This article was published in the Hire and Rental Industry Magazine November 2026, page 24

Your customer has entered voluntary administration while still using your hired equipment. Your hire agreement outlined that you could terminate if the customer becomes insolvent. However, can you rely on that clause to recover your equipment?

The answer is not as straightforward as the contract suggests.

Ipso Facto Stay – Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

Section 451E of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) generally prevents a party from enforcing contractual rights merely because the company has entered administration.

These are commonly known as ‘ipso facto’ rights. In simple terms, this means that you generally cannot terminate a contract solely because your customer has entered administration. A typical example is a clause allowing a hire company to terminate an agreement upon learning its customer has entered administration or had appointed an administrator.

This is to preserve the company’s contractual arrangements while the administrator considers whether the business can be sold or restructured. The appointment of an administrator does not automatically allow a hire company to terminate immediately and recover its equipment.

What if the Customer has not paid for the equipment?

Importantly, administration does not excuse a customer from complying with its obligations under the hire agreement.

A hire company could still be entitled to terminate if the customer has committed a separate breach, such as failing to pay the hire charges, or comply with restrictions on its use.

The Federal Court confirmed that the ipso facto stay prevents a party from terminating an agreement merely because the other party has entered administration or because of its financial position during administration. That remains the position even if the administration later leads to liquidation. However, the company does not have to wait until the winding up is complete if it has a separate right to terminate. For example, it may still be able to terminate if the company has failed its failure to perform its obligations under the agreement, such as failing to pay hire charges.

Given this, the basis for termination matters and the hire company should identify the following prior to taking any steps to terminate a hire agreement:

the clause on which it relies;

that the breach has occurred;

when the breach occurred; and

whether the agreement requires notice or an opportunity to remedy the breach.

Any separate breach relied on must provide a genuine and independent basis for termination. It should not be used merely as a pretext to terminate the agreement because the customer has entered administration.

Nonetheless, an administrator may wish to continue to use the equipment while trading or selling the business. The hire company should promptly confirm its condition and location, any responsibilities for ongoing hire charges, and arrangements for their return. Any continued use should be documented in writing, with pre-appointment arrears separated from post-appointment charges.

Check before you act

A hire company should not assume that a company entering administration gives an immediate right to terminate, enter a site, and repossess its equipment.

Once you are notified of your customer’s administration, locate the hire agreement and account history, identify any existing defaults and promptly contact the administrator.

Although a customer’s entry into administration does not itself give the hire company an immediate right to terminate, the particular circumstances surrounding the hire may provide a separate basis for termination. The hire company should however carefully consider the contractual basis for any steps it proposes to take.

This publication is intended as a source of information only. No reader should act on any matter without first obtaining professional advice.