Ontario Court Rejects Drip Pricing Class Action*

Canadian case law on price representations continues to develop since our recent post on the Federal Court’s decision dismissing a drip pricing class action. This time, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice refused to certify a class action about pricing practices alleged to resemble drip pricing, and analyzed them under Ontario's Consumer Protection Act, 2002 (the CPA).

In Weinstein v. Sirius XM Canada Inc., 2026 ONSC 5805, the plaintiff alleged that the defendant's pricing practices for its satellite radio service constituted misrepresentations under section 14 of the CPA. Subscribers were required to pay a fixed “music royalty and administration fee” (MRF), but the defendants’ website and other advertisements displayed a base subscription price, accompanied by an asterisk pointing to statements such as “additional fees apply”, “plus fees + taxes” or “see offer details below”. The full amount payable to obtain a subscription was set out in materials accompanied by the asterisk.

Justice Morgan held that advertising a base price with an asterisk or a qualifier is not a misrepresentation under Ontario’s CPA, provided the full price is reasonably disclosed somewhere in the advertiser’s materials. As the Court held, even a “credulous and inexperienced” consumer can understand “plus fees + taxes” and follow an asterisk: “all they have to do is to actually read the advertisement or the website.”

The plaintiff also alleged that notices provided by the defendants to subscribers incorrectly misrepresented the purpose of the MRF as a government-mandated fee. That claim also failed because the notices expressly stated that the MRF was introduced “as a response” to royalties required by the Copyright Board of Canada.

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Same facts, different statute. The claim was originally brought under the drip pricing provisions of the Competition Act, but was struck on consent because the subscription agreement required disputes to be arbitrated. Section 7(2) of the CPA, however, prohibits arbitration of claims under that statute.

The claim was originally brought under the drip pricing provisions of the Competition Act, but was struck on consent because the subscription agreement required disputes to be arbitrated. Section 7(2) of the CPA, however, prohibits arbitration of claims under that statute. No per se drip pricing rule in CPA. 2022 Competition Act amendments deem drip pricing to be a violation, with no need to show that a representation is misleading. The CPA has no equivalent. The same conduct may therefore fare very differently depending on which statute is pleaded.

2022 Competition Act amendments deem drip pricing to be a violation, with no need to show that a representation is misleading. The CPA has no equivalent. The same conduct may therefore fare very differently depending on which statute is pleaded. Reliance for consumer protection claims outside Ontario. The proposed national class also pleaded consumer protection legislation in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador, where reliance is an element of the applicable cause of action. The plaintiff did not plead reliance so the corresponding extra-provincial claims were also bound to fail.

*accessible fine print may comply with consumer protection legislation