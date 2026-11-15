Bankruptcy Trustee Powers Explained

Article Summary

A bankruptcy trustee can investigate financial affairs, sell property available to creditors, recover certain earlier transfers and assess compulsory income contributions. The family home is not automatically protected, but a non-bankrupt spouse’s share does not automatically belong to the estate. Protected assets and trust interests require separate analysis.

There is no universal five-year investigation limit. Undervalued transfers, creditor-defeating transfers and preferential payments have different recovery requirements and deadlines. Trustees can seek compulsory information notices and public examinations, including involving relatives and advisers. Failure to cooperate can extend bankruptcy, while discharge does not necessarily end the trustee’s powers. Recovery demands should be tested against ownership, valuation, payment and solvency evidence. A section 139ZQ notice is issued by the Official Receiver, and an application to set it aside is subject to a 60-day deadline.

What can a bankruptcy trustee do

A bankruptcy trustee can investigate your finances, take control of property available to creditors, sell assets, recover certain pre-bankruptcy transfers and assess compulsory income contributions. The trustee can also seek formal information notices and public examinations. These powers have limits: protected property is excluded, a spouse’s assets do not automatically become available, and recovery claims must satisfy the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth).

The question that usually matters is not simply how far back a bankruptcy trustee can look. It is what the trustee is entitled to recover, from whom, and on what evidence. An old transfer may still be vulnerable. A recent transfer may be defensible. Neither the date nor the name on the title answers the question by itself.

The bankruptcy trustee acts for the estate

The central duties appear in section 19(1) of the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth). They include identifying realisable property, investigating void transfers and taking appropriate recovery steps. The same provision requires efficient administration, avoidance of unnecessary expense and commercially sound decisions.

That matters when a bankruptcy trustee threatens proceedings. A legally arguable claim is not necessarily a commercially sensible claim. Recovery prospects, available evidence, litigation costs and the respondent’s ability to pay all deserve attention. Equally, a trustee is not required to abandon a substantial recovery merely because the transaction occurred within a family.

The estate may be administered by a registered bankruptcy trustee or by the Official Trustee. The Official Receiver performs separate statutory functions, including issuing certain compulsory notices, as explained in AFSA’s guidance on Official Receiver notices. Treating all three as interchangeable can lead to a serious misunderstanding of who has actually required compliance.

Power Source and practical limit Take control of divisible property Section 58 and section 116 govern vesting and divisible property; statutory exclusions remain relevant. Sell property and compromise claims Section 134(1) gives sale, settlement and litigation powers, subject to the Act. Require the bankrupt’s cooperation Section 77(1) requires books, information and assistance concerning examinable affairs. Obtain compulsory third-party information The Official Receiver can issue section 77C notices; this is not an unrestricted private demand by the trustee. Seek a public examination A court or registrar may issue a summons under section 81(1), including to an examinable third party. Recover earlier transfers Sections 120, 121 and 122 impose different requirements for undervalue, creditor-defeating transfers and preferences. Assess income contributions Sections 139P and 139W govern liability and assessment; earning income does not mean surrendering every dollar.

What property can a bankruptcy trustee take

Under section 58(1), property generally vests in the bankruptcy trustee, subject to the Act. Section 116(1) identifies property divisible among creditors, including relevant property acquired before discharge. An inheritance arising during bankruptcy can therefore require disclosure and assessment even though it was not owned when bankruptcy began.

The exclusions in section 116(2) are substantial. They include property held on trust for another person, qualifying household property, tools used to earn income and transport within the applicable limits, and certain superannuation interests and compensation. Those categories have conditions. A label such as “super” or “compensation” should never replace checking the actual statutory exclusion and the source of the money.

Stonegate Legal’s guide to asset protection and bankruptcy in Australia examines the protected-property categories in more detail. Disclosure is still necessary where ownership or an exemption needs to be assessed; deciding for yourself that an asset is protected is a poor reason to omit it.

Can a bankruptcy trustee sell the family home

There is no general exemption for the family home. If the bankrupt owns a divisible interest, the bankruptcy trustee may sell that interest under section 134(1)(a). Mortgage security remains relevant: section 58(5) preserves secured creditors’ rights.

Joint ownership requires a closer analysis. The trustee does not automatically acquire the non-bankrupt owner’s share. A sale of the whole property may require agreement or appropriate court orders. Questions about beneficial ownership, secured debt, sale costs and any competing interests must be resolved before the expected return can be assessed properly.

A co-owner may offer to buy the estate’s interest. That is a negotiated purchase, not an entitlement to select a convenient figure. A current valuation, reliable mortgage payout and evidence of available finance make the proposal capable of serious consideration.

Real-world example of buying out the estate

Assume a Brisbane home is worth $1 million, has a $600,000 mortgage, and is beneficially owned equally by the bankrupt and their spouse. Before sale costs and other adjustments, the bankrupt’s half of the $400,000 equity is $200,000.

The spouse cannot assume that paying half the mortgage balance will buy out the bankruptcy trustee. The negotiation concerns the estate’s equity interest. A refinance or family-funded purchase might avoid a sale, but the trustee must assess the proposal against the estate’s position. This is a simplified illustration, not a valuation formula for every jointly owned home.

How far back can a bankruptcy trustee investigate

There is no universal five-year investigation limit. Information gathering may extend to older events where they explain ownership, the source of funds, solvency or the purpose of a transfer. The important distinction is between investigating a transaction and establishing a recoverable claim.

There is also more than one relevant date. The statutory commencement of bankruptcy may precede the date a person actually becomes bankrupt because of the relation-back rules in section 115. Calculating a recovery period from the sequestration order alone may therefore produce the wrong answer.

Transaction or deadline Relevant period Qualification Undervalued transfer under section 120(1) From five years before commencement until the date of bankruptcy No consideration or less than market value; exemptions and solvency protections must be considered. Related-entity solvency protection under section 120(3)(a) Transfer more than four years before commencement Recipient must prove the transferor was solvent at the transfer date. Other recipients under section 120(3)(b) Transfer more than two years before commencement Recipient must prove solvency; this is not a general two-year cut-off. Creditor-defeating transfer under section 121 No fixed pre-bankruptcy look-back period The statutory elements and any recipient protection still have to be established. Preference under section 122(1) Petition-dependent statutory period Commonly starts six months before presentation of the relevant petition; the statutory table controls. Commencing recovery proceedings Section 127(3)–(5) Sections 120 and 122 actions have a six-year period from bankruptcy; section 121 actions may be commenced at any time.

Undervalued transfers are about value and evidence

Under section 120(1), a gift or discounted transfer within the statutory period may be void against the bankruptcy trustee. Proving a dishonest purpose is not an element of that subsection. Market value is assessed at the time of transfer under section 120(7)(c), rather than by what the asset happens to be worth when the trustee investigates.

The solvency protection in section 120(3) places the burden on the recipient. Bank balances, due debts, lending facilities and the ability to meet liabilities are more useful than an unsupported assertion that the transferor was “doing fine”. Failure to keep or preserve usual and proper business records can also trigger the rebuttable insolvency presumption in section 120(3A).

If a transfer is void, section 120(4) requires the trustee to refund the value of consideration actually given. The recovery calculation should account for that obligation. Stonegate Legal’s discussion of clawback risks in bankruptcy considers these valuation and recipient-defence issues more closely.

Real-world example of a discounted family transfer

A person transfers an unencumbered investment property worth $700,000 to an adult daughter for $300,000, three years before the commencement of bankruptcy. Assume she is a related entity for the Act and no statutory exemption applies.

The daughter cannot defeat a section 120 claim simply by proving her parent was solvent. For a related-entity recipient, that particular protection requires a transfer more than four years before commencement. The bankruptcy trustee would examine the valuation and actual payment. If the transfer is void, the $300,000 genuinely paid must be addressed under the statutory refund provision. A family relationship is not itself consideration under section 120(5).

Transfers intended to defeat creditors

Section 121(1) concerns property that would probably have been available to creditors but for the transfer, where the transferor’s main purpose was to prevent that outcome or hinder or delay it. Insolvency can establish the statutory purpose through section 121(2), but section 121(3) makes clear that it is not the only way to prove purpose.

Payment of market value is not a complete answer by itself. The protection in section 121(4) also depends on what the recipient knew or could reasonably infer about the transferor’s purpose and insolvency. A bankruptcy trustee will examine the surrounding communications and financial circumstances, not just the price written in the contract.

Case example of an older transfer in Cummins

In The Trustees of the Property of John Daniel Cummins v Cummins [2006] HCA 6, the High Court upheld recovery concerning asset transfers made in 1987, well before Mr Cummins became bankrupt in 2000. The evidence supported a main purpose of defeating or delaying creditors. The Court also upheld equal beneficial ownership of the matrimonial home despite unequal contributions to the land purchase.

The decision illustrates why an old transfer and an apparently straightforward title history may still require investigation. It does not establish that every matrimonial home is owned equally. Purpose and beneficial ownership must be determined from the evidence: see especially paragraphs 31–54 and 55–75.

Repaying a genuine debt can still be a preference

A payment does not become immune merely because the debt was real. Section 122(1) can apply where an insolvent debtor’s transfer gives one creditor a preference, priority or advantage over others during the relevant period. The protections in section 122(2), and the good-faith provisions in section 122(4)(c), need separate consideration.

For a fuller explanation of the different recovery pathways, see Stonegate Legal’s guide to voidable transactions in bankruptcy. Company liquidation preference rules should not be substituted for the bankruptcy provisions.

What records can a bankruptcy trustee obtain

The bankrupt’s duties under section 77(1)(a), (ba) and (g) include providing relevant books, giving information about conduct and examinable affairs, and assisting the administration. Bank statements, tax records, conveyancing files, trust deeds, loan agreements and company accounts may explain assets and transactions which need investigation.

Those duties should be distinguished from compulsory powers affecting third parties. Under section 77C(1), the Official Receiver may require information, evidence or books from a person who is not bankrupt. A bank, accountant, relative or business associate is not exempt simply because the bankruptcy belongs to someone else.

A request should still be read carefully. Identify the issuer, statutory basis, required records and deadline. Ordinary confidentiality and legal professional privilege are different questions. Obtain advice about any privilege claim before producing disputed material or refusing a demand; neither blanket disclosure nor a blanket refusal is a satisfactory response.

Public examinations carry evidentiary consequences

Under section 81(1)–(2), the court or registrar can summon the bankrupt or an examinable person for a public examination. It is not a process reserved for missing documents or suspected wrongdoing. The bankruptcy trustee may need oral evidence to understand a transaction or decide whether litigation is justified.

A summons can require books under section 81(1B). The examinee is entitled to legal representation under section 81(7), and the transcript can be used in proceedings under the Act under section 81(17)(a). An explanation given casually at the examination may therefore become significant evidence in a later recovery claim.

Can a bankruptcy trustee investigate a spouse or family trust

Yes, where the enquiries concern the bankrupt’s affairs or a possible recovery. That does not make the spouse bankrupt, or make every family asset available to creditors.

The analysis should identify the particular interest: shares, a loan owed to the bankrupt, a vested beneficial entitlement, or a recoverable transfer. The existence of a company or trust is not a complete defence, but control of a structure is not a substitute for proving the legal basis of recovery either.

Case example of a trustee indemnity in Boensch

In Boensch v Pascoe [2019] HCA 49, the High Court dismissed Mr Boensch’s appeal in a compensation claim concerning the bankruptcy trustee’s caveat over trust property. Mr Boensch had incurred trust expenses giving rise to a right of indemnity. That beneficial interest supported vesting in the bankruptcy trustee, subject to the trust, and a caveatable interest: see particularly paragraphs 96–105.

The point is narrower than saying creditors can take all trust assets. An indemnity can expose value even where property is held for beneficiaries. The deed, liabilities and trust accounts require examination. Stonegate Legal’s article on trust structures and asset protection during bankruptcy explains the distinction between trust property and interests available to the bankrupt estate.

Income contributions and overseas travel

A bankruptcy trustee can assess compulsory contributions under sections 139P and 139W where assessed income exceeds the applicable threshold. The statutory calculation, dependants and relevant adjustments matter; bankruptcy does not simply transfer every future wage payment to the trustee.

Overseas travel also requires attention. Section 272(1)(c) requires the trustee’s written consent before leaving Australia or doing an act preparatory to leaving during bankruptcy. Conditions may be imposed under section 272(2). Stonegate Legal’s guide to bankruptcy restrictions in Australia covers travel, employment, credit and business restrictions beyond this article’s focus on trustee powers.

What happens if you do not cooperate with a bankruptcy trustee

Silence can turn a manageable request into a formal compliance issue. Under sections 149B and 149D, the bankruptcy trustee may object to discharge on specified grounds, including certain failures to provide information or disclose interests. An effective objection can extend bankruptcy to five or eight years under section 149A, depending on the ground and applicable starting date. It is not an automatic consequence of every delayed email.

Missing records may also affect a substantive defence, including the insolvency presumptions already discussed. Explain what is missing, what has been requested from banks or advisers, and when the remaining material can realistically be supplied. Do not fill gaps with guesses or recreate documents as though they were contemporaneous.

Stonegate Legal’s guide to bankruptcy restrictions and breach consequences addresses the wider consequences of non-compliance. Any offence allegation requires separate analysis of the actual provision and conduct.

How to challenge a bankruptcy trustee demand

Start by identifying whether the document is a request for records, a demand asserting an existing recovery claim, an Official Receiver notice or court process. The response and available remedies differ.

Section 139ZQ notices require prompt attention

Under section 139ZQ(1), the Official Receiver can require payment from a person who received money or property through a transaction void against the trustee. Where a registered bankruptcy trustee administers the estate, the notice is issued on the trustee’s application. The trustee does not issue it personally.

The notice must state the relevant facts and circumstances under section 139ZQ(2). An amount payable is recoverable as a debt under section 139ZQ(8). A recipient who disputes the statutory basis should therefore address the notice itself, rather than treating it as ordinary negotiation correspondence.

Section 139ZS(1)–(1A) provides a court application to set aside the notice and a 60-day application period. For the recipient, that period runs from the day the notice was given; another interested person has a different awareness-based starting point. Obtain advice immediately and do not assume discussions suspend the deadline.

For other disputes, the court’s general bankruptcy powers under section 30 may be relevant, but the correct procedure depends on the decision or claim. A complaint about administration is different from a defence to recovery proceedings. Put the disputed ownership, value, payment or statutory element in issue with supporting evidence.

Does discharge end the bankruptcy trustee powers

Not necessarily. Discharge does not automatically return every unrealised estate asset or terminate the administration. Under section 152, a discharged bankrupt must still give assistance reasonably required to realise and distribute property vested in the trustee. Section 81(1) also permits examinations after bankruptcy ends.

Property deadlines need separate checking. Section 129AA provides a revesting regime for specified disclosed non-cash property, initially linked to six years after discharge in the usual disclosed-property situations, with extension notices permitted. Section 127 contains other claim periods. Neither provision supports assuming that a home becomes safe the day discharge occurs.

If a bankruptcy trustee raises a substantial asset claim, the useful first step is to assemble the transaction history, valuations, payment records and relevant correspondence. Those documents allow a solicitor to test the actual claim, identify any defence and assess whether negotiation is preferable to litigation.