This Wednesday (14), the Brazilian Federal Congress approved the end of the 6×1 work schedule and the reduction of the maximum work schedule. The constitutional amendment reduces, in phases, the maximum weekly work time to 40 hours and secures two days of paid weekly rest, with no pay cut.

What changes?

Reduction of the maximum weekly work schedule from 44 to 40 hours. Constitutional right to two days of paid weekly rest, one preferably on Sundays. Prohibition against any salary reduction resulting from the new work schedule, which also applies to salary floors.

What are the next steps?

Implementation will be phased: Reduction of the work schedule to up to 42 hours per week, two months after publication of the amendment. Reduction of the work schedule to up to 40 hours per week one year after the end of the period for adapting to the 42-hour work schedule.

The reduction above will not entail any type of salary reduction, including to salary floors.

Compensatory time off is allowed through an agreement or collective bargaining, provided that it complies with an average of two days of rest per week within the calendar month and guarantees that at least one of those days is taken within a maximum period of one workweek.

Collective labor agreements and conventions that contradict the amendment must be revised within two months of publication of the amendment, as any incompatible clauses will cease to be valid as of that date.

Employees with a college degree and a salary equal to or greater than 2.5 times the cap of the General Social Security System are excluded from the workday controls and legal working hour limits, unless otherwise provided for in a collective labor agreement or convention, or by the employer’s decision.