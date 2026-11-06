Winding Up Application: What Happens And How To Stop Them

Article Summary

A winding up application seeks a court order placing a company into liquidation. An unanswered statutory demand commonly creates the presumption of insolvency used to support it. The ordinary demand period is 21 days, and the current statutory minimum is $4,000. A company challenging the demand must apply, file its supporting affidavit and serve both documents within the statutory deadline.

Once proceedings begin, stopping them may require evidence proving solvency, a documented settlement and court orders, a legally available objection, or an administration that the court accepts should continue in creditors’ interests. Payment alone does not guarantee dismissal: another creditor may seek substitution. An adjournment is discretionary, and appointing an administrator is not an automatic shield. Directors must address insolvent trading risks and the possibility that transactions will be challenged if liquidation follows. If a winding up order is made, a liquidator takes control and the company needs urgent advice about any available challenge or stay.

A winding up application asks a court to place a company into liquidation. If it succeeds, a liquidator takes control of the company’s affairs. To stop the application, a company may need to prove solvency, resolve the applicant’s debt and obtain appropriate court orders, challenge a legally available ground, or establish that administration should continue in creditors’ interests. Negotiations alone do not stop the hearing.

What is a winding up application?

For a director, the immediate question is usually whether the business can be saved. The answer depends on more than finding enough money to pay the creditor who filed the proceedings. The court is concerned with the company’s ability to pay its debts generally and the interests of its creditors as a whole.

Under section 459A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the court may order an insolvent company to be wound up on an application under section 459P. Creditors commonly use this process after an unpaid statutory demand creates a presumption of insolvency. A creditor does not necessarily need a judgment first.

A winding up application is different from the statutory demand that preceded it. The demand is a formal notice requiring compliance. The application starts court proceedings seeking liquidation. Neither is itself a winding up order.

This article deals with creditor applications based on insolvency, particularly the statutory demand pathway. Applications arising from shareholder oppression or a just and equitable ground involve different questions. For a Queensland company, creditor insolvency proceedings are commonly brought in the Federal Court of Australia or the Supreme Court of Queensland. The company’s Queensland address does not mean that the proceedings must be in the state court.

Is a winding up application a debt recovery claim?

It can put considerable pressure on a debtor, but liquidation is a collective insolvency process. The applicant does not obtain a special entitlement to be paid its ordinary unsecured debt ahead of other ordinary unsecured creditors simply because it brought the application. There may be little money left for creditors after liquidation expenses and priority claims.

Where the real issue is whether an invoice is payable, ordinary proceedings may be the appropriate starting point. The choice between QCAT and the Queensland courts is addressed in which court should hear a Queensland debt claim. A creditor should assess the debt and the debtor’s financial position before selecting an insolvency process.

How a statutory demand leads to a winding up application

A statutory demand under section 459E must concern a debt, or debts, that are due and payable and meet the statutory minimum. The current minimum is $4,000 and the ordinary statutory period is 21 days: regulation 5.4.01AAA of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth). Those are demand requirements; $4,000 is not a universal threshold for every possible insolvency application.

Within the compliance period, a company can pay the debt, secure or compound for it to the creditor’s reasonable satisfaction, or pursue a proper application to set aside the demand. A proposed instalment arrangement is not enough merely because the director thinks it reasonable. Its terms and the creditor’s response matter.

To challenge the demand under section 459G(2)–(3), the company must make the application within 21 days after service, file a supporting affidavit, and serve copies of both on the creditor within that same period. Filing on time but serving late can be fatal. An email disputing the invoice is not a substitute. Stonegate Legal’s guide to setting aside a statutory demand explains that earlier stage in more detail.

A genuine dispute or offsetting claim is considered under section 459H. A defect causing substantial injustice, or another reason to set the demand aside, may engage section 459J. These are grounds to assess promptly, rather than preserve for a later winding up hearing.

If the company fails to comply within the period determined by section 459F, section 459C(2)(a) can require the court to presume insolvency. For the ordinary demand pathway, the creditor generally files within three months after the failure to comply to rely on that event. The presumption remains rebuttable under section 459C(3).

The three-month period is not a general expiry date for the debt. Nor does the absence of an available demand-based presumption prevent a creditor from attempting to prove insolvency by other evidence.

Case example: an expired compliance period could not be revived

In Aussie Vic Plant Hire Pty Ltd v Esanda Finance Corporation Ltd [2008] HCA 9, the company unsuccessfully applied to set aside a statutory demand. The court extended the compliance period, but that extended period expired before the company sought a further extension. The High Court held that the court could not extend the period after it had expired: see particularly [3] and [17]–[26].

The decision concerns an extension of the compliance period following a set-aside application. It should not be confused with a general power to extend the initial deadline for bringing that application. Its practical lesson is clear: an appeal or continuing dispute does not safely replace an order obtained before the relevant deadline expires.

What happens after a winding up application is filed?

The originating process identifies the company, the orders sought and the hearing date. Supporting affidavits should establish the applicant’s case. For an application relying on an unpaid statutory demand, section 459Q imposes particular requirements concerning the demand and any affidavit that accompanied it.

The applicant must also comply with service, notification and publication requirements. These steps make a winding up application visible beyond the original creditor and the company. Other creditors may become involved.

The following table describes the ordinary Federal Court process. Court orders can affect procedural steps, and the Supreme Court of Queensland has its own applicable rules and listing arrangements. Do not transfer a timetable from one court to another without checking it.

Step Ordinary Federal Court requirement Why it matters to the company Service The application must be served within 14 days after it is made under section 465A(1)(b). Rule 2.7(1) also requires service of the originating process and supporting affidavit at least five days before the hearing. Record when and how the documents were served; obtain the court file promptly. ASIC notification Section 465A(1)(a) requires lodgement of the prescribed notice. The Court’s guide specifies notification by 10.30 am on the next business day after filing. Proceedings may be discovered by creditors and other interested parties. Publication Rule 5.6(2) requires publication at least three days after service and at least seven days before the hearing. A private payment discussion does not remove the public proceeding. Opposition Section 465C and rule 2.9 generally require the notice of opposition grounds and verifying affidavit to be filed and served at least three days before the hearing, unless leave is obtained. A director should not arrive with an unfiled bundle and assume the court will consider it.

Sources: Federal Court winding up information sheet, paragraphs 3.13–4.6; section 465A(1); section 465C; Federal Court (Corporations) Rules 2000, rule 2.7(1), rule 2.9 and rule 5.6(2).

Service deserves careful attention. Section 109X(1) permits specified methods of serving a company, including leaving documents at, or posting them to, its registered office. A director’s absence from the office does not by itself establish that service was ineffective. Equally, a document’s eventual arrival in someone’s inbox does not answer every legal question about service.

Can the business keep trading while the application is pending?

Filing a winding up application does not itself appoint a liquidator or automatically end the directors’ management powers. Nevertheless, the period before the hearing carries serious risks.

Directors must consider their duty to prevent insolvent trading under section 588G. They also need advice before paying related parties, granting new security or transferring assets. If liquidation follows, transactions may be examined under the voidable transaction provisions, including section 588FE. A payment to an unsecured creditor can raise an unfair preference issue under section 588FA, depending on the statutory conditions and any available defence.

A separate rule applies to dispositions after the winding up has commenced. Under section 468(1)–(2), those dispositions are generally void unless exempt or the court orders otherwise. For the ordinary court winding up with no earlier relevant insolvency process, commencement is the order date under section 513A(e). Earlier administration, restructuring or an existing winding up can change that date. The commencement date and the relation-back day used for voidable transaction claims are different concepts and should not be treated as interchangeable.

How to stop a winding up application

The first task is to identify a defensible outcome supported by evidence. A solvent company facing an administrative mistake needs a different response from a company that cannot meet wages, tax and supplier debts.

Possible response What needs to be established or arranged Main limitation Prove solvency Reliable evidence that the company can pay all debts as they become due and payable. Positive net assets or a director’s assurance alone may not establish solvency. Resolve the applicant’s debt An effective settlement addressing payment, costs, the hearing and proposed court orders. Another creditor may seek substitution; discontinuance requires leave. Raise a legal objection A sound objection to standing, the insolvency case, service or another relevant requirement. Some objections require leave; a procedural defect does not invariably end the case. Seek a short adjournment A specific reason, supporting evidence and a realistic timetable. The court can refuse; consent does not guarantee an adjournment. Pursue administration Appointment and evidence that continuing administration serves creditors’ interests. Appointment alone does not automatically defeat the application.

Prove solvency with records that withstand scrutiny

Section 95A(1)–(2) defines solvency by the ability to pay all debts as and when they become due and payable. Once a statutory presumption applies, the company needs to prove the contrary. Raising uncertainty about insolvency is not the same thing.

For a winding up application, a useful evidence package will commonly include current bank statements, reconciled accounts, aged receivables and payables, tax liabilities, employee entitlements, loan terms, and a cash flow forecast supported by its underlying assumptions. An independent accountant’s analysis can assist, but the source records must support the opinion.

The practical questions are unforgiving. Are the receivables collectible? When will the money arrive? Is the proposed lender actually committed? Can a property be sold or refinanced in time to meet debts that are already due?

A forecast that omits an ATO debt or treats a disputed invoice as cash available tomorrow is vulnerable. Stonegate Legal’s guide to rebutting the presumption of insolvency examines the evidentiary task in more detail.

Real-world example: property equity does not pay Friday’s debts

Consider a hypothetical company with a warehouse worth $1.2 million, secured debt of $700,000 and $180,000 in overdue tax and supplier liabilities. Its bank account contains $8,000. The director says there is ample equity and refinancing should be available.

That balance sheet does not resolve the winding up application. The company needs evidence about accessible finance, timing, conditions and its other debts. An executed, available facility supported by the lender’s documents is materially different from a broker’s expression of optimism. A short-term liquidity problem requires a credible solution, not simply a valuable asset.

Can the company dispute the debt at the winding up hearing?

Section 459S(1) restricts opposition on grounds the company relied on, or could have relied on, in applying to set aside the statutory demand. The company needs leave to use those grounds against the winding up application. Under section 459S(2), the court must not grant leave unless satisfied that the ground is material to proving solvency.

This is why ignoring the demand can be so costly. A director may have a substantial complaint about defective work, yet face a further statutory barrier because it was not raised through a timely set-aside application. The correct response is to assess whether leave is available and prepare the necessary evidence. Simply attaching the old complaint emails does not answer the statutory test.

Case example: a disputed liability did not displace the solvency inquiry

In Australian Securities and Investments Commission v Lanepoint Enterprises Pty Ltd (Receivers and Managers Appointed) [2011] HCA 18, ASIC relied on a presumption arising from the appointment of receivers, rather than an unanswered statutory demand. The company’s solvency depended on a contested loan liability and changes made to its accounts. The trial judge rejected its explanation and found that it had not proved solvency.

The High Court restored the winding up outcome after the Full Court had intervened. Its reasons at [21] and [27]–[39] explain why the statutory presumption and the requirement to establish solvency could not be bypassed by treating the disputed liability as a reason to send the issue elsewhere.

Lanepoint is not authority that every disputed invoice justifies liquidation. It illustrates the different evidentiary task once a statutory presumption of insolvency is operating.

Does paying the creditor stop the winding up application?

Payment may remove the original applicant’s commercial reason to proceed. It does not automatically dispose of the winding up application.

Under section 465B, another eligible applicant may be substituted in the circumstances specified by that section. Federal Court rule 5.8 also requires the court’s leave to discontinue an application for a winding up order. The parties cannot treat the proceeding as an ordinary private debt claim that disappears when they shake hands.

A settlement should address the amount payable, interest and costs, payment timing, the orders to be sought and responsibility for attending the hearing. The company should check whether other creditors have appeared or intend to seek substitution. Until appropriate orders are made, the hearing remains a live event.

Real-world example: the supplier is paid, but the application continues

Suppose a company pays the applicant supplier $35,000 shortly before the hearing. Another supplier, owed $60,000, has learned of the proceeding and asks to be substituted. The company still has substantial unpaid tax and no evidence demonstrating solvency.

The first payment does not purchase immunity from liquidation. The second creditor’s eligibility and the statutory requirements must be considered, but the company cannot assume the court will dismiss the winding up application because the original invoice has been paid. This is a hypothetical illustration, not a report of an actual client matter.

Can the court adjourn a winding up application?

Section 467(1) permits dismissal, adjournment and interim or other orders, subject to the statutory qualifications. A company seeking time should explain precisely what the time will achieve: for example, completion of a documented refinance, preparation of identified solvency evidence, or consideration of a credible administration proposal.

A request for “a few more weeks to sort things out” gives the court little basis to assess the benefit or the risk to creditors. Repeated adjournments while liabilities grow can make the position worse. Even an agreed adjournment requires the court’s approval.

There is also an outer limit. Under section 459R(1)–(3), an insolvency winding up application must generally be determined within six months. An extension requires special circumstances and an order made before the current period expires. Otherwise, the application is dismissed by the section. This is not a six-month grace period for the company: an order can be made at the first hearing.

Can voluntary administration stop a winding up application?

Appointing an administrator is not an automatic answer to a pending winding up application. Section 440A(2) requires adjournment where the company is under administration and the court is satisfied that continuing administration, rather than winding up, is in creditors’ interests.

The evidence should explain the proposed benefit. Is there funding to preserve the business? Is a third party prepared to contribute to a proposal? What is the likely return compared with liquidation? A last-minute appointment with no credible explanation may fail to secure the desired adjournment.

The process is explained in Stonegate Legal’s guide to voluntary administration in Australia. If the proposal involves a compromise after administration, the guide to deeds of company arrangement explains creditor voting, binding effects and limitations. A proposed DOCA is a proposal to assess; it is not itself an order dismissing the court proceeding.

What happens if the winding up application succeeds?

The court appoints a registered liquidator under section 472(1). Directors’ powers are restricted by section 198G, and the liquidator takes responsibility for dealing with the company’s affairs. Winding up is a process; the company is not deregistered merely because the order has been pronounced.

Section 471B restricts proceedings against the company or concerning its property, and enforcement processes, without leave of the court. Secured creditors’ rights are preserved by section 471C, subject to other applicable law. An unsecured creditor should therefore reassess an individual enforcement strategy once liquidation begins. The distinction matters for creditors considering garnishee orders in Queensland, which depend on the relevant judgment enforcement process and are not a substitute for participating properly in liquidation.

If an order has already been made, paying the applicant does not restore the company to the directors’ control. Depending on the circumstances, an urgent appeal, stay, review or application under section 482(1) may require consideration. Section 482(1A) identifies who may apply, including a liquidator, creditor or contributory. Reversal is not automatic, and the liquidator’s costs and the position of all creditors require attention.

What directors should do when served

Obtain the application, affidavits, statutory demand, evidence of service and any earlier orders. Confirm the court, hearing date and outstanding filing requirements. Give those documents to an insolvency solicitor immediately and arrange access to the company’s accountant and current financial records.

Then decide what outcome the evidence can support. If the company is solvent, prepare to prove it. If a settlement is achievable, document it and obtain the necessary court orders. If the business cannot meet its debts, obtain insolvency advice while there is still time to assess a credible administration or other available response.

A winding up application leaves little room for an informal response. The most useful first conversation is about dates, documents, available money and unpaid liabilities. Those facts determine whether the company has a realistic path to avoiding liquidation.