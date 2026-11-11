Deeds Of Company Arrangement: A Practical Guide To DOCAs

What are Deeds of Company Arrangement

Deeds of Company Arrangement are binding arrangements made after voluntary administration to determine how a company’s affairs and creditor claims will be dealt with. A DOCA may preserve a business, compromise debts or fund a better return than liquidation. Creditors vote on the proposal, but secured rights, employee priorities and personal guarantees require separate attention.

For a director, the immediate question is whether the proposal can actually be funded. For a creditor, it is what will be received, when, and what rights must be surrendered. A promised dividend means little without a credible source of money and workable consequences if payment does not arrive.

This guide explains the Australian statutory framework, including its application in Queensland, the approval process, creditor rights, two High Court decisions and the provisions that deserve scrutiny before anyone votes or signs.

How Deeds of Company Arrangement fit into voluntary administration

The governing legislation is Part 5.3A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Its object, in section 435A, is to maximise the chance of the company or as much of its business as possible continuing. If that cannot be achieved, the alternative objective is a better return for creditors and members than an immediate winding up.

Deeds of Company Arrangement can therefore support a business sale or an orderly realisation of assets. The original company does not have to resume profitable trading for a proposal to have commercial merit.

A DOCA follows voluntary administration. It is not simply a private repayment agreement signed by the directors and a few suppliers. At the decision meeting, section 439C allows creditors to resolve that the company execute a deed, that the administration end, or that the company be wound up. Stonegate Legal’s guide to voluntary administration in Australia explains the appointment, investigation and meeting process in greater detail.

The proposal is commonly put forward by directors or an investor. The administrator investigates it and makes a recommendation; creditors make the commercial decision. A recommendation in favour does not guarantee the promised return.

Approving and signing Deeds of Company Arrangement

What creditors should receive before voting

The administrator’s report is central to the decision. Under rule 75-225(3) of the Insolvency Practice Rules (Corporations) 2016, the meeting notice must include a report, the administrator’s opinions on the available outcomes and reasons, and any proposed deed’s details. The notice must ordinarily be given at least five business days before the meeting under rule 75-225(2)(a).

Read the estimated liquidation return alongside the proposed deed return. Ask how each figure was calculated. An unexplained assumption that a director has no recoverable assets can materially distort the comparison, just as an optimistic asset valuation can overstate the DOCA dividend.

Deeds of Company Arrangement should be assessed on net distributions after costs, the likely timing of payment and the risk that the money will never be available. Creditors should ask for clarification before the meeting rather than expect a complicated funding issue to be resolved during the vote.

Voting on a DOCA

Where a poll is demanded or required, rule 75-115(1) requires a majority in both number and value of creditors voting. These are majorities of those voting, not every creditor listed in the company’s records. Where the two measures produce no result, the chair may exercise a casting vote on the DOCA resolution under rule 75-115(3), subject to the rule’s qualifications.

The method of voting is governed by rule 75-110, including its provisions for meetings using virtual technology. Creditors should lodge their debt evidence and any proxy in accordance with the meeting notice. Admission for voting should not be confused with final acceptance of a claim for distribution.

A creditor who votes against a proposal can still be bound once the deed is executed. Staying away from the meeting does not preserve an unsecured creditor’s right to recover the full debt outside the arrangement.

The execution deadline matters

Under section 444B(2), the company must execute the instrument within 15 business days after the meeting ends, unless the Court allows further time on an application made within those 15 business days. The proposed deed administrator must sign before, or as soon as practicable after, the company signs: section 444B(5). The instrument becomes a DOCA when both have executed it under section 444B(6).

Failure by the company to execute within the required period ordinarily leads to liquidation through section 446A. A resolution accepting a proposal is therefore not the end of the process. Funding conditions, approvals and signatures need attention immediately.

What Deeds of Company Arrangement must contain

Section 444A(4) requires the instrument to identify matters including the deed administrator, available company property, the moratorium, releases, operating conditions, termination events, distribution order and the date determining which claims are admissible. That claims date cannot be later than the day administration began.

There is considerable room to negotiate within those requirements. Deeds of Company Arrangement may use an upfront contribution, instalments, asset-sale proceeds or a combination. A contribution from a director or investor needs enforceable terms identifying who must pay and when. If payment depends on refinancing, ask what happens if the lender declines.

Provision What to examine before approval Funding Amount, payer, evidence of capacity, payment dates and any security supporting the promise. Creditor claims Cut-off date, treatment of disputed and contingent claims, proof requirements and review deadlines. Distributions Costs deducted first, employee priorities, exclusions and the estimated net dividend. Releases Which company debts are compromised, when release occurs and whether separate third-party releases are requested. Management Who controls trading, the administrator’s powers and reporting obligations. Failure Default events, cure periods, enforcement rights and the route to termination or liquidation.

A deed that contains an impressive contribution figure but leaves costs uncapped and claims uncertain may produce a much smaller dividend than creditors expect. The drafting must connect the proposal’s headline offer with the amount available for distribution.

Who is bound by Deeds of Company Arrangement

Section 444D(1) binds all company creditors so far as concerns claims arising on or before the deed’s specified date. The company, its officers and members, and the deed administrator are also bound under section 444G.

The treatment of security and property rights is more qualified. Deeds of Company Arrangement do not simply place every stakeholder in the same position.

Stakeholder Starting position under a DOCA Ordinary unsecured creditor Bound for claims within the statutory and deed cut-off, even if the creditor voted against the proposal or did not vote. Secured creditor Security enforcement is preserved, subject to binding deed provisions following a favourable vote or a relevant Court order. Owner or lessor Property recovery rights are generally preserved, subject to the statutory exceptions and relevant Court orders. PPSA retention of title property has separate treatment. Eligible employee creditor Statutory minimum priority protections apply unless the specific employee approval or Court approval pathway is used. Guarantor The company’s release does not, by itself, release the guarantee or indemnity.

Secured creditors and landlords need separate analysis

Under section 444D(2), a DOCA does not prevent a secured creditor realising or otherwise dealing with its security, except to the extent the deed so provides for a creditor who voted in favour, or the Court orders under section 444F(2).

The corresponding protection for an owner or lessor appears in section 444D(3). The qualification for PPSA retention of title property in section 444D(3A) matters: an assertion that goods remain the supplier’s property does not necessarily place that supplier in the ordinary owner or lessor category.

Court intervention under sections 444F(3) and 444F(5) requires, among other things, a material adverse effect on achieving the deed’s purposes and adequate protection of the affected stakeholder’s interests. A director cannot assume the company will retain essential premises or equipment merely because unsecured creditors support the DOCA.

Court proceedings and enforcement

For a person bound by the deed, section 444E(2) prevents making or proceeding with a winding-up application. Section 444E(3) restricts proceedings against the company or concerning its property, and enforcement against its property, unless the Court gives leave.

That distinction matters to a creditor already suing in Queensland. A pending damages claim does not necessarily disappear, but the creditor cannot assume the proceeding may continue to judgment or enforcement. Check whether the claim is bound, how it will be valued under the deed and whether leave is needed. Deeds of Company Arrangement change the recovery process even where liability remains disputed.

Employee entitlements under Deeds of Company Arrangement

Section 444DA(1) generally requires eligible employee creditors to receive priority at least equal to the specified liquidation priorities when the deed administrator applies company property coming under their control. This protects priority; it does not guarantee enough money exists to pay every entitlement in full.

The exceptions are specific. Eligible employees may approve non-inclusion of that priority provision at a separate meeting held before the decision meeting, or the Court may approve it: section 444DA(2). The Court’s test under section 444DA(5) is whether non-inclusion is likely to produce the same or a better outcome for eligible employees as a whole than immediate winding up.

Deeds of Company Arrangement should identify how accrued entitlements, continuing employment and any redundancies will be funded. Employees should not be asked to infer that keeping their jobs means their existing entitlements are secure.

The Fair Entitlements Guarantee is generally linked to liquidation or bankruptcy and other eligibility requirements. A DOCA alone does not trigger access. Stonegate Legal’s guide to unpaid wages and the Fair Entitlements Guarantee explains that separate safety net.

Comparing Deeds of Company Arrangement with liquidation

The useful comparison is between realistic net outcomes. Liquidation may involve recoveries that are unavailable to a deed administrator simply by holding that office. For example, section 588FF provides for Court orders concerning voidable transactions on a liquidator’s application. A deed administrator does not automatically acquire those statutory powers.

Deeds of Company Arrangement should therefore be tested against potential recoveries, their prospects, funding and likely defendants’ capacity to pay. A large theoretical claim can have little value if it cannot be proved or collected. Equally, a report should not discard a substantial claim merely because pursuing it will take time. Stonegate Legal’s guide to voidable transactions and director risk explains the transactions that may warrant investigation.

Where selective payments before administration may be recoverable in liquidation, the guide to unfair preference claims and how to defeat them explains why payment history and available defences affect the assessment. Creditors should ask whether the liquidation estimate accounts for those matters.

Practical example of a funded proposal

Consider a hypothetical Brisbane wholesaler with $1 million in admitted ordinary unsecured claims. An investor offers $300,000 upfront. Assume administration and deed costs, priority payments and other deductions total $100,000, leaving $200,000 for that class. The estimated dividend is 20 cents in the dollar.

If liquidation is estimated to return between 8 and 12 cents after costs, the funded proposal may be attractive. Change the offer to $300,000 payable from uncertain profits over three years and the commercial assessment changes. The nominal dividend is the same; the risk and timing are not.

These figures are illustrative, not a prediction of typical returns. When considering Deeds of Company Arrangement, require the report to distinguish money already held from money someone hopes to earn.

Case example of a holding DOCA in Mighty River

In Mighty River International Ltd v Hughes [2018] HCA 38, the High Court considered a deed concerning Mesa Minerals. It imposed a moratorium while the administrators investigated options and provided that, unless varied, no company property would be available for distribution to creditors.

By majority, the Court upheld the deed. The absence of a present distribution of company property did not itself invalidate it, and the arrangement was not impermissible merely because it gave the administrators more time to investigate. The relevant reasoning includes paragraphs 30–45 and 57–71.

The decision shows the flexibility of Deeds of Company Arrangement. It does not make the label “holding DOCA” a substitute for examining the actual terms, purpose and effect. A creditor asked to accept further delay should ask what investigation remains, how it is funded and when a substantive proposal or another outcome must follow.

Personal guarantees and third party releases

Section 444H releases the company from a debt only to the extent the deed provides and the creditor is bound. Under section 444J, that statutory release does not affect a creditor’s guarantee or indemnity rights.

Deeds of Company Arrangement are therefore not automatic protection for directors’ homes or other personal assets. A guarantor may remain exposed even though the company’s liability has been compromised. The terms of the guarantee, any independently agreed release and the treatment of dividends need examination. Stonegate Legal’s guide to personal guarantees and assets at risk addresses that exposure.

Case example of the limits identified in Lehman Brothers

In Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc v City of Swan [2010] HCA 11, the proposed arrangement sought to impose a moratorium on, and release of, creditors’ claims against other Lehman entities. The High Court rejected the contention that the statutory DOCA mechanism could bind creditors to those third-party releases. See particularly paragraphs 43–54.

The distinction is between compromising claims against the company and compelling creditors to surrender their own claims against someone else. Deeds of Company Arrangement cannot obtain the latter result merely through the majority vote and section 444D. A separate consensual release requires its own legal analysis.

Practical example of a director guarantee

Suppose a hypothetical Sunshine Coast supplier is owed $100,000 and holds a director’s personal guarantee. The DOCA provides a $20,000 dividend and releases the company from the balance when completed. The director should not assume that the remaining exposure disappears.

The supplier may retain recourse against the director under the guarantee, subject to its terms and proper credit for recoveries. If the director’s contribution is conditional on a personal release, that condition needs to be disclosed and negotiated. It cannot safely be concealed within general wording about releasing the company’s debts.

Directors must also consider liabilities arising independently of guarantees. Stonegate Legal’s guide to when a director can be personally liable for company debts explains why a company restructuring does not resolve every personal claim.

Challenging and terminating Deeds of Company Arrangement

A disappointed creditor needs an identified legal ground and supporting evidence. A lower dividend than the creditor wanted is not, by itself, a basis to overturn the arrangement.

Section 445D(1) permits the Court to terminate a DOCA on grounds including materially false or misleading information, material omissions, material contravention, injustice or undue delay, unfair prejudice or discrimination, and inconsistency with creditors’ interests as a whole. The statutory grounds have different elements; they should not be reduced to a general allegation that the deal is unfair.

For example, an omitted independent valuation or an undisclosed funding condition may justify investigation. Obtain the report, proposal, executed deed and voting record. Identify the information withheld or misstated, explain its significance and assess the practical remedy sought. Urgent advice may be needed before distributions or other steps change the position.

Deeds of Company Arrangement may be varied by creditor resolution under section 445A, but the variation cannot be materially different from the proposal in the meeting notice. A creditor may seek cancellation of a variation under section 445B.

Termination can occur through the pathways in section 445C. Creditors cannot simply vote to terminate because they have changed their minds: section 445CA requires a breach that remains unrectified before the resolution. Under section 445E, creditors terminating the deed may also resolve to wind up the company where the meeting notice included that proposed resolution.

Completion is different from failure. Section 445FA provides for certification and a notice of termination when its requirements are met. The effect on unpaid balances depends on the deed’s release provisions and applicable law. Do not assume every termination restores the original debt in full.

Getting paid under a DOCA

Once the arrangement is operating, obtain the executed document and diary its dates. Deeds of Company Arrangement can have different proof, distribution and review procedures. An amount admitted for voting may still require supporting evidence before a dividend is paid.

Lodge the proof of debt with contracts, invoices, account statements and any material supporting a disputed or contingent claim. Check how the deed treats interest, set-off and claims that have not yet been quantified. If the claim is rejected, read the notice and act promptly on the applicable review procedure. ASIC’s DOCA guide for creditors warns that challenge periods may be limited by the deed’s terms.

Future supply needs its own decision. Confirm who is ordering, which entity must pay and what credit terms apply. Acceptance of a compromise on old debts does not establish that new invoices will be paid on time.

For directors, prepare a funded proposal with current financial records and a credible trading forecast. For creditors, insist on a comparison that exposes assumptions, costs and surrendered rights. Deeds of Company Arrangement work through their actual terms and available money. Those are the matters to settle before the vote.