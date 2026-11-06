B.C. Securities Commission Declines To Rescind Share Issuance Challenged As An Improper Defensive Tactic In Proxy Contest

Key takeaways

In Re Zefiro Methane Corp., 1 the B.C. Securities Commission declined to exercise its public interest jurisdiction to rescind debt settlement shares challenged as an improper defensive tactic intended to dilute a dissident shareholder’s voting interest in a proxy contest.

the B.C. Securities Commission declined to exercise its public interest jurisdiction to rescind debt settlement shares challenged as an improper defensive tactic intended to dilute a dissident shareholder’s voting interest in a proxy contest. In assessing whether a share issuance constituted an improper defensive tactic, the Commission balanced the corporate objectives of the issuance against its impact on voting dynamics and facilitating shareholder choice, and considered the issuer’s governance process and management of related-party conflicts, as well as how each element of the transaction fits into its larger context.

Where an issuer has a serious and immediate need for financing and no reasonable alternative to a dilutive issuance, that may support a finding that the issuance is not clearly abusive, even if the issuance places shares with investors who support the incumbent board and are likely to vote against the dissident’s slate.

Zefiro is a publicly traded environmental services company. After defaulting on a promissory note secured against its key subsidiary, Zefiro avoided the loss of its core business by borrowing US$2,480,000 from a group of investors (the Secured Lenders) at 18 percent interest, together with warrants.

Zefiro’s board later terminated its CEO, who subsequently announced his intention to nominate an alternative slate of directors. With debts coming due, Zefiro’s CFO advised the board that management had “exhausted all paths around equity offerings or additional debt” and proposed a debt restructuring. Under this proposal, certain Secured Lenders agreed to exercise their warrants, largely by set-off against the loan, and received additional shares to settle the balance and compensate for interest they would have received had they allowed the debt to run to maturity. The board, including its three independent members, approved the arrangement over the former CEO’s objection.

The former CEO, together with two entities in his private equity fund group that are significant Zefiro shareholders (collectively, the applicants), asked the Commission to exercise its public interest jurisdiction to rescind the debt settlement shares or restrain their holders from voting them, characterizing the issuance as an improper defensive tactic intended to entrench management.

The decision

To determine whether the share issuance was an improper defensive tactic that constituted a clear abuse of shareholders and/or the capital markets, the Commission applied the two-stage test first set out in Re Hecla Mining,2 and extended to the contested shareholder meeting context in Re Eco Oro Minerals Corp.,3 and applied in Re Mithaq Canada Inc.4 The first question is whether the evidence clearly establishes that the share issuance was not a defensive tactic designed, in whole or in part, to alter the dynamics of the contested vote. Relevant considerations include whether the issuer has a serious and immediate need for financing, whether the transaction was planned or modified in response to the proxy contest, and whether it was part of a good faith, non-defensive business strategy.

If the issuer cannot demonstrate that the issuance is clearly not defensive, the Commission will consider whether the issuance constitutes a clear abuse of shareholders and/or the capital markets, having regard to factors such as the benefit of the transaction to shareholders and its effect on the voting dynamics.

The Commission applied a reformulation of the Mithaq framework to fit the proxy contest context, adopting the executive director’s proposed non-exhaustive list of factors, including whether the transaction has a compelling and bona fide business objective or was planned or modified in anticipation of the proxy contest; the process the issuer followed, including its governance and management of conflicts with related parties; the extent to which the issuance alters the pre-existing voting dynamics; and whether the transaction was structured and timed in a manner indicating a defensive motivation.

The Commission also generally agreed with the executive director’s submissions that it should be cautious about restricting warrant holders’ contractual rights to exercise warrants that were not issued as an improper defensive tactic, but that each element of a transaction must be considered in its larger context. The Commission noted that in this case, the applicants’ objection had more to do with the inducements offered to the investors for exercising their warrants, and less to do with the investors voluntarily exercising their warrants for their own reasons.

Similarly, the Commission accepted the executive director’s submission that an issuer’s governance process and management of conflicts with related parties are relevant and, “in some circumstances,” can be “very relevant.” While the Commission noted that it “could find fault” with Zefiro’s management of potential conflicts, it recognized that Zefiro had been managing through challenging circumstances, and found that other factors, namely Zefiro’s urgent need for financing and the absence of any reasonable alternative, were more important. While acknowledging that governance practices could be relevant, with respect to the cross-application, the Commission found that matters relating to potential breaches of fiduciary duties were matters best resolved in existing court proceedings.

Stage one: was the issuance clearly not a defensive tactic?

The Commission held that the applicants met their initial burden of showing that it was at least unclear whether the issuance was defensive, mainly by pointing to steps taken by Zefiro and other respondents around the same time, including the former CEO’s termination, an amended advance notice policy and the publicizing of allegations against him.

Zefiro’s serious and immediate need for financing, and the lack of other reasonable options, strongly supported a conclusion that the issuance was clearly not a defensive tactic. However, the Commission found that the respondents’ evident desire to exclude the former CEO suggested an underlying purpose not consistent with the principle that decisions about who should run the company should be left to shareholders. Considering those factors together, the Commission held that it could not conclude that the share issuance was clearly not a defensive tactic.

Stage two: was the issuance clearly abusive?

The Commission accepted that the investors receiving the shares supported the existing board and assumed that the issuance would materially affect the outcome of the vote on the former CEO’s alternative slate. However, it found that those factors weighed only modestly in the balance and concluded that the issuance did not constitute a clear abuse of Zefiro’s shareholders and/or the capital markets, considering what course of action would most benefit shareholders in light of Zefiro’s urgent need for financing and the absence of any reasonable alternative to the debt settlement. Those conclusions rested on the Commission’s findings that Zefiro’s representatives had looked for financing “extensively and in good faith,” and that the former CEO, while a director, had not identified any alternative. The issuance was therefore not clearly abusive.

Implications

The decision confirms that a dilutive share issuance in the midst of a proxy contest will not necessarily be set aside, even where the respondents’ motivations mean a defensive purpose cannot be ruled out and a byproduct of the issuance is to strengthen the incumbent board’s position against the dissident’s slate. Here, the Commission accepted that the respondents considered the dissident unfit to manage the issuer and had taken steps to exclude him from management. Yet those findings did not warrant the Commission’s intervention to set the issuance aside. Where the issuer has a serious and immediate need for financing, has searched for alternatives extensively and in good faith, and has no reasonable alternative to the transaction, the benefit to shareholders may outweigh the fact that the issuance shifts voting power to investors aligned with management.

The decision also provides guidance on how the Commission will assess whether a share issuance is an improper defensive tactic in a proxy contest, balancing the corporate objectives of the transaction against its impact on voting dynamics and facilitating shareholder choice. By adopting the executive director’s factors, the Commission signaled that issuers should expect scrutiny not only of their financing needs, but also of their governance process, their management of related-party conflicts, and the structure and timing of the transaction. Where shares are issued on the exercise of warrants, issuers should also expect the Commission to look beyond the holders’ contractual right to exercise and consider any inducements offered in the context of the transaction as a whole.

The authors of this article represented two respondents who, together with Zefiro, successfully opposed the application.

Footnotes

1. Re Zefiro Methane Corp., 2026 BCSECCOM 334.

2. Re Hecla Mining, 2016 BCSECCOM 359.

3. Re Eco Oro Minerals Corp., 2017 ONSEC 23.