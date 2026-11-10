End Of The 6×1 Work Schedule Approved, Bringing Changes To Working Time Rules

The Brazilian National Congress today promulgated Constitutional Amendment PEC 141/2026, which changes working time rules in Brazil. The amendment gradually reduces the maximum workweek from 44 to 40 hours and guarantees two paid weekly rest days, while preserving current remuneration.

Implementation will be phased. Two months after publication, the maximum workweek will be reduced to 42 hours, with the second paid weekly rest day becoming mandatory. Twelve months later, the limit will drop to 40 hours. Collective bargaining agreements and conventions inconsistent with the new limits will cease to be effective, although collective bargaining remains available for specific situations and alternative work arrangements.

Companies should therefore begin now by mapping working hours and schedules, reviewing individual and collective working time compensation agreements, and identifying the remuneration changes that will apply, particularly in continuous-operation activities.

KLA’s Labor & Employment team is closely monitoring developments and remains available to assist in assessing the impact of these changes.