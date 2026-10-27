Residential Focus: Loulach Schedules And Tribunal Proceedings

A recent decision of the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (Tribunal) has considered whether Loulach schedules are required in Tribunal proceedings for breach of the statutory duty of care contained in section 37 of the Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW) (DBPA).

Loulach schedules are named for the decision in The Owners - Strata Plan No 87060 v Loulach Developments Pty Ltd (No 2) [2021] NSWSC 1068, which introduced the concept of requiring a modified scott schedule in proceedings under section 37, to include columns identifying:

the relevant risk in relation to each defect alleged

the precautions that the defendant should have taken in relation to each risk.

Subsequent decisions have developed this requirement further, namely:

The Owners – Strata Plan No 84674 v Pafburn Pty Ltd [2022] NSWSC 659, in which it was held that, where there are multiple defendants, the plaintiff should separately identify what is alleged that each defendant should have done to respond to the risk in question

Owners - Strata Plan No 89005 v Stromer (No 3) [2022] NSWSC 1707, in which it was held that it was insufficient to allege that the building supervisor failed to ‘construct or supervise’ the relevant work in a way that would have avoided the defect in question. Rather, the particular steps/actions that the building supervisor should have taken to prevent the relevant harm from occurring, must be identified.

In the Tribunal, the Appeal Panel in Bahrami Group Pty Ltd v Moriarty [2026] NSWCATAP 294 considered arguments by a nominated supervisor/director that precautions identified in a schedule of alleged defects, such as 'ensure the work complies', 'check the work', 'inspect the work' and 'properly supervise construction', were insufficiently specific.

Although the Appeal Panel accepted the principles from Loulach Developments (No.2), it was not satisfied that Loulach Developments (No.2) was relevant to the issues before it because it concerned “the adequacy of a pleading or proposed pleading”.

There are no formal pleadings in the Tribunal and section 38(4) of the Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW) requires the Tribunal to act with as little formality as the circumstances of the case permit.

The Appeal Panel found that the Tribunal had not erred in its finding that the nominated supervisor/director breached section 37 of the DBPA in view of:

the unchallenged evidence of the owners that the nominated supervisor/director both supervised, coordinated and project managed the building work and also had substantive control over the building works

the unchallenged evidence of the owners’ expert as to defective items by reference to the National Construction Code and Australian Standards, and the failure to take reasonable precautions

the written and oral evidence of the owners’ expert, which was accepted by the Tribunal.

If it seems unusual that this issue was considered in the Tribunal five years after the decision in Loulach Developments (No.2), we have two suggestions for explaining this. Firstly, the Tribunal’s limited monetary jurisdiction means that larger disputes, which may justify the complexity of a section 37 claim, are brought elsewhere. Secondly, section 48K(3) imposes a time limit on proceedings (other than for breach of a Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) statutory warranty (HBA claim)) of three years from the date of the last supply. Given that an owner will typically prefer to make an HBA claim (limited in time to six years from completion for major defects and two years otherwise) if it is available against a viable respondent, a section 37 claim is more likely to be outside of the section 48K(3) time limit and brought elsewhere.

In the media

Builders say they are not the problem when it comes to expensive homes

Major builders say they are not the cause of the country’s slowing and increasingly expensive real estate construction after federal Housing Minister Clare O’Neil said soaring costs were the reason projects were now undeliverable. Read more here.

RBA faces rate squeeze as 60-year building surge fires up inflation

Construction is growing at its fastest pace in more than six decades as data centre and housing building surges, with labour shortages and soaring material costs creating a challenge for the Reserve Bank of Australia ahead of a widely expected move to raise interest rates to a 15-year-high this week. Read more here.

‘Nail in the coffin’: Rate rise threatens Aussie home builds

The Reserve Bank’s latest decision to hike the cash rate to a 15-year high of 4.6 per cent has sparked fresh concerns for Australia’s housing supply, as construction costs and borrowing pressures squeeze builders and buyers. Higher interest rates can increase the cost of financing construction projects and weigh on buyer demand, making fewer new builds financially viable and slowing the pipeline of new housing. Read more here.

Migration settings will help build more homes

“Today’s announcement by The Minister for Home Affairs, The Hon. Tony Burke MP, provides a balanced, long-term direction for Australia’s migration system, with stable and reliable pathways for the skilled workers the economy needs,” stated HIA Chief Economist Tim Reardon. Read more here.

Home building about ‘to fall off a cliff’, Mirvac warns

One of the country’s biggest housing providers, ASX-listed Mirvac, warns Australia faces a crunch in new home supply within six months as higher costs make projects less feasible and buyer demand fades rapidly amid rising interest rates and changes to investor tax breaks. Read more here.

Business confidence and conditions fall into negative territory

As Master Builders CEO Matt Pollock has said, “construction is the canary down the inflationary coalmine” and now business confidence across the country is being severely challenged as enterprises in the wider economy see their margins eaten into by the elevated cost of inputs. Read more here.

Why no-one is rushing to Bathla’s rescue

Bathla has bought itself another fortnight. But while five lenders are keeping a part of the business alive, others are taking control of individual projects, pulling the sprawling property group apart piece by piece. Read more here.

Australia has a housing shortage – so why are Bathla and other home builders collapsing?

There’s no shortage of demand for new homes. What we lack is a construction system capable of delivering them reliably, sustainably and at scale. Read more here.

NSW builders remain resilient despite the challenges

The HIA Housing 100, ranks Australia’s largest 100 residential builders based on the number of homes commenced each year. “Despite the odds, the state’s largest builders have remained resilient, with output remaining unchanged from that of the previous year”, stated Brad Armitage, Executive Director of HIA NSW. Read more here.

Building approvals fall in July as high inflation tightens its grip on housing

Building Approvals for July 2026 shows that persistently high inflation is increasingly weighing on residential building activity. Approvals for detached houses in NSW fell bv 4% in July and by 8.1% for all dwellings, Across the nation the number of new dwellings approved fell by 3.6% (17,687) and the fall in approvals for detached housing was even higher at 4.2% (10,199). While monthly data is volatile and we can't overreact to one set of numbers, the results for July show that approvals for detached dwellings have fallen in every state where the data is collected. Read more here.

Publications

ABS – Building Approvals, Australia

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) provides an overview of the number of dwellings and value of buildings approved. The July 2026 seasonally adjusted estimate revealed that total dwellings approved fell 3.6% to 17,687. Private sector houses fell 4.2% to 10,199, and private sector dwellings excluding houses fell 0.4% to 7,119. The value of total residential building fell 4.9% to $11.26b. The value of total non-residential building rose 14.4% to $9.93b.

Ministerial media release: Big boost in homes for Parramatta Metro station development

Parramatta’s city centre will get a housing and student accommodation boost just footsteps from the world class Metro West, with 470 homes and 500 student units set to be delivered by the consortium contracted to build the Metro station and integrated development.

Ministerial media release: Free training for council planners to speed up housing approvals

The Minns Labor Government will fully fund training for up to half the State’s council planners to support the rollout of reforms designed to make planning assessments and decisions system faster and fairer. Read more here.

Federal discretionary trust changes smash property industry confidence and investment

Joint statement released on 21 September 2026 by the Housing Industry Association (HIA), Master Builders Australia (MBA), the Property Council of Australia (PCA), the Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA) and the Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) regarding the impact of the Federal Budget’s proposed discretionary trust tax changes on housing delivery, development activity and small business investment. Read more here.

Legislative reforms herald shifting foundations for Architects

Australia’s architectural profession is experiencing its most significant period of regulatory reform in decades. While all states are implementing changes aimed at improving building quality, sustainability, accessibility and consumer protection, each jurisdiction has adopted its own individual approach. Architects practising across multiple states need to understand these key differences. Read more here.

ABAB September 2026 Forum Communique

At its meeting in Canberra on 3 September 2026, the Australasian BIM Advisory Board (ABAB) reflected on an important shift gaining pace across the sector. Andrew Curthoys (Chair) remarked, “…the focus is towards how trusted information can improve productivity, support better decisions, strengthen asset outcomes, and deliver measurable value across the built environment lifecycle.” Discussions throughout the meeting highlighted that, while the past decade has largely been focused on digitisation, the next decade will be defined by how effectively organisations utilise the value of the information they create. Read more here.

Cases

TORT – negligence – duty of care at common law and under s 5B of the Civil Liability Act 1995 (NSW) – whether there was a breach of a duty of care by failing to take reasonable precautions to minimise or reduce the risk of damage to neighbouring property

TORT – negligence – whether breach of the duty of care pursuant to s 177 of the Conveyancing Act 1919 (NSW) – whether s 177 imposes a non-delegable duty

TORT – proportionate liability under s 35 of the Civil Liability Act 1995 (NSW) – whether concurrent wrongdoers – principles to be applied in apportioning liability

DAMAGES – claim for diminution in value and consequential losses

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – breach of contract – defective workmanship and materials – breach of statutory warranties under Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – breach of statutory duties under Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW) – misleading and deceptive conduct – contravention of Australian Consumer Law – unlicensed builder – rectification of defects – remedies – assessment of damages – measure of damages

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – home building — application for contractor licence — general building work — application of instrument — experience requirements — meaning of employee

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – s 37 Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW) – negligence – duty of care – statutory extension – breach of duty by nominated supervisor of works – nominated supervisor directed construction otherwise than in accordance with the approved plans and specifications – failure by builder to carry out works with due care and skill and in accordance with the plans and specifications set out in the contract

CORPORATIONS – statutory demand – where statutory demand served on Plaintiff claiming judgment debt arising from adjudication determination – where Plaintiff has commenced proceedings against Defendant in Supreme Court of Queensland seeking damages for defective and incomplete construction work – whether statutory demand failed to specify the debt due – whether genuine dispute regarding the claim for post-judgment interest – where Defendant accepts there is a genuine offsetting claim arising from construction defects but disputes quantum of claim – where dispute regarding construction of provisions of contract – whether quantum of genuine offsetting claim is greater than admitted amount of debt – whether relief ought to be conditional of payment of adjudicated amount into Supreme Court of Queensland

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – separate question – residential building work – where builder insolvent – insurance – where plaintiffs claim on a policy of insurance issued in accordance with the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – whether cover excluded because plaintiffs were developers within the meaning of s 3A of the Home Building Act – whether each plaintiff 'will be' an 'owner' of 4 or more dwellings – where plaintiffs executed a deed of partition – where plaintiffs will be registered proprietors of land when construction of 10 dwellings will be completed – ownership of dwellings at law sufficient within the meaning of s 3A of the Home Building Act irrespective of position in equity – each plaintiff was a developer – insurance cover excluded – proceedings dismissed

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – administrative review of decision not to renew contractor licence – application for stay or interim order – contractor licence expired – ability of Tribunal to make the order sought – order otherwise affecting the operation of the decision – application of s 42(3) of the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW)

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION - Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) - Scope of work having regard to statutory warranties under s 18B - s48 MA - Circumstances justifying a money order

BUILDING & CONSTRUCTION - appeal from interlocutory decision - appeal dismissed

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION — Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW) — allegations of breach of s 37 in the course of constructing a house and in the course of performing remedial building work pursuant to an NCAT work order — whether breaches have been proven — assessment of damages — whether costs incurred in prior proceedings in NCAT can be claimed in these proceedings

CONTRACTS — breach of contract — consequences of breach — assessment of damages — where claim exceeds the monetary jurisdictional limit of the District Court

NEGLIGENCE — allegations of common law negligence and of breach of statutory duty under the Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 — damages — economic loss — assessment of damages

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW — application for review of decision to refuse contractor licence following company liquidation — whether there is evident risk to the public — whether all reasonable steps taken to avoid liquidation — whether sufficient risk mitigation measures to avoid future liquidation — application of section 33B, section 33C(3) and section 33(4) of the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW)

APPEAL — dispute between builder and homeowners-claim in quantum meruit-failure to satisfy relevant criteria or produce evidence of value-rejection of fresh evidence lodged in support of appeal- error concerning terms on which the Homeowners agreed to fund the work.

APPEALS — leave to appeal — whether primary judge erred by failing to address claims for the cost of repairs and interest — primary judge erred in failing to address each claim — claim for the cost of repairs faces basic problems — small quantum in dispute — failure to apply to the primary judge under UCPR r 36.16 to set aside or vary judgment — primary judge’s omission contributed to by the applicant — leave to appeal refused.

ARBITRATION – public policy — whether enforcement of partial arbitral awards is contrary to domestic public policy pursuant to section 36(1)(b)(ii) Commercial Arbitration Act 2010 (NSW) – Whether difference between international and domestic principles concerning public policy in refusing to enforce arbitral awards.

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION — policy under Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act 1999 (NSW) which allows contractors to receive progress payments pending final resolution of dispute — whether SOPA policy is a public policy for the purposes of section 36(1)(b)(ii).

COSTS — whether plaintiff entitled to its costs — where defendant may be entitled to further monies following finalisation of arbitration — where partial arbitral awards final — whether post-judgment interest rate under Civil Procedure Act 2005 (NSW) is applicable.

LAND LAW — strata title — statutory interpretation — whether New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has the power to apportion liability for insurance premiums for damage policies under section 162 of the Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW) where no non-strata part in building — application of subsection 160 and 162 — where strata management statement apportioned liability for insurance inconsistently with section 162.

STRATA TITLES — by-laws — common property rights by-laws — exclusive use of parking spaces and storeroom — agreed errors in registered consolidated by-laws — whether lot owner entitled to declarations concerning rights under original by-laws — where owners corporation does not dispute lot owner’s underlying rights — whether sufficient controversy and utility to support declaratory relief — owners corporation possess an interest in opposing relief — declarations made.

REAL PROPERTY — correction of Register — powers of Supreme Court under s 138 of the Real Property Act 1900 (NSW) — distinction between a dealing and a recording in a folio of the Register — whether power to order amendment of a recording in a folio extends to orders requiring correction and lodgement of a set of consolidated by-laws — instrument 'needed' to give effect to Court’s determination — power extends to orders concerning instrument and underlying recording — ancillary orders made.

APPEALS — appeal on question of law – scope of question of law

APPEALS — leave to appeal — principles governing – leave to appeal refused

APPEALS — whether appellant permitted to raise issues on appeal not raised at first instance — principles —certain issues not permitted to be raised

APPEAL – appeal remitted from Supreme Court one one ground – whether new evidence should be permitted in appeal – whether Appeal Panel should exercise powers under section 81(2) of the Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW)

Legislation

Bills introduced by Government

Fair Work Amendment (Disqualified Officers) Bill 2026 introduced 19 August 2026

Amends the: Fair Work (Registered Organisations) Act 2009 to enable the administrator of a registered organisation to permanently expel members and disqualify officers in certain circumstances, removing the current five-year limit on periods of expulsion and disqualification; and Fair Work (Registered Organisations) (CFMEU Construction and General Division Administration) Determination 2024 to make a consequential amendment.

Workplace Relations Legislation Amendment (Clearing the Fair Work Commission Backlog) Bill 2026 introduced 24 June 2026

Amends the: Fair Work Act 2009 in relation to ministerial membership arrangements for the National Construction Industry Forum, travel allowances for members of the Road Transport Advisory Group, Fair Work Commission processes, and supported bargaining authorisations; Fair Work Act 2009 and Independent Contractors Act 2006 in relation to the road transport contractor high income threshold; and Fair Work (Registered Organisations) Act 2009 in relation to reporting timeframes for the Administrator of the Construction and General Division of the Construction Forestry Manufacturing and Energy Union.

Bills assented to by Government

Workplace Relations Legislation Amendment (Building Cooperative Workplaces No. 1) Bill 2026 assented to on 6 July 2026

Amends the: Fair Work Act 2009 in relation to ministerial membership arrangements for the National Construction Industry Forum, travel allowances for members of the Road Transport Advisory Group, Fair Work Commission processes, exemptions from general protections in certain circumstances, and supported bargaining authorisations; Fair Work Act 2009 and Independent Contractors Act 2006 in relation to the road transport contractor high income threshold; and Fair Work (Registered Organisations) Act 2009 in relation to reporting timeframes for the Administrator of the Construction and General Division of the Construction Forestry Manufacturing and Energy Union.