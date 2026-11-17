If your company cannot pay its debts when they fall due, you need to assess both its options and your personal exposure as a director. An insolvent business director can face compensation claims, penalties and disqualification if the legal requirements are met. Acting promptly can help you avoid further breaches and assess whether a rescue is viable.

Section 588G of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) imposes a duty to prevent insolvent trading. It does not make every director personally liable simply because a business fails. Liability depends on the circumstances when debts are incurred, your awareness or what a reasonable director would have known, and any available defence or safe harbour protection.

This article explains the key duties, potential personal liabilities and steps to take when your company is in financial distress. The immediate priority is to obtain reliable financial information and legal advice from experienced insolvency lawyers before taking on further commitments.

What does the law require of an insolvent business director?

Financial distress does not suspend your duties as a director. You must continue to exercise care and diligence, act in good faith in the company’s best interests and for a proper purpose and avoid improper use of your position or information.

The insolvent trading prohibition under s 588G

Under section 95A, a company is insolvent if it cannot pay all its debts as and when they become due and payable. Under section 588G, the relevant questions include whether you were a director when a debt was incurred, whether the company was then insolvent or became insolvent by incurring it, and whether there were reasonable grounds to suspect that position. A civil contravention also requires that you knew of those grounds, or that a reasonable person in your position would have known. Overdue creditors, unpaid tax and wages, and an inability to fund upcoming commitments warrant urgent investigation. An overdrawn account or declining forecast alone does not establish insolvency.

Assess decisions and conflicts carefully

Before paying dividends, repaying director loans or transferring assets to a related party, obtain advice about the company’s interests, your duties and the effect on creditors. Pressure from shareholders or a personal guarantee should not determine which creditors are paid. Record any personal interest and how it has been managed.

Cooperating with any external administrator or receiver

Your powers and obligations depend on the appointment. An administrator takes control of the company’s affairs; liquidation restricts directors’ powers, while a receiver’s authority depends on the appointment and assets involved. In liquidation, sections 530A and 530B require assistance and access to company books. In voluntary administration, section 438B requires delivery of books and reasonable assistance, including a prescribed report within five business days after administration begins, unless the administrator allows longer. Failures to comply can be offences, subject to the applicable statutory qualifications.

Can an insolvent business director be personally liable?

Yes, in some circumstances you can be personally sued. Potential liabilities include compensation for insolvent trading, civil penalties and liabilities arising from other breaches of duty. A personal guarantee can create a separate exposure. These consequences are not automatic and require assessment of the relevant facts and law.

Civil penalties and compensation orders

The maximum penalty for a director is $1,820,000. For an individual, section 1317G provides a maximum civil pecuniary penalty of the greater of 5,000 penalty units and three times the benefit derived and detriment avoided, where the Court can determine that amount. A penalty requires the statutory conditions to be met. Compensation is separate. Under section 588M, a liquidator may recover creditor loss caused by insolvent trading where the company is being wound up and the relevant debt was wholly or partly unsecured when the loss was suffered. Liability is measured by the loss or damage, rather than automatically by every unpaid company debt. Creditors may also pursue recovery subject to the statutory requirements.

Criminal liability when the conduct is dishonest

Section 588G(3) creates a criminal offence where, among other requirements, the director suspected insolvency when the debt was incurred and dishonestly failed to prevent it. For an individual, the maximum penalty is five years’ imprisonment, 2,000 penalty units, or both. Poor records alone do not establish that offence.

Director disqualification and what it means practically

A court may disqualify a director following a civil penalty contravention where disqualification is justified. ASIC has a separate power under section 206F involving two or more failed corporations and other conditions; one company failure alone does not satisfy that provision. Disqualification restricts participation in corporate management, subject to any applicable permission.

Personal guarantees and tax exposure

Check any guarantees you signed for company loans, leases or supplier accounts. A company rescue does not necessarily release your guarantee: section 444J preserves a creditor’s guarantee rights despite a debt release under a deed of company arrangement. Also obtain separate advice about unpaid company taxes and any ATO director penalty notice; do not assume that appointing an administrator resolves your personal position.

What should an insolvent business director do immediately?

Obtain advice promptly about further trading, asset protection and the company’s available pathways. The advice should address both the company’s position and any personal exposure or conflict you have as a director. Getting the right advice early will give you the most options and pathways forward. Insolvency lawyers understand the law and commercial realities and can help to provide clarity and help devise a strategy if involved early enough.

Review further debts and protect company assets

Before incurring further debts, urgently assess whether continued trading is lawful and whether safe harbour protection is available. Preserve physical and digital assets and obtain advice before unusual payments or related-party transfers. A liquidator may challenge qualifying payments and transactions as unfair preferences, uncommercial transactions or other voidable transactions. Paying one creditor ahead of another does not automatically create personal liability for a director; the transaction and any personal claim must satisfy their own legal requirements.

Hold a board meeting and create a contemporaneous written record

Convene an urgent board meeting, record the financial position and options considered, and minute the reasons for decisions. Keep the underlying accounts, forecasts and advice. Minutes help explain what you knew and did; they do not excuse an unlawful decision or replace action to prevent further loss.

Prepare your financial position and get insolvency advice immediately

Prepare current management accounts, bank statements, aged creditor and debtor lists, cash-flow forecasts, tax and employee entitlement records, director loan accounts and guarantees. Tell your advisers about demands, court proceedings and funding deadlines. Ask whether you need separate personal advice as well as advice for the company.

What options does an insolvent company have?

The appropriate pathway depends on viability, funding, creditor pressure and eligibility. A rescue process and your protection from personal liability require separate consideration.

Safe harbour protection if you act early enough

Section 588GA can protect a director from civil insolvent trading liability where, after starting to suspect insolvency, the director starts developing a course of action reasonably likely to produce a better outcome than immediate administration or liquidation. Qualifying debts can include debts incurred directly or indirectly in connection with that course of action, or in the ordinary course of business, during the statutory protection period. Protection ends on specified events, including failure to take the course within a reasonable period, abandonment, the course ceasing to be reasonably likely to lead to a better outcome, or appointment of an administrator or liquidator.

Employee entitlement payments, including superannuation, and tax reporting compliance matter. Section 588GA(4) sets compliance exclusions, subject to a court relief power. Proper financial information, records, qualified advice and a restructuring plan are relevant factors under subsection (2). You bear an evidential burden if relying on the protection. Failure to provide required reports or records can also undermine it. Safe harbour does not excuse dishonest insolvent trading or every other breach of duty.

Section 588H also provides defences to civil insolvent trading claims, including reasonable grounds to expect solvency and taking all reasonable steps to prevent the debt. Their requirements must be proved; hoping that business will improve is insufficient.

Voluntary administration as a rescue mechanism

Voluntary administration places an administrator in control to investigate the company and report to creditors. Creditors can resolve that the company execute a deed of company arrangement (DOCA), that the administration end, or that the company be wound up. A DOCA can provide a compromise of debts and allow the business to continue, depending on its terms. It does not automatically remove a director’s existing liabilities.

Small business restructuring

Eligible companies may consider restructuring under Part 5.3B. Directors generally retain control while a restructuring practitioner assists with a proposed plan for creditors. Eligibility and the conditions for proposing a plan need to be checked before choosing this process.

Creditors’ voluntary liquidation when rescue isn’t viable

If rescue is not viable, creditors’ voluntary liquidation provides a process for realising assets, investigating the company’s affairs and distributing available funds according to applicable priorities. Eligible companies may qualify for the simplified liquidation process. Appointment of a liquidator does not erase earlier insolvent trading or other personal liabilities.

How do ASIC and liquidators investigate director conduct?

Liquidation does not end scrutiny of earlier conduct. A liquidator can examine the company’s records and transactions, pursue available claims and report suspected misconduct to ASIC. Our team at PCL Lawyers have extensive expertise in representing clients involved in ASIC disputes, but avoiding and limiting issues is paramount in our advice and practice.

What triggers a formal investigation into director conduct?

Unexplained asset transfers, related-party payments and suspected breaches may lead to further enquiries or claims. Section 533 requires a liquidator to report specified matters to ASIC. A report may be relevant to ASIC action, but disqualification under section 206F requires its separate statutory conditions to be satisfied.

Why financial records matter

Preserve accounts, bank statements, forecasts, board minutes and correspondence. Missing records can do more than make events difficult to explain: under section 588E, failure to keep or retain required financial records can create a presumption of insolvency in specified civil recovery proceedings, subject to exceptions. Records can also affect reliance on safe harbour. Seeking advice and keeping minutes are useful steps, but neither provides automatic immunity.

Why should an insolvent business director get legal advice early?

Early advice helps you assess whether continued trading is lawful, whether a rescue is realistic and what personal exposures require attention. Waiting until a demand or proceeding arrives may leave less time to gather information and implement a course of action.