left to make the decisions may not have the experience or knowledge to proceed. This may lead to significant pressures on the business and the family that could have been avoided with proper plans in place.

In some cases, people focus on either the business succession or the personal estate planning and not both. But succession plans and estate plans serve different purposes. A succession plan answers business questions: who takes over, how they are trained, how the owner gets paid out. An estate plan answers family questions: who inherits, who looks after dependants, how tax and probate costs are kept down.

Neglecting one can undermine the other. For instance, many people have a will that leaves everything to their spouse with no special consideration given to the business. What would be the consequences if the surviving spouse is suddenly put in charge of making the business decisions? Another common scenario is when the business owner divides their estate equally among their children, but only one is involved in the business. Is it fair to have the children who are not involved in the business share equally in the growth of the business?

The best plans treat business succession and personal estate planning as one conversation – both are considered at the same time and with the same end goal.

Planning with Multiple Wills

Business owners can save on the estate administration tax (otherwise known as probate fees) by having their corporate interests governed by a secondary will. Generally, interests in privately held corporations and household effects can be transferred without the need for probate (a Certificate of Appointment of Estate Trustee with a Will) having been obtained from the court. If these assets are dealt with in a separate will, based on today’s laws, they will not be subject to probate fees and there will be a significant tax savings. In Ontario, the probate fees are equal to 1.5% of the value of the estate above $50,000. If the business is worth $1,000,000, that would be a savings of approximately $15,000.

Having multiple wills may also facilitate the incorporation of a succession plan. The secondary will can name different estate trustees, such as a business partner or trusted advisor who understands the company. The value of the business is left to the family, but the control of the business is put into more appropriate hands.

Planning for Taxes

Canada has no inheritance tax, but it does tax the growth in a business owner’s shares at death. A person is deemed to sell all their capital property at fair market value immediately before death, so decades of growth can land on the final tax return, and the estate needs cash to pay it. Unlike publicly traded stocks and bonds, a private business cannot always be sold quickly to raise the cash.

There are some options to help reduce the tax bill:

Shares left to a spouse or qualifying spousal trust can pass at cost, deferring tax until the spouse dies or sells.

The lifetime capital gains exemption (LCGE) lets Canadian business owners sell or pass on shares of a qualifying small business corporation without paying tax. The 2024 federal budget increased the LCGE to $1,250,000. With indexing, the exemption is roughly $1,275,000 for 2026. To qualify, the shares must meet strict tests, so it is recommended for business owners to review the eligibility requirements, and remove excess passive assets if needed, well before a sale or death.

A business owner exchanges common shares for fixed-value preferred shares, and new common shares go to the next generation or a family trust. Future growth, and its tax, shifts to them while the owner keeps control.

A family trust is often used alongside an estate freeze. It gives the business owner flexibility to decide later which family members will benefit from the business, and it may allow several family members to each claim their own LCGE if the company is sold. Trusts do come with complex rules, including restrictions on splitting income with family members and a deemed disposition every 21 years, so professional advice is essential.

Without planning, private company shares can be taxed twice: as a capital gain at death and again as a dividend when money leaves the company. Strategies like a “pipeline” or a loss carry-back can reduce this, but only if the will gives the estate trustees the right powers.

Planning for Other Shareholders

If there are other shareholders in the business, it is strongly recommended that a shareholder agreement be put in place. The terms of the shareholder agreement may decide more about an estate than the will does. Shareholder agreements often include buy-sell clauses which govern what happens to shares on the death or disability of a shareholder. It is a contract that survives death or disability and binds the estate.

Matters to consider when negotiating a shareholder agreement include:

Is the sale of shares mandatory? A mandatory buyout allows the family to receive the cash and leaves the management of the business to the remaining shareholders.

How is the price set? A formula or annual valuation avoids a fight between the estate and other shareholders.

Who is the purchaser? A purchase for cancellation by the company is taxed differently than a sale to the other shareholders.

How is it funded? Life insurance is the most common way to fund a buyout. The company can own a policy on each shareholder’s life, so that if one dies, the insurance payout gives the company the cash to buy back that person’s shares from their estate. The company can pay proceeds out to the estate through the capital dividend account largely tax-free.

Planning for Incapacity

A business owner should also have a plan in the event of incapacity. A serious illness can create just as much turmoil as a death. Without powers of attorney in place, someone may need to apply to become guardian of property under Ontario’s Substitute Decisions Act. This is a lengthy and costly process.

It is strongly recommended that everyone have a continuing power of attorney for property in place. Business owners can sign a general one for personal assets and a separate one for business interests, naming someone who understands the company. It should be noted, however, that a power of attorney only allows an attorney to step into the shoes of the grantor in their capacity as a shareholder, and not as a director. The attorney would need to take steps to vote the shares to have the incapacitated director replaced, often by the attorney. This may result in personal liability for the attorney.

Planning for Family Disputes

People often want to treat their children equally, however equality does not always lead to a fair result. It is rarely the case where all children are active in the business. The more common scenario is having one child working to help build the business while the siblings choose other paths. If the business is simply divided equally, how does that recognize the efforts of the child who is active in the business? If there is no insurance in place to buy out the siblings, does the contributing child have to seek the approval of the siblings to make business decisions going forward? One option to deal with this issue is to leave the business to the contributing child and leave other assets to the other children to equalize. But the business owner would need to consider the timing of the valuation. Should it be based on the value at the time of death or some earlier date when the child first made a meaningful contribution to the business? Another option would be to complete an estate freeze and have the contributing child subscribe for new growth shares. This would have tax benefits as well as allowing the contributing child to benefit from their efforts. On the death of the business owner, the preferred shares can be divided equally among the children. This should be structured in a manner which does not give the other children a controlling interest in the business.

It is important to discuss the business owner’s plan with the family. If everyone understands the reasoning for the plan while the business owner is still alive it may help to prevent dispute after their death.

Comprehensive Planning

A succession plan without an estate plan leaves the family sorting out details under pressure. An estate plan without a succession plan leaves the business without a leader. Owners who get it right bring their estate lawyer, accountant, financial advisor and insurance advisor together to create a single, coordinated plan that protects the business, minimizes taxes and takes care of the family.