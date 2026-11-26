Article Summary

Debt recovery or insolvency proceedings are the two routes a Queensland creditor can take against an unpaid debtor, and the right choice turns on whether the debt is disputed, who owes it and how much.

Ordinary debt recovery (a QCAT claim up to $25,000, or a Magistrates, District or Supreme Court claim) produces a judgment you enforce for your own benefit, and it is the right route for disputed debts.

A statutory demand needs a due and payable company debt of at least $4,000 and gives the company 21 days to pay or apply to set it aside.

A bankruptcy notice needs a final judgment of at least $10,000 that is no more than 6 years old.

Insolvency outcomes are shared by all creditors, a genuine dispute can see a demand set aside with costs, and payments received in the 6 months before a liquidation may be clawed back.

In this article, our debt recovery lawyers explain your options in more detail.

Choosing between debt recovery and insolvency proceedings is one of the first real decisions a creditor makes once polite reminders have failed. This guide is for Queensland business owners who are owed money by a company or an individual and want to know which route is more likely to get them paid, what each one costs in time and risk, and where creditors most often go wrong.

Key points

Debt recovery proceedings suit disputed debts and solvent debtors: you sue, get judgment and enforce it for your own benefit. Insolvency proceedings (a statutory demand against a company or a bankruptcy notice against an individual) suit clear, undisputed debts, but any winding up or bankruptcy benefits all creditors, not just you.

A statutory demand needs a due and payable debt of at least $4,000. The company has 21 days to pay or apply to set it aside.

A bankruptcy notice needs a final judgment or order of at least $10,000 that is no more than 6 years old.

If there is a genuine dispute about the debt, a statutory demand can be set aside and the creditor ordered to pay the company’s costs.

In a liquidation, proved debts rank equally and are paid proportionately. Bringing the application does not put you first in line.

Payments you receive from an insolvent company in the 6 months before the relation-back day can be clawed back by a liquidator as unfair preferences.

Debt recovery or insolvency: what is the difference?

Debt recovery means enforcing your own right to be paid. You file a claim in QCAT or a court, obtain a judgment, and then use enforcement tools such as enforcement warrants to collect it. Every dollar recovered is yours, less costs.

Insolvency proceedings work differently. A statutory demand or bankruptcy notice is not a claim for payment in the ordinary sense. It is a step towards proving that the debtor cannot pay its debts, so that a court can appoint a liquidator (for a company) or a trustee in bankruptcy (for an individual). The pressure comes from what the debtor stands to lose, not from a court order to pay you.

That distinction drives almost everything else. A winding-up order “operates in favour of all the creditors” of the company (Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) s 471), and debts proved in a winding up rank equally and are paid proportionately if there is not enough to go around (s 555). Once a person is bankrupt, an unsecured creditor generally cannot enforce any remedy against them or start proceedings for a provable debt without leave of the Court (Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth) s 58(3)). So the question of debt recovery or insolvency is really a question about whether you want a private remedy or a collective one.

Issue Debt recovery proceedings Statutory demand and winding up Bankruptcy notice and creditor’s petition Debtor Company or individual Company only Individual only Minimum debt No minimum; the amount decides the forum $4,000 (s 459E; Corporations Regulations reg 5.4.01AAA) $10,000 judgment debt (s 41; Bankruptcy Regulations 2021 s 10A) Judgment needed first? No; judgment is the outcome No; an affidavit verifying the debt is required unless it is a judgment debt (s 459E(3)) Yes; a final judgment or order not more than 6 years old (s 41(1), (3)(c)) Time for debtor to respond Generally 28 days after service of a court claim 21 days to pay or apply to set aside (ss 459E, 459G) 21 days to comply (s 41(2A)) What success looks like A judgment you enforce for your own benefit Winding-up order; liquidator appointed; order operates for all creditors (s 471) Sequestration order; debtor becomes bankrupt (s 43) Who shares the proceeds You alone All creditors, ranking equally after priorities (s 555) All creditors with provable debts Main risk to the creditor Cost and delay if defended; judgment may be hard to collect Demand set aside and costs ordered if genuine dispute or offsetting claim (ss 459H, 459N) Court may go behind the judgment (Ramsay v Compton)

Table 1: Debt recovery or insolvency proceedings compared (Queensland and Commonwealth law, current as at November 2026)

When is ordinary debt recovery the better choice?

Ordinary debt recovery proceedings are usually the better choice where the debtor disputes the debt, where the debtor is solvent and has assets you can reach, or where the debt is below the insolvency thresholds. They are also the only realistic starting point against an individual who owes you money but against whom you do not yet hold a judgment.

Disputed debts are the clearest case. Insolvency procedure is built to deal with debts that are plainly owing. If the debtor has a real argument about whether the work was defective, whether the price was agreed or whether it has a counterclaim, the dispute has to be decided somewhere, and that place is a court or tribunal. Trying to short-circuit it with a statutory demand usually costs more than it saves.

In outline, the debt recovery process in Queensland looks like this:

Send a letter of demand setting out the amount, how it is calculated and a deadline for payment. If the debt is unpaid, file a claim in the correct forum: a minor debt application in QCAT for $25,000 or less, or a claim and statement of claim in the Magistrates, District or Supreme Court. Serve the claim. A defendant served in Australia generally has 28 days to file a notice of intention to defend. If no defence is filed, apply for default judgment. If a defence is filed, the matter proceeds through disclosure, possibly mediation, and trial or summary judgment. Enforce the judgment, for example by an enforcement hearing, an enforcement warrant for seizure and sale of property, or redirection of earnings or debts.

The forum depends on the amount claimed. The Queensland Courts guide to money disputes and QCAT’s debt dispute guidance set out the current limits, summarised below. Our article on choosing the right Queensland court for a debt claim explains the costs consequences of filing in a higher court than you need to.

Forum Amount claimed Notes QCAT (minor debt claim) Up to $25,000 Minor debt claims only; the $25,000 limit excludes interest Magistrates Court Up to $150,000 Claims above the QCAT limit, up to $150,000 District Court $150,001 to $750,000 Claim and statement of claim under the UCPR Supreme Court Over $750,000 or complex cases Higher costs; reserve for large or complex claims

Table 2: Where a Queensland debt claim is usually heard (source: Queensland Courts and QCAT)

A judgment is only as good as your ability to collect it. Before you spend money on proceedings, think about what the debtor owns, where it banks, who pays it and whether it is employed. Our guide to how enforcement warrants work in Queensland covers the options once you have judgment.

When do insolvency proceedings work better for a creditor?

Insolvency proceedings tend to work better where the debt is clear and undisputed, the debtor is stalling rather than arguing, and you want a fast, inexpensive way to force a decision. They also make sense where the debtor is genuinely insolvent and you want an independent liquidator or trustee to investigate where the money went.

Choosing debt recovery or insolvency here often comes down to leverage. A solvent company that simply pays slowly will usually pay a properly prepared statutory demand rather than risk being wound up. An individual with a home and a business to protect will often settle a judgment debt once a bankruptcy notice is served. The same pressure achieves very little against a debtor that has nothing left. If you are new to the process, start with our explainer on what a creditor’s statutory demand is.

Statutory demands against companies

Under s 459E of the Corporations Act, a creditor may serve a statutory demand on a company for a debt, or debts, that are due and payable and total at least the statutory minimum. The statutory minimum is currently $4,000 and the period for compliance is 21 days (reg 5.4.01AAA of the Corporations Regulations 2001, read with the definitions in s 9). Unless the debt is a judgment debt, the demand must be accompanied by an affidavit verifying that the debt is due and payable (s 459E(3)).

The company then has 21 days to pay, secure or compound the debt to your reasonable satisfaction, or to apply to the Court to set the demand aside (s 459G). If it does neither, it is taken to have failed to comply (s 459F). On a winding-up application made within 3 months of that failure, the Court must presume the company is insolvent unless the contrary is proved (s 459C(2)(a) and (3)). The company also cannot, without leave, oppose the application on grounds it could have used to set the demand aside (s 459S). The application must be determined within 6 months unless the Court extends that time (s 459R).

You do not need a judgment to serve a statutory demand. That is its main attraction over litigation. For a step-by-step account of the later stages, see our guide to the steps to wind up a company that owes you money.

Bankruptcy notices against individuals

Bankruptcy is only available against individuals, and the creditor must usually obtain a judgment first. The Official Receiver (AFSA) may issue a bankruptcy notice on the application of a creditor holding a final judgment or final order for at least the statutory minimum (Bankruptcy Act s 41(1)). The Act sets a default of $5,000, but the Bankruptcy Regulations 2021 prescribe $10,000. A bankruptcy notice cannot be issued on a judgment more than 6 years old (s 41(3)(c)(i)).

The debtor has 21 days after service to comply (s 41(2A), with the 21-day default in s 5). Failure to comply is an act of bankruptcy, and the creditor may then present a creditor’s petition, provided the act of bankruptcy occurred within 6 months before the petition is presented and the debt is a liquidated sum of at least the statutory minimum (s 44(1)). If the Court makes a sequestration order, the debtor becomes bankrupt (s 43). Our article on how a bankruptcy notice leads to a sequestration order walks through each stage.

What goes wrong when insolvency proceedings are used for a disputed debt?

If there is a genuine dispute about the existence or amount of the debt, or the company has a genuine offsetting claim, the Court will reduce or set aside the statutory demand, and must set it aside if what remains is below $4,000 (s 459H). Where the demand is set aside, the Court may order the creditor to pay the company’s costs of the application (s 459N).

The threshold for a genuine dispute is not high. The company does not have to prove it will win; it has to show a real, arguable dispute supported by evidence. A defect in the demand that would cause substantial injustice, or some other reason, can also justify setting it aside (s 459J). Our article on what counts as a genuine dispute under s 459H looks at how Queensland courts approach that question.

Example (hypothetical). Suppose a Sunshine Coast joinery business is owed $22,000 by a builder’s company for cabinetry. The builder says two kitchens were installed late and has emailed a list of defects. A statutory demand looks quick, but the builder’s emails are evidence of a dispute and a likely offsetting claim. If the joiner serves a demand, it can expect an application to set it aside and an adverse costs order. Suing for the debt and letting the court decide the defects claim is the more reliable path, even though it is slower.

The same caution applies to bankruptcy. A judgment does not make the debt beyond question, as the second case below shows.

Two cases that show how the courts treat these procedures

Two decisions show the practical stakes of the debt recovery or insolvency choice. The first is about the strict timetable a statutory demand imposes; the second is about how far a judgment protects a creditor in bankruptcy.

J & K Homes Pty Ltd v Evans Lawyers [2017] QSC 24

In J & K Homes Pty Ltd v Evans Lawyers [2017] QSC 24, a statutory demand was served on a company on 19 December 2016. The company filed and served its application to set the demand aside on 11 January 2017 and argued that the Christmas and New Year period should not count towards the 21 days. Brown J rejected that argument: the 21 days in s 459G runs through public holidays, the application was made on the 23rd day, and the Court has no power to extend the time. The application to set the demand aside was dismissed, and the company was ordered to pay costs on the standard basis to 24 January 2017 and on the indemnity basis after that.

The decision applies the High Court’s ruling in David Grant & Co Pty Ltd v Westpac Banking Corporation (1995) 184 CLR 265; [1995] HCA 43. For a creditor, it shows why a statutory demand is such effective leverage: a company that misses the deadline loses its chance to raise a dispute at the set-aside stage. For a debtor company, it is a warning that the clock does not stop for holidays.

Ramsay Health Care Australia Pty Ltd v Compton [2017] HCA 28

In Ramsay Health Care Australia Pty Ltd v Compton [2017] HCA 28, Ramsay obtained a judgment of about $9.8 million against Mr Compton in the Supreme Court of New South Wales after a contested hearing, served a bankruptcy notice and then presented a creditor’s petition. Mr Compton produced evidence suggesting the money may not have been owed at all. A majority of the High Court held that a bankruptcy court has a discretion to go behind a judgment where there are substantial reasons to doubt that a real debt is owed, and that the discretion is not limited to fraud, collusion or a miscarriage of justice in a narrow sense. That follows from the Court’s obligation under s 52 of the Bankruptcy Act to be satisfied that the debt is still owing.

For a creditor, the lesson is practical. A default judgment or a judgment obtained on thin evidence may be reopened when you try to bankrupt the debtor. If the debt is likely to be challenged, make sure the judgment rests on solid evidence before you rely on it in bankruptcy proceedings.

Will you actually get paid if you choose insolvency?

Often the honest answer is: only if the debtor pays to avoid the liquidation or bankruptcy. Once a company is wound up, you are one unsecured creditor among many, behind secured creditors and the statutory priorities, and you share what is left proportionately (s 555). While the company is being wound up, you cannot begin or continue proceedings against it without the Court’s leave (s 471B).

There is a second risk that creditors often overlook. If a company pays you while it is insolvent, and is wound up afterwards, the liquidator may be able to recover that payment as an unfair preference. A payment is an unfair preference if it leaves you with more than you would have received by proving in the winding up (s 588FA(1)(b)). It is voidable if it was an insolvent transaction and was made in the 6 months ending on the relation-back day (ss 588FC and 588FE(2)). Our article on unfair preference claims by liquidators explains the defences.

Example (hypothetical). Suppose a Gold Coast equipment hire business serves a statutory demand for $30,000 and the debtor company pays in full on day 20. Four months later another creditor winds the company up. The liquidator writes to the hire business seeking repayment of the $30,000 as an unfair preference. Whether the claim succeeds depends on the company’s solvency at the time of payment and on the available defences, but the creditor’s win is not final until the relation-back period has passed.

None of this means insolvency proceedings are a bad option. It means the realistic outcome is usually a negotiated payment under pressure, not a dividend at the end of a liquidation. Factor that into the debt recovery or insolvency decision from the start. Where the debtor may have nothing, read our guide to recovering from a debtor who appears to have no assets before spending money on either route.

How to choose between debt recovery or insolvency: a practical checklist

Work through these questions in order before committing to debt recovery or insolvency proceedings. The answers usually point clearly to one route.

Is the debtor a company or an individual? Statutory demands apply only to companies. Bankruptcy applies only to individuals, and usually requires a judgment first. Is the debt genuinely disputed, or is there a counterclaim? If yes, start ordinary debt recovery proceedings. How much is owed? Below $4,000 against a company, or below a $10,000 judgment against an individual, the insolvency routes are not available. Do you already hold a judgment? A judgment debt removes the need for a verifying affidavit with a statutory demand and is a precondition to a bankruptcy notice. Can the debtor pay? If the debtor is solvent but slow, insolvency pressure often works. If it is insolvent, consider whether you gain anything beyond a small dividend. What do you actually want? Payment, a negotiated instalment plan, or an independent investigation of the debtor’s affairs each suggest a different route. Are any time limits running? Check the limitation period and, if you hold a judgment, its age.

Example (hypothetical). Suppose a Brisbane electrical contractor is owed $48,000 by a property developer’s company on invoices that were approved for payment and never queried. There is no dispute on the paperwork and the developer is still trading. This is a strong case for a statutory demand: the debt is well above $4,000, the evidence of agreement is in writing, and the developer has an obvious incentive to pay rather than risk a winding-up application.

Contrast an individual homeowner in Toowoomba who owes a landscaper $18,000 and says the retaining wall is defective. Bankruptcy is not available because there is no judgment, and the defect complaint means any claim will be contested. Because the amount is under $25,000, QCAT is the natural starting point. Bankruptcy becomes an option only later, if a judgment of $10,000 or more goes unpaid.

How long do you have to recover a debt in Queensland?

In Queensland, an action for a debt arising under a contract generally must be brought within 6 years from the date the cause of action arose, and an action on a judgment within 12 years from the date the judgment became enforceable (Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld) s 10(1)(a) and (4)). Separate, much shorter limits apply depending on whether you choose debt recovery or insolvency proceedings.

Step Time limit Source Start proceedings for a contract debt 6 years from when the cause of action arose Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld) s 10(1)(a) Bring an action on a judgment 12 years from when the judgment became enforceable Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld) s 10(4) Company to pay or apply to set aside a statutory demand 21 days after service Corporations Act ss 9, 459E, 459G; reg 5.4.01AAA Apply to wind up relying on the failed demand Within 3 months of the failure, to rely on the presumption Corporations Act s 459C(2) Winding-up application to be determined 6 months, unless extended Corporations Act s 459R Debtor to comply with a bankruptcy notice 21 days after service Bankruptcy Act ss 5, 41(2A) Age of judgment for a bankruptcy notice Not more than 6 years Bankruptcy Act s 41(3)(c)(i) Present a creditor’s petition Within 6 months of the act of bankruptcy Bankruptcy Act s 44(1)(c) Unfair preference look-back 6 months ending on the relation-back day Corporations Act s 588FE(2)

Table 3: Key time limits when choosing debt recovery or insolvency

The bankruptcy notice limit catches creditors out. A judgment can be enforced in Queensland for up to 12 years, but it can only found a bankruptcy notice for 6. If you hold an older judgment against an individual, bankruptcy may no longer be an option even though other enforcement still is.

Shall I go bankrupt or into liquidation? A short note for debtors

Some readers arrive at this page from the other side, searching “shall I go bankrupt” or “shall I go into liquidation” after receiving a demand. This article is written for creditors, and those decisions turn on your full financial position, so get advice from a lawyer or a registered insolvency practitioner before you act. If you have been served with a statutory demand, do not wait: as the J & K Homes case shows, the 21 days to apply to set it aside cannot be extended.

Common questions about debt recovery or insolvency

Can I serve a statutory demand without a court judgment?

Yes. A statutory demand can be based on any debt that is due and payable and at least $4,000. If the debt is not a judgment debt, the demand must be accompanied by an affidavit verifying that the debt is due and payable (s 459E(3)). Using a demand for a disputed debt risks a costs order.

Can I make someone bankrupt without going to court first?

Not through the usual route. The standard path is a bankruptcy notice, and AFSA can only issue one on a final judgment or final order of at least $10,000 (s 41(1)). You will first need to sue and obtain judgment, in QCAT or a court.

If I bring the winding-up application, do I get paid first?

No. A winding-up order operates in favour of all creditors (s 471), and proved debts rank equally and are paid proportionately, subject to the statutory priorities (s 555). Being the creditor who started the winding up does not move your debt up the queue.

Can I keep suing a company once it is in liquidation?

Only with the Court’s leave. While a company is being wound up in insolvency or by the Court, a person cannot begin or proceed with a proceeding against the company or enforcement against its property without leave (s 471B). In most cases the practical step is to lodge a proof of debt with the liquidator.

Should I use a debt recovery lawyer or a debt collection agency?

An agency can make calls and send letters. A debt recovery lawyer or debt collection lawyer can also advise on whether litigation or an insolvency process suits the debt, prepare statutory demands and affidavits, issue court proceedings and apply for bankruptcy notices. If the choice between debt recovery or insolvency is finely balanced, legal advice before the first formal step is usually cheaper than fixing a wrong step later.

What to do next

Whichever way you lean on debt recovery or insolvency, the first steps are the same: