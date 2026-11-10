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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

End Of The 6×1 Work Schedule Approved, Bringing Changes To Working Time Rules

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Brazil's National Congress has promulgated a constitutional amendment that will fundamentally reshape the country's labor landscape by reducing the standard workweek and expanding mandatory rest periods. The reform introduces a phased implementation timeline that will require companies to reassess their workforce arrangements, compensation structures, and operational schedules. Organizations operating in Brazil face immediate compliance obligations as the first phase of changes takes effect within weeks of

BrazilEmployment and HR
Bruna De Cesare
Bruna De Cesare
Paulo Chubba
Paulo Chubba

The Brazilian National Congress today promulgated Constitutional Amendment PEC 141/2026, which changes working time rules in Brazil. The amendment gradually reduces the maximum workweek from 44 to 40 hours and guarantees two paid weekly rest days, while preserving current remuneration.

Implementation will be phased. Two months after publication, the maximum workweek will be reduced to 42 hours, with the second paid weekly rest day becoming mandatory. Twelve months later, the limit will drop to 40 hours. Collective bargaining agreements and conventions inconsistent with the new limits will cease to be effective, although collective bargaining remains available for specific situations and alternative work arrangements.

Companies should therefore begin now by mapping working hours and schedules, reviewing individual and collective working time compensation agreements, and identifying the remuneration changes that will apply, particularly in continuous-operation activities.

KLA’s Labor & Employment team is closely monitoring developments and remains available to assist in assessing the impact of these changes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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