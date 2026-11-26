The Brazilian Superior Court of Justice (STJ) has approved new rules for calculating court fees, which will now generally scale with the updated amount in controversy. The change will take effect on January 1, 2027, and could significantly increase the cost of appeals and original proceedings in high-value disputes.

WHAT CHANGES?

The new system replaces the model previously adopted by the STJ:

CURRENTLY STARTING IN JANUARY 2027 Fixed amounts, subject only to annual monetary adjustment. As a rule, court fees will now scale with the updated amount in controversy.

For instance, the court fee for special appeals is currently BRL 270.12, regardless of the amount in controversy. Under the new rules, appeals and original proceedings involving an ascertainable amount will be subject to specific percentages, minimum amounts, and maximum limits for each type of proceeding.

MAIN CHANGES

Appeals to the STJ Court fees for special appeals, appeals in writs of mandamus, and ordinary appeals will be 2% of the updated amount in controversy, subject to a minimum of BRL 1,325.45 and capped at BRL 107,332.80. Writ of mandamus When filed directly with the STJ, court fees will be calculated based on the amount in dispute, subject to the criteria applicable to that class. Rescissory actions and claims to preserve the court’s jurisdiction Court fees will be 4% of the amount in dispute, subject to the limits applicable to each type of proceeding. Proceedings without an established amount in controversy Court fees will be charged at fixed amounts. Free legal aid and exemptions The circumstances under which free legal aid is granted and the exemptions provided for by law remain in effect.

In practice, these changes could significantly increase the litigation costs before the STJ, particularly in cases involving substantial amounts. In addition to impacting the costs to file appeals and original proceedings, the new system places greater emphasis on accurately establishing and updating the amount in controversy, which will now directly influence court fees across various types of proceedings.

The new system will also require increased caution in calculating and settling court fees, given the different percentages, minimum thresholds, and maximum limits applicable to each type of proceeding. For companies involved in high-value litigation, this update should be factored into litigation budgets and appeal strategies.