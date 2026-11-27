On 12 November 2026, the Western Australian Parliament passed the Mining Amendment Bill 2025 (Bill), which amends the Mining Act 1978 (WA) (Act). Among other things, the reforms simplify tenement applications and provide greater flexibility in their assessment. They also respond to various recent court decisions concerning the Act, most notably Forrest & Forrest Pty Ltd v Wilson and Ors [2017] HCA 3 (Forrest), which held that failure to strictly comply with statutory lodgement requirements could invalidate an application.

The reforms represent a practical shift away from some of the strict procedural requirements that have shaped WA mining tenure in recent years. In this article we unpack the key changes, including greater flexibility in exploration licence applications, reduced forward planning and documentation requirements, and new powers relating to tenement conditions, and consider what tenement holders and applicants should be thinking about as the reforms take effect.

What has changed?

Excision of application areas : The Bill allows areas, including graticular blocks, to be excised from exploration licence applications. This addresses Blue Ribbon Mines Pty Ltd v Roy Hill Infrastructure Pty Ltd [2022] WASC 362, which found no general power to grant an exploration licence over a smaller area than that applied for.

: The Bill allows areas, including graticular blocks, to be excised from exploration licence applications. This addresses Blue Ribbon Mines Pty Ltd v Roy Hill Infrastructure Pty Ltd [2022] WASC 362, which found no general power to grant an exploration licence over a smaller area than that applied for. Forward planning requirements reduced to one year : the Bill amends section 58 of the Act to clarify that applicants will now only be required to provide one year's worth of forward planning information, including proposed work programs, expenditure and capability statements. This aligns with the WA Supreme Court decision in Richmond v Warden Thomas McPhee [2025] WASC 387, which overturned the 'five-year rule' for exploration licences applied by the Warden's Court since True Fella Pty Ltd v Pantoro South Pty Ltd [2022] WAMW 19.

: the Bill amends section 58 of the Act to clarify that applicants will now only be required to provide one year's worth of forward planning information, including proposed work programs, expenditure and capability statements. This aligns with the WA Supreme Court decision in Richmond v Warden Thomas McPhee [2025] WASC 387, which overturned the 'five-year rule' for exploration licences applied by the Warden's Court since True Fella Pty Ltd v Pantoro South Pty Ltd [2022] WAMW 19. Flexible document deadlines : pursuant to Forrest, the requirement for a mining lease or exploration licence application to be accompanied by supporting documents has been interpreted as requiring those documents to be lodged at the same time as the application. Failure to do so may invalidate the application. The Bill relaxes this requirement so that applicants may lodge required supporting documents within a prescribed timeframe following the application, and enables registrars and wardens to request additional information where necessary.

: pursuant to Forrest, the requirement for a mining lease or exploration licence application to be accompanied by supporting documents has been interpreted as requiring those documents to be lodged at the same time as the application. Failure to do so may invalidate the application. The Bill relaxes this requirement so that applicants may lodge required supporting documents within a prescribed timeframe following the application, and enables registrars and wardens to request additional information where necessary. Post-grant variation of conditions imposed on mining tenements : the Bill gives the Minister new powers to vary or cancel conditions imposed on mining tenements after those tenements have been granted, so as to respond more effectively and appropriately to changes in circumstances affecting those tenements.

: the Bill gives the Minister new powers to vary or cancel conditions imposed on mining tenements after those tenements have been granted, so as to respond more effectively and appropriately to changes in circumstances affecting those tenements. Relief for certain non-compliant pending applications : the Bill introduces a new section 165(1), which provides that pending tenement applications lodged prior to the commencement of the Bill which do not comply with one or more prescribed requirements may be dealt with and determined as if the relevant prescribed requirements had been met. However, section 165(1) does not validate mining lease applications recorded as invalid under the Forrest principle before commencement.

: the Bill introduces a new section 165(1), which provides that pending tenement applications lodged prior to the commencement of the Bill which do not comply with one or more prescribed requirements may be dealt with and determined as if the relevant prescribed requirements had been met. However, section 165(1) does not validate mining lease applications recorded as invalid under the Forrest principle before commencement. Removal of obsolete requirements : the Bill removes some obsolete informational requirements such as the need for a resource report for the purposes of a mining lease application to comply with the JORC Code and the section 58(b)(i) requirement to provide information on the exploration method in the context of an exploration licence application.

: the Bill removes some obsolete informational requirements such as the need for a resource report for the purposes of a mining lease application to comply with the JORC Code and the section 58(b)(i) requirement to provide information on the exploration method in the context of an exploration licence application. Digitisation of administrative processes: Notices and instruments, including section 19 instruments and forfeiture notices, may be published on the Department’s website. The Bill also enables regulations to accommodate new payment methods, providing flexibility to adapt to payment facilities that may become available in future.

What do the changes mean for tenement holders and applicants?

Overall, the amendments are expected to provide greater certainty of tenure and reduce the administrative burden for tenement holders and applicants in several ways:

The ability to excise areas in respect of exploration licence applications will assist in managing overlapping land interests and infrastructure while allowing exploration to progress. It should result in fewer "all-or-nothing" application outcomes and places exploration licences on the same footing as other mining tenement types for which there is already an ability to grant a lesser area than applied for;

The removal of obsolete information requirements and the reduction of forward planning requirements to one year should reduce unnecessary compliance costs;

The shift away from the strict compliance approach in Forrest should improve confidence in tenure applications and reduce the risk of an application being invalidated solely because of timing or documentation issues; and

The post-grant ability to vary or cancel conditions attached to tenements may assist miners struggling to adapt to adverse circumstances, while at the same time providing an incentive to go above and beyond in the compliance space.

However, the amendments should not be interpreted by tenement holders and applicants as relaxing the need for careful compliance. For example, it remains unclear how the discretion to assess or grant pending applications that do not comply with all prescribed requirements will be exercised. Additionally, the post-grant ability to vary conditions means tenement holders should not assume their conditions will remain unchanged throughout the tenement's life.

For those with pending tenement applications at the time of commencement, transitional rules will bridge the gap between the old and new legislation. Tenement holders and applicants in this position should take note of these transitional rules and monitor the publication of any relevant transitional regulations.