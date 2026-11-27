This week’s TGIF considers McCabe v Mosaic Brands Limited, in the matter of Mosaic Brands Limited (In Liquidation) (Receivers and Managers Appointed) [2026] FCA 1569, in which the Federal Court found that directors held legal professional privilege in safe harbour advice to the exclusion of the company, but waived much of that privilege by recording the advice in board minutes and voluntarily handing it to the company’s administrators in response to a request.

Key takeaways

Directors can hold privilege in safe harbour advice personally, to the exclusion of the company and its administrators and liquidators. The written retainer was between the law firm and the company, and covered broader corporate advice and legal work. However, a retainer between the directors and the lawyers can be inferred from the circumstances, even where there is no written engagement and the company pays the fees.



Privilege is fragile. Recording the substance of the advice in board minutes, or voluntarily providing the advice to administrators, is likely to waive it, even with an express “without waiver” reservation.



A waiver made to administrators is not confined to them. It extends to the liquidators who later step into their shoes and, ultimately, to the world at large.



Directors responding to requests from administrators that refer to section 588GB of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Act) should check carefully what the request actually compels before producing their own privileged advice.

Background

Mosaic Brands Limited (Mosaic) was a listed specialty fashion retailer operating brands including Rivers, Millers, Noni B, Katies and Rockmans through a group of companies (the Mosaic Companies).

In March 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, Mosaic’s directors sought advice from Hamilton Locke on their duty to prevent insolvent trading and the safe harbour regime in section 588GA of the Act. Hamilton Locke had already been engaged by the Mosaic Companies to provide legal advice and legal work.

Hamilton Locke, assisted by Deloitte, continued to provide safe harbour advice from time to time between 2020 and 2024. There was no written retainer recording who the client was in relation to the safe harbour advice provided by Hamilton Locke, and Mosaic paid the fees.

Administrators were appointed to the Mosaic Companies in October 2024 (and later became their liquidators), and receivers were appointed at the same time.

The administrators wrote to the directors seeking Mozaic Companies’ books and, later, safe harbour information, referring to section 588GB in both letters. In December 2024, on Hamilton Locke’s advice, the directors provided a detailed safe harbour timeline and memorandum, with hyperlinks to the underlying documents (including the advice itself). The cover email contained a “without waiver” reservation, stating the provision of the material was not intended to waive privilege and asked that it not be shared without the directors’ consent.

Special purpose liquidators (SPLs) were appointed in December 2025 to investigate possible claims, including against current and former directors and Hamilton Locke.

When a dispute arose over the safe harbour documents, the SPLs sought a direction under section 90-15 of the Insolvency Practice Schedule (Corporations) that they were justified in inspecting and using them. Four current and former directors opposed the application, claiming that the privilege belonged to the directors alone.

Justice Markovic found the directors held exclusive privilege in the safe harbour advice, but that they had waived much of it.

Who was the client – the company or the directors alone?

Whether the directors could keep the advice from the SPLs depended on whether Hamilton Locke had acted for the directors or for the company. The Court accepted a retainer can be inferred from the surrounding circumstances, giving significant weight to the reasonable, genuinely held belief of the person receiving the advice.

Her Honour inferred a retainer with the directors alone, having regard to:

the Chair’s March 2020 email describing safe harbour laws as “designed to protect directors in the event of an insolvency”;



each director’s evidence that they understood the advice was for them personally;



the board charter allowing directors to obtain independent advice at the company’s expense, meaning it did not matter that Mosaic paid; and



the fact Hamilton Locke kept advising the directors after the administrators were appointed, when the directors’ and the company’s interests had clearly diverged.

Hamilton Locke’s later position, that it had only ever acted for the Mosaic Companies, was relevant but not decisive.

The Court also accepted that the directors’ interests in the advice were distinct from the company’s interest. While the course of action pursued under safe harbour is for the company’s benefit, the protection from personal liability for insolvent trading belongs to the directors. There was therefore nothing unusual about the directors seeking advice on that protection for themselves.

Was the privilege waived and, if so, how far?

The Court found the directors had waived their privilege in two ways.

Board minutes. By recording the substance of the advice in board minutes, which are books of the company, rather than simply noting that advice had been received, the directors acted inconsistently with keeping the advice confidential.



By recording the substance of the advice in board minutes, which are books of the company, rather than simply noting that advice had been received, the directors acted inconsistently with keeping the advice confidential. Disclosure to the administrators. The directors argued they had been compelled to provide the material, so there was no waiver. The Court disagreed. Although both of the administrators' letters referred to section 588GB of the Act, the only formal notice (a notice to deliver books under section 438C of the Act) sought the companies' books, not advice given to the directors personally. The later letter seeking safe harbour information was not itself a statutory or compulsory notice and asked the directors only for a summary of their reliance on safe harbour. Providing the advice itself was therefore a deliberate, voluntary act.

The express reservation of privilege in the covering email did not change the outcome. The material was provided so the administrators could assess the directors’ safe harbour defence to a future insolvent trading claim. Justice Markovic stated that the directors must have appreciated that it might be shared with lawyers and used by future liquidators in examinations or proceedings. Having lost control of the material, the directors’ waiver was complete and extended to the SPLs and to the world at large.

One qualification applied. A former director, Ms Morphet, had not been shown to join in the waiver. Because the privilege was held jointly by the directors in office from time to time, the waiver did not extend to material concerning events before she resigned on 21 June 2021.

The Court did not find that providing board minutes to Mosaic’s auditors amounted to a waiver, as the evidence was insufficient. Questions concerning particular categories of documents remain to be determined.

Comment

The decision highlights an uncomfortable tension in the safe harbour regime.

Section 588GB provides that if a director fails to deliver books or information when required under specified provisions, that material cannot later be used by the director as evidence to support a safe harbour defence. The regime therefore pushes directors towards early and full disclosure to administrators. Yet the safe harbour advice is often both the directors’ best evidence and the material most useful to a liquidator investigating claims against them. If directors provide that advice voluntarily, they risk losing the very privilege that would otherwise prevent it being used against them.

As the Court acknowledged, there is good reason why directors might choose to be as frank as possible with administrators, but in doing so they “may well lose” the protection of privilege.

Overall, directors should check carefully what an administrator's request actually compels before volunteering safe harbour material, as voluntary disclosure is likely to waive privilege. Further, board minutes should record only that safe harbour advice was received, not its substance, as recording the substance may itself amount to a waiver.