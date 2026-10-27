Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Ontario Court Rejects Drip Pricing Class Action*

Bennett Jones LLP
Bennett Jones LLP
Contributor
Bennett Jones LLP

Bennett Jones LLP

Bennett Jones is one of Canada’s premier business law firms. With deep experience in complex...

View firm profile
Explore more from Bennett Jones LLP

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice recently refused to certify a class action against Sirius XM Canada Inc., examining whether advertising a base subscription price with asterisks and qualifiers like "plus fees + taxes" constitutes misrepresentation under Ontario's Consumer Protection Act. The decision provides important guidance on how Canadian courts distinguish between legitimate pricing disclosures and prohibited drip pricing practices.

CanadaConsumer Protection
Lukas VanDusen
Lukas VanDusen
Ethan Schiff
Ethan Schiff
Author LinkedIn connections

Canadian case law on price representations continues to develop since our recent post on the Federal Court’s decision dismissing a drip pricing class action. This time, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice refused to certify a class action about pricing practices alleged to resemble drip pricing, and analyzed them under Ontario's Consumer Protection Act, 2002 (the CPA).

In Weinstein v. Sirius XM Canada Inc., 2026 ONSC 5805, the plaintiff alleged that the defendant's pricing practices for its satellite radio service constituted misrepresentations under section 14 of the CPA. Subscribers were required to pay a fixed “music royalty and administration fee” (MRF), but the defendants’ website and other advertisements displayed a base subscription price, accompanied by an asterisk pointing to statements such as “additional fees apply”, “plus fees + taxes” or “see offer details below”. The full amount payable to obtain a subscription was set out in materials accompanied by the asterisk.

Justice Morgan held that advertising a base price with an asterisk or a qualifier is not a misrepresentation under Ontario’s CPA, provided the full price is reasonably disclosed somewhere in the advertiser’s materials. As the Court held, even a “credulous and inexperienced” consumer can understand “plus fees + taxes” and follow an asterisk: “all they have to do is to actually read the advertisement or the website.”

The plaintiff also alleged that notices provided by the defendants to subscribers incorrectly misrepresented the purpose of the MRF as a government-mandated fee. That claim also failed because the notices expressly stated that the MRF was introduced “as a response” to royalties required by the Copyright Board of Canada.

Have Time to Read More?

  • Same facts, different statute. The claim was originally brought under the drip pricing provisions of the Competition Act, but was struck on consent because the subscription agreement required disputes to be arbitrated. Section 7(2) of the CPA, however, prohibits arbitration of claims under that statute.
  • No per se drip pricing rule in CPA. 2022 Competition Act amendments deem drip pricing to be a violation, with no need to show that a representation is misleading. The CPA has no equivalent. The same conduct may therefore fare very differently depending on which statute is pleaded.
  • Reliance for consumer protection claims outside Ontario. The proposed national class also pleaded consumer protection legislation in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador, where reliance is an element of the applicable cause of action. The plaintiff did not plead reliance so the corresponding extra-provincial claims were also bound to fail.

*accessible fine print may comply with consumer protection legislation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

The Warranty Of Good Working Order: New Québec Consumer Protection Regulation Takes Effect October 5, 2026

Starting October 5, 2026, Québec will introduce a new statutory warranty of good working order for consumer goods such as appliances and electronics, with minimum warranty periods ranging from 3 to 6 years. The legislation imposes disclosure obligations on manufacturers and merchants while prohibiting any attempts to exclude or limit this warranty. Businesses operating in Québec must adapt their practices to comply with these consumer protection requirements or face potential compliance issues.
CanadaConsumer Protection
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Peptides In Canada: Regulatory Reality Is Catching Up With The Hype

Health Canada's recent enforcement action against unauthorized injectable peptides signals a regulatory shift that wellness companies cannot afford to ignore. While peptides dominate influencer marketing and online wellness spaces, their legal status in Canada depends on factors far more complex than social media trends suggest. Understanding how route of administration, therapeutic claims, and market authorization intersect is now critical for compliance.
CanadaConsumer Protection
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Garantie légale de bon fonctionnement au Québec : commerçants et fabricants, êtes-vous prêts pour le 5 octobre 2026?

À compter du 5 octobre 2026, une nouvelle garantie légale de bon fonctionnement s'appliquera aux électroménagers et appareils électroniques neufs vendus ou loués à long terme au Québec. Cette garantie, découlant de la Loi 29, impose de nouvelles obligations aux commerçants et fabricants, de l'affichage des prix au traitement des réclamations. Découvrez les biens visés, les durées applicables et les étapes concrètes pour assurer
CanadaConsumer Protection
BCF Business Law
BCF Business Law
Article

Legal Warranty Of Good Working Order In Quebec: Merchants And Manufacturers, Are You Ready For October 5, 2026?

Starting October 5, 2026, Quebec will implement a new legal warranty of good working order for household appliances and electronic devices, requiring merchants and manufacturers to adapt their practices from price display to claims handling. What obligations will businesses face under Bill 29's amendments to the Consumer Protection Act, and how can they prepare for compliance before the deadline?
CanadaConsumer Protection
BCF Business Law
BCF Business Law
Article

New Performance Standards For Button/Coin Batteries And Products Containing Them Now In Effect In Canada

Health Canada has introduced mandatory performance standards for consumer products containing button/coin batteries, requiring immediate compliance from manufacturers, importers, advertisers, and sellers. Companies must now certify that their products, packaging, and labelling meet specified safety criteria or equivalent standards to mitigate ingestion hazards. This regulatory update offers a more flexible, outcomes-based approach compared to the prescriptive requirements of Reese's Law in the United States
CanadaConsumer Protection
McMillan LLP
McMillan LLP
Article

Regulation Of Food-Contact Materials In Canada

Canada maintains a sophisticated yet largely voluntary system for regulating food-contact materials, placing primary responsibility on industry to ensure packaging safety. While Health Canada offers Letters of No Objection (LONOs) as written assurances, this regulatory framework may soon shift toward a mandatory positive list approach, fundamentally changing how food packaging materials are assessed and approved in the Canadian market.
CanadaConsumer Protection
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Article

Quebec’s Bill 24: New Consent Requirements For AI Generated Advertising And The Legal Risks Business Cannot Afford To Ignore

Quebec's new Bill 24 prohibits businesses from using a person's identity or image in consumer advertising without consent, creating significant compliance obligations for companies using AI-generated content, synthetic voices, and digitally altered spokespersons. The legislation introduces broad enforcement powers and extends liability beyond content creators to platforms that distribute or facilitate unauthorized representations.
CanadaConsumer Protection
Miller Thomson
Miller Thomson
Article

Canada Considers Positive List Approach For Food Contact Substances

Health Canada has launched a public consultation on a proposed regulatory overhaul that would fundamentally transform how food packaging materials are evaluated and approved for use in Canada. The agency is considering implementing a mandatory notification system and potentially creating a binding positive list of approved substances, marking a significant departure from the current voluntary Letter of No Objection framework.
CanadaConsumer Protection
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Article

Data Centre West 2026: Alberta's Digital Infrastructure Moment Has Arrived

Alberta's data centre sector has evolved from speculative interest into billions in committed investment, supported by a new regulatory framework and hyperscale commitments from Meta and AWS. However, grid capacity constraints, power procurement challenges, unresolved federal copyright issues affecting AI training workloads, and community concerns about environmental impacts present significant obstacles that require continued collaboration between industry, government, and regulators.
CanadaEnergy and Natural Resources
Bennett Jones LLP
Bennett Jones LLP
Article

Canada's Response To Trump: Tariffs And Relief Measures

Following the Trump administration's imposition of 50% tariffs on Canadian exports worth C$27.6 billion, Prime Minister Carney has announced comprehensive countermeasures targeting American goods. The Canadian response includes dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs ranging from 15% to 50% on US products, alongside C$7.5 billion in support programs for affected workers and businesses. What relief measures and remission frameworks are available to Canadian importers navigating this escalating trade dispute?
CanadaInternational Law
Bennett Jones LLP
Bennett Jones LLP
Article

Canada Launches Responsible Data Centre Development Principles: What Clients Need To Know

Canada has introduced a new national framework setting expectations for data centre infrastructure development, with 42 major industry signatories including Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and NVIDIA. The Principles establish five core requirements covering local benefits, electricity cost allocation, environmental impacts, transparency and strategic value, though their practical implementation will depend heavily on provincial and municipal policy decisions.
CanadaGovernment, Public Sector
Bennett Jones LLP
Bennett Jones LLP
Article

Notice Concerning The Quota For Imports Of Chinese Electric Vehicles

The Government of Canada has introduced new rules governing the second allocation period for electric vehicle imports from China, increasing the available quota to 33,397 vehicles while maintaining strict permit requirements and a first-come, first-served allocation system. Global Affairs Canada signals potential intervention measures to ensure equitable access, particularly for original equipment manufacturers and new market entrants navigating this highly regulated import regime.
GlobalInternational Law
Bennett Jones LLP
Bennett Jones LLP
Article

OPC Issues New PIPEDA Guidance On Assessing Third-Party Service Providers

Canada's privacy regulator has released new draft guidance establishing comprehensive due diligence standards for organizations evaluating third-party service providers under PIPEDA. The framework introduces eleven best practices covering everything from data flow mapping and AI training data sourcing to vendor lock-in risks and ongoing monitoring obligations, signaling heightened expectations for privacy accountability in vendor relationships.
CanadaPrivacy
Bennett Jones LLP
Bennett Jones LLP
Article

Prediction Markets In Canada: A Category-by-Category Regulatory Framework

Canadian regulators have established a category-by-category framework for prediction markets, permitting certain economic and financial event contracts through securities dealers while directing sports and entertainment contracts outside that regime. This emerging approach creates distinct regulatory pathways depending on contract structure and underlying event type, raising critical questions about classification, market integrity, and compliance for platforms, dealers, and financial institutions navigatin
CanadaFinance and Banking
Bennett Jones LLP
Bennett Jones LLP
Article

Government Of Canada Reduces The Scope Of The Project List Under The Impact Assessment Act

The Government of Canada has amended the Physical Activities Regulations, removing certain intraprovincial energy projects and facilities regulated by the Canada Energy Regulator from the federal Impact Assessment Act's Project List. This regulatory change eliminates automatic federal oversight for fossil fuel-fired power plants and specific oil sands facilities, while transferring assessment responsibilities for interprovincial pipelines and transmission lines to the Canada Energy Regulator, potentially re
CanadaEnergy and Natural Resources
Bennett Jones LLP
Bennett Jones LLP