An In-Depth Analysis Of The ADC 80 Judgment And Free Legal Aid In Brazil

At A Glance

In ADC 80, Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (“STF”) definitively resolved intense, nationwide legal controversy and lower-court fragmentation triggered by the 2017 Labor Reform regarding eligibility criteria for granting court fee waivers.

The STF established a clear, uniform standard: individuals earning up to R$ 5,000.00 monthly benefit from a legal presumption of hardship via a simple declaration, whereas those earning above that figure must affirmatively demonstrate insufficient resources to pay court costs.

The landmark holding balances legislative cost-containment with the fundamental constitutional guarantee of access to justice, eliminating regional disparities, harmonizing the procedural burden of proof, and guiding litigation strategies for both employees and employers.

The Landmark Ruling in ADC 80

On September 3, 2026, the Supremo Tribunal Federal (“STF”), Brazil’s highest constitutional court, issued a definitive judgment in Ação Declaratória de Constitucionalidade 80 (“ADC 80”). Brought forward by the Confederação Nacional do Sistema Financeiro (“Consif”), the constitutional action aimed to resolve years of persistent legal uncertainty and irreconcilable interpretations among lower courts regarding justiça gratuita, the waiver of court fees and legal costs for indigent litigants.

The controversy directly stemmed from procedural amendments introduced by Law 13,467/2017 (the “2017 Labor Reform”). In response, the STF formulated a structured dual-track standard: claimants earning a monthly income of up to R$ 5,000.00 enjoy a legal presumption of financial need without having to produce affirmative proof, whereas individuals earning above this specific threshold remain eligible only if they affirmatively prove an inability to bear litigation expenses.

The Constitutional Architecture of Access to Justice

The right to free legal assistance in Brazil is firmly rooted in the 1988 Federal Constitution. Article 5, item LXXIV, explicitly mandates that the State shall provide full and gratuitous legal assistance to anyone who demonstrates insufficient financial resources. This guarantee operates in tandem with Article 5, item XXXV, which enshrines the principle of inafastabilidade da jurisdição, stipulating that no injury or threat to a right shall be shielded from judicial scrutiny.

Given Brazil’s profound socioeconomic inequality, fee waivers are indispensable to ensuring that formal legal equality translates into substantive judicial access. Without affordable mechanisms, court costs operate as a severe deterrent to vindicating fundamental rights. Historically, ordinary civil procedure under Articles 98 and 99 of the Código de Processo Civil (“CPC”) and Law 7,115/1983 governed fee exemptions across jurisdictions. Under Article 99, paragraph 3, of the CPC, a party’s sworn declaration of financial hardship carried a rebuttable presumption of truth, applicable subsidiarily to specialized labor courts under Article 769 of the Consolidação das Leis do Trabalho (“CLT”) and Article 15 of the CPC.

The 2017 Labor Reform

The enactment of Law 13,467/2017 upended this settled procedural harmony. Seeking to curb perceived abuses and reduce high volumes of labor litigation, the legislature amended Article 790 of the CLT to impose greater financial accountability on claimants.

Under the amended Article 790, paragraph 3, judges were authorized to grant fee waivers to individuals earning a wage equal to or below 40% of the maximum benefit ceiling established by the General Social Security Regime, an objective bracket covering roughly 80% of Brazilian wage earners. Crucially, however, paragraph 4 of Article 790 stipulated that legal aid would be granted to those who "prove" insufficient resources. The explicit requirement to affirmatively prove financial incapacity, rather than merely submitting a sworn statement, ignited a sharp judicial debate over whether the Labor Reform had intentionally abolished the presumption of truth established under general civil procedural law.

Affirmative Proof Versus Presumption of Truth

Following the 2017 reform, regional labor tribunals fractured into two opposing jurisprudential camps:

1. The Pro-Declaration Interpretation

Advocates of this view held that a sworn declaration of hardship remained fully sufficient to secure legal aid in labor disputes. Relying on Article 769 of the CLT and Article 15 of the CPC, proponents maintained that the CPC’s subsidiary application was essential to preserve constitutional coherence and protect vulnerable workers.

2. The Restrictive Interpretation

Conversely, other panels adopted a literal and restrictive construction of amended Article 790, paragraph 4, of the CLT. These judges ruled that the Labor Reform had crafted an autonomous, self-contained statutory regime that superseded the CPC’s general rules. Because the legislature explicitly used the operative verb, a simple sworn declaration could no longer suffice. The coexistence of conflicting rulings within the very same appellate court created acute legal instability, rendering access to justice arbitrary and dependent on panel assignment.

The STF’s Resolution in ADC 80

The STF intervened to resolve this fragmentation by creating an objective, nationally binding two-tier system that harmonizes constitutional guarantees with legislative intent:

Presumption of Need Below R$ 5,000.00 : Litigants earning up to R$ 5,000.00 per month are entitled to justiça gratuita on the strength of a declaration of hardship, maintaining the traditional presumption of truth without demanding documentary proof. This bright-line rule protects low- and middle-income workers from procedural barriers.

: Litigants earning up to R$ 5,000.00 per month are entitled to justiça gratuita on the strength of a declaration of hardship, maintaining the traditional presumption of truth without demanding documentary proof. This bright-line rule protects low- and middle-income workers from procedural barriers. Affirmative Burden of Proof Above R$ 5,000.00: Litigants whose earnings exceed the R$ 5,000.00 threshold are not barred from relief, but they must submit concrete evidence demonstrating financial distress, such as extraordinary healthcare expenses, heavy debt, or extensive dependent care costs.

Practical Implications for Practitioners, Claimants, and Employers

The ADC 80 ruling carries substantial practical consequences across employment litigation:

For Workers and Employee Counsel : Counsel representing claimants earning up to R$ 5,000.00 per month can proceed with procedural certainty that a declaration will secure fee waivers. Conversely, when representing higher earners, practitioners must compile detailed evidentiary records, including bank records, medical invoices, and debt documentation, prior to filing.

: Counsel representing claimants earning up to R$ 5,000.00 per month can proceed with procedural certainty that a declaration will secure fee waivers. Conversely, when representing higher earners, practitioners must compile detailed evidentiary records, including bank records, medical invoices, and debt documentation, prior to filing. For Employers and Corporate Counsel: Employers can no longer challenge fee waivers solely on formalistic grounds when a worker earns below R$ 5,000.00. Nevertheless, employers retain clear standing to dispute unsupported waivers granted to higher-earning claimants.

Balancing Efficiency and Constitutional Guarantees

The STF’s ruling in ADC 80 reconciles the fundamental right of access to justice with the legislature's regulatory prerogative. By replacing inconsistent lower-court standards with a uniform threshold, the Court reaffirmed that procedural reforms cannot undermine constitutional protections, ensuring the judicial system remains open to all citizens regardless of economic standing.

Co-authored with Alberto Mancarini