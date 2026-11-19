What is Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading?

Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading can protect a director from civil insolvent trading liability while they develop and pursue a course of action reasonably likely to produce a better outcome for the company than immediate administration or liquidation. Protection depends on the timing and nature of the debts, employee entitlement and tax reporting compliance, and evidence supporting the director’s decisions. It does not cancel company debts or protect against every form of personal liability.

For a director confronting a cash shortage, the difficult question is often whether continuing to trade preserves value or simply leaves creditors with a larger loss. A worthwhile business may need time to refinance, sell a division or negotiate with creditors. A business without a credible path forward may need an external administrator immediately.

Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading, under section 588GA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), creates room for the first situation. Directors should approach it as a course of conduct they must be able to explain and prove, rather than a status obtained by signing a board minute.

The insolvent trading risk directors need to understand

Under section 95A, solvency turns on the ability to pay all debts as and when they become due and payable. A company can own substantial assets and still be insolvent if those assets cannot produce cash in time. Conversely, a short interruption in cash flow does not necessarily establish insolvency. Stonegate Legal’s guide to when a company is insolvent examines that distinction in more detail.

Sections 588G(1) and 588G(2) address a director’s failure to prevent the company incurring a debt where the company is insolvent, or becomes insolvent by incurring it, and the statutory suspicion and awareness requirements are met. Actual knowledge that the company is insolvent is not essential to civil liability: the provision also asks what a reasonable person in a like position would have understood.

Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading matters because the consequences can extend beyond losing the investment in the business. Under sections 588M(1) and 588M(2), a liquidator can recover qualifying loss suffered by creditors because of insolvency, subject to the statutory conditions. This is not an automatic obligation to pay every debt appearing in the company’s accounts.

Directors should investigate deteriorating payment patterns before receiving a winding-up application. Repeatedly overdue suppliers, unpaid superannuation, exhausted facilities and unreliable accounts deserve attention. The guide to early signs of insolvency directors must watch for explains the warning signs that should prompt that investigation.

Case example one — Sandell v Porter and temporary illiquidity

In Sandell v Porter [1966] HCA 28; (1966) 115 CLR 666, the High Court considered alleged preferential repayments made by a building partnership. At pages 670–672, the Court explained why a shortage of immediately available cash did not, by itself, establish insolvency. Resources capable of being realised within a relatively short time had to be considered. The evidence did not establish insolvency at the relevant repayment dates.

This was a bankruptcy case decided decades before section 588GA, not a decision granting safe harbour. Its relevance is the financial diagnosis that comes first. A delayed progress payment backed by reliable evidence is different from an overdue receivable that the customer disputes and may never pay. Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading should be assessed against the company’s actual resources and obligations, rather than a label such as “temporary cash-flow issue”.

When Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading starts

Section 588GA(1)(a) requires the director, after starting to suspect the company may become or be insolvent, to start developing one or more courses of action reasonably likely to lead to a better outcome for the company.

The starting point is developing the qualifying course of action. It is not the later date on which a polished restructuring report is delivered. Nor does protection automatically begin on the earlier date when the director first becomes worried. The chronology matters: what did the director suspect, when did development begin, and what material supported the proposed response?

There is no general application to ASIC, court approval or certificate that places a director in Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading. An adviser’s engagement can be evidence of genuine work, but it cannot establish the statutory conditions by itself. Debts incurred before the qualifying period are not retrospectively protected by a later rescue plan.

Issue What the director needs to establish Useful contemporaneous material Starting date Actual development of a qualifying course after suspicion arises Dated instructions, meeting records and initial options analysis Better outcome A reasonable basis for doing better than immediate administration or liquidation Cash-flow forecasts, asset estimates and comparison of alternatives Debt coverage Debt falls within the statutory categories and protected period Contracts, order dates, payroll records and debt schedules Compliance Employee entitlement and tax reporting requirements are satisfied to the statutory standard Payroll, superannuation and lodgement records Continuing protection The course remains viable and is pursued without unreasonable delay Forecast updates, milestone reports and documented decisions

The table summarises section 588GA(1)–(4). These are connected questions. Strong evidence of a potential sale will not cure disqualifying failures to pay employee entitlements.

What counts as a better outcome under Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading?

The comparison in section 588GA(7) is with the immediate appointment of an administrator or liquidator. It is not a comparison with an idealised future in which the company returns to its most profitable year.

A director needs a commercially defensible explanation of why the proposed course offers a better outcome. That may involve preserving contracts, retaining a viable operation for sale, reducing overheads, negotiating debt facilities or completing work that would otherwise lose value. The assessment should include the costs and risks of the proposed course and the likely position if an administrator or liquidator were appointed immediately.

Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading does not require a guarantee of success. ASIC’s Regulatory Guide 217, particularly RG 217.89–217.94, explains that “reasonably likely” does not demand a probability exceeding 50 per cent. The prospect must nevertheless have a proper foundation; a fanciful or remote possibility is insufficient. ASIC’s guidance assists directors but does not replace the statutory test.

A practical comparison should identify where the cash will come from, when it will arrive and what happens if it does not. An unsigned expression of interest subject to finance cannot sensibly be treated as cleared funds. The more urgent the payment pressure, the less room there is for assumptions that remain untested.

Real-world example — a viable division and a funded sale process

Suppose a Queensland manufacturing company loses a major customer. Its remaining maintenance division is profitable, but the company cannot sustain its existing factory costs. The directors obtain current accounts and advice, negotiate a documented funding facility, and begin a sale process for the maintenance division while arranging an exit from the loss-making operation.

A forecast tests whether the funding will cover wages, superannuation and operating costs through the proposed sale period. A separate analysis compares the expected outcome with immediate administration or liquidation. Sale milestones and a deadline for reassessment are recorded.

Those steps may support Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading. They do not guarantee it. If funding is withdrawn or the only purchaser exits, the directors need to revisit the assessment immediately. A plan supported last month may no longer justify taking on tomorrow’s debts.

Employee entitlements and tax reporting can determine eligibility

The restrictions in section 588GA(4) deserve attention before directors spend weeks developing a turnaround. They concern payment of employee entitlements that are payable and the giving of documents required by taxation laws.

The statutory test is more precise than saying that every administrative error defeats Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading. At the time of the debt or disposition, there must be a relevant failure; it must amount to less than substantial compliance, or be one of two or more relevant failures during the preceding 12-month period. Directors should not assume that a failure described internally as “minor” falls outside those rules.

Employee entitlements include superannuation contributions payable by the company: see section 596AA(2) and the note to section 588GA(4). Payroll being paid on Friday does not resolve an unpaid superannuation liability.

Tax reporting and tax payment are different issues. Section 588GA(4)(a)(ii) concerns giving required returns, notices, statements, applications and other documents. An outstanding tax debt does not, by itself, trigger that reporting exclusion. It still matters to solvency, the viability of the proposed course and any separate director penalty exposure. Stonegate Legal’s director penalty notice guide explains that separate source of personal risk.

There is a discretion under section 588GA(6) to disapply the exclusions in subsections (4) or (5) where the statutory grounds are established. It requires an application and an order. Directors should not build a rescue plan on the assumption that the Court will later excuse non-compliance.

Case example two — Re Balmz and the limits of late remedial work

In Re Balmz Pty Ltd (in liq) [2020] VSC 652, directors relied on remedial assistance in resisting an insolvent trading claim. In its discussion headed “Section 588GA of the Act”, the Court identified debts incurred before the course of action, a lack of connection between the debts and that course, and failures concerning superannuation and tax returns. The safe harbour argument failed. The Court determined that the directors should compensate the company in the sum of $101,151.91.

The underlying events predated the introduction of safe harbour, and the statutory wording has since changed. The decision should therefore be used cautiously, rather than presented as a comprehensive interpretation of today’s regime. The practical warning remains useful: late assistance and personal financial sacrifice do not establish the required timing, compliance or evidence. Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading requires those matters to be addressed directly.

Which debts does Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading cover?

The current section 588GA(1)(b)(ia)–(ib) expressly covers debts incurred directly or indirectly in connection with a qualifying course of action, or in the ordinary course of the company’s business. The debt must also be incurred within the protected period. Descriptions based solely on the original “connection with the course of action” wording are incomplete.

Ordinary trading debts can therefore qualify. So can a debt for advice or other work connected with developing and implementing the course. An unusual commitment outside ordinary business requires particular scrutiny of its connection with the qualifying course.

Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading does not remove the company’s obligation to pay those debts. Suppliers retain their contractual rights, and the company remains exposed to recovery action. Nor is a debt necessarily incurred on the date printed on its invoice. The contract and the event creating the obligation need to be examined.

Real-world example — new stock and an unrelated commitment

Assume a distributor has a supported turnaround plan involving its existing product range. Purchasing ordinary replacement stock during the qualifying period may fall within the ordinary-course limb. Paying a restructuring adviser on credit may fall within the connection limb.

The director then commits the company to an unrelated speculative property venture. Describing that purchase as a way to “make money and save the company” does not establish either limb. Its nature, commercial justification and connection with a qualifying course would need separate examination.

This is why a debt schedule matters. Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading is assessed in relation to the person and the debt, not simply by asking whether the board once approved a restructuring proposal.

Building evidence for Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading

Section 588GA(2) identifies matters relevant to the assessment: understanding the financial position, preventing harmful misconduct, maintaining appropriate records, obtaining properly informed advice, and developing or implementing a restructuring plan. These are non-exhaustive considerations, not five boxes that automatically confer protection.

Under the current section 588GA(2)(d), advice may be obtained by the company or the person. The adviser must be appropriately qualified for the circumstances and receive sufficient information. The section does not create a universal rule that only a registered liquidator can advise. Equally, ordinary bookkeeping assistance may be inadequate for a complex insolvency assessment.

Directors retain responsibility for the decision. A report based on incomplete liabilities or unrealistic collection assumptions will be vulnerable when tested against bank records and creditor correspondence.

Record What it should address Weakness to avoid Cash-flow forecast Timing of receipts, payments and funding shortfalls Treating disputed debts as certain receipts Alternatives analysis Proposed course compared with immediate administration or liquidation Comparing rescue with an unsupported fire-sale figure Funding evidence Amount available, conditions and drawdown timing Relying on an informal promise of assistance Decision records Options considered, reasons, action owners and review dates Minutes stating only that the company is “in safe harbour” Compliance register Employee payments, superannuation and tax lodgements Assuming the accountant has checked everything Progress reports Actual performance, changed assumptions and exit triggers Reusing the original forecast despite missed targets

A rolling 13-week cash-flow forecast is often useful, but no particular forecasting period is prescribed by section 588GA. The forecast should fit the business and the decisions being made. In an acute cash crisis, daily information may be necessary.

The evidential burden in section 588GA(3), read with the definition in section 588GA(7), requires the director to adduce or point to evidence suggesting a reasonable possibility that the relevant matter exists. It should not be described as a requirement to prove every element of safe harbour on the balance of probabilities. Nevertheless, an unsupported assertion is unlikely to do the work needed.

From a litigation perspective, the useful question is simple: could someone who was absent from the meetings reconstruct the decision from the documents? Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading is much harder to establish where the explanation depends on recollections formed after liquidation.

When Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading ends

Under section 588GA(1)(b)(i)–(iv), the protected period ends at the earliest relevant stopping point: failure to take a qualifying course within a reasonable period, ceasing to take it, its ceasing to be reasonably likely to produce a better outcome, or appointment of an administrator or liquidator.

There is no standard six-month window. What is reasonable depends on the circumstances. Directors need review dates and meaningful triggers: a missed funding deadline, loss of a necessary contract, failure of a sale process or a material worsening of forecast cash flow.

A replacement course may need urgent assessment. Continuing the old plan because the board has not formally abandoned it does not preserve Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading if its commercial foundation has disappeared.

Later non-cooperation can undo earlier protection

Section 588GA(5) can treat protection as never having applied where the person later fails to comply substantially with specified information and reporting obligations associated with external administration, subject to the Court’s power under subsection (6).

Section 588GB(1)–(4) creates a separate evidentiary problem. In the circumstances specified, books or information withheld in breach of relevant requirements may be inadmissible to support safe harbour, subject to statutory exceptions and possible court relief. Directors should preserve records and obtain advice about responding to an administrator’s or liquidator’s requests promptly.

What Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading does not resolve

The central protection concerns civil liability under section 588G(2). It does not excuse dishonest insolvent trading under section 588G(3). Nor does it switch off the general directors’ duties in section 180, section 181, section 182, section 183 and section 184.

Section 588GA(1) also expressly addresses specified civil duties concerning creditor-defeating dispositions. That limited extension should not be confused with a general permission to transfer assets away from creditors. It does not, by itself, prevent a transaction being challenged under the separate voidable transaction provisions in Part 5.7B Division 2. The guide to voidable transactions and director risk explains why a pre-liquidation transaction can still be investigated and reversed.

Personal guarantees, separate tax liabilities and liability for misleading statements require their own analysis. Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading does not authorise directors to tell suppliers that payment is assured when there is no proper basis for that assurance.

It also creates no general moratorium on creditor enforcement. If a statutory demand arrives, the turnaround work does not suspend its deadlines. Under sections 459G(2) and 459G(3), an application to set aside the demand must be made, with a supporting affidavit, within 21 days after service; copies of both must also be served within that period. Stonegate Legal’s guide to setting aside a statutory demand explains the grounds and procedural requirements. A director should obtain advice on the demand immediately, alongside the restructuring advice.

If a creditor already holds a Queensland court money order against the company, directors may also need advice about obtaining a stay of enforcement of a money order in Queensland. That is a separate question from whether the director qualifies for safe harbour. A turnaround plan does not itself stop enforcement of the judgment.

Choosing the next step while there is still a choice

Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading is distinct from formal small business restructuring. Section 588GAAB(1) provides a separate exclusion for qualifying debts incurred during restructuring, subject to that section’s conditions. Eligibility and the consequences of appointing a restructuring practitioner require separate assessment. The guide to small business restructuring in Australia explains that process.

For a director facing immediate pressure, the first task is to establish the financial position and identify any disqualifying compliance failures. The next is to compare available courses with immediate administration or liquidation, engage suitable advisers, and record what will be done and when it will be reconsidered.

Each director seeking protection should understand and participate in that work. One active director’s instructions to an adviser do not automatically establish every other director’s position. Safe Harbour from Insolvent Trading rewards a supportable response to distress. If the evidence no longer supports continuing, the decision about an external appointment cannot be deferred merely because it is commercially painful.

General information for Australian company directors, including directors of Queensland companies. Law reviewed as at 26 October 2026. The two business scenarios are hypothetical illustrations, not reported client matters.