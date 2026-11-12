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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

A Fresh Start After Bankruptcy: Why Ongoing Cooperation Matters

Cathro & Partners
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Bankruptcy discharge marks a significant milestone, but certain obligations can extend beyond the three-year period. Understanding the importance of maintaining cooperation with your trustee and addressing outstanding matters like income contributions and vested property can help ensure a smoother transition to financial recovery.

AustraliaInsolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Navin Lal
Navin Lal
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For many individuals, bankruptcy provides an opportunity to draw a line under financial difficulties and make a fresh start. While discharge, which generally occurs after three years, is a significant milestone, it is important to understand that some obligations and issues can continue beyond the discharge date.

One of the most important steps a bankrupt can take is to maintain open communication with their trustee. Promptly providing information, responding to requests and discussing any concerns early can help resolve outstanding matters efficiently and minimise future complications.

Compulsory income contributions are one example. Where contributions have been assessed under the Bankruptcy Act 1966, they should be addressed as soon as possible. Keeping a trustee informed of changes in income and raising payment difficulties early may help avoid unnecessary recovery action. Importantly, unpaid income contributions survive discharge and can still be recovered after bankruptcy has ended.

Property and other assets that vested at the commencement of bankruptcy also require ongoing attention. Discharge does not automatically return vested property to the former bankrupt. If an asset has not yet been realised, it may remain vested in the trustee while investigations, negotiations or sale processes continue. Providing information and cooperating with reasonable requests can assist in bringing these matters to a conclusion more quickly.

It is also important to remember that a trustee’s role continues until the administration has been fully completed. This may involve recovering assets, finalising investigations, conducting litigation or distributing funds to creditors. Cooperation from the bankrupt can assist in completing these tasks and reduce the risk of unresolved issues continuing long after discharge.

Discharge is an important step towards financial recovery, but it does not necessarily mark the end of the bankruptcy administration. By engaging with the trustee, meeting ongoing obligations and assisting with outstanding matters, former bankrupts can help ensure a smoother transition to their financial future.1

Footnote

1. This article provides general information only and is not intended to constitute legal advice.↩︎

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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