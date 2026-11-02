Long-duration Energy Storage In Australia: Closing The Financing Gap

Key takeaways

The key issue is bankability, not need : Australia accepts that long-duration energy storage (LDES) is necessary, but increasing duration raises capital costs without a matching increase in revenue because the market does not yet fully pay for the benefits LDES provides. Many LDES technologies also still have limited operating history at scale.

: Australia accepts that long-duration energy storage (LDES) is necessary, but increasing duration raises capital costs without a matching increase in revenue because the market does not yet fully pay for the benefits LDES provides. Many LDES technologies also still have limited operating history at scale. Data centres add urgency : hyperscale and AI-driven data centres need firm, always-on clean power, strengthening the case for storage that can discharge for eight hours or more.

: hyperscale and AI-driven data centres need firm, always-on clean power, strengthening the case for storage that can discharge for eight hours or more. Revenue support is helping but not yet fully fit for LDES : the Australian Capacity Investment Scheme does not clearly distinguish true LDES from shorter-duration batteries. NSW LTESAs are targeted but not national, and construction cost increases between bid and financial close can leave bid floor prices and caps insufficient to support debt and equity returns.

: the Australian Capacity Investment Scheme does not clearly distinguish true LDES from shorter-duration batteries. NSW LTESAs are targeted but not national, and construction cost increases between bid and financial close can leave bid floor prices and caps insufficient to support debt and equity returns. Bankability will depend on revenue models and risk sharing: options include LDES-specific auctions, cap-and-floor regimes, availability based contracted revenue streams that monetise the system support value LDES provides, and subordinated cost overrun facilities from federal and state lending agencies. A key test is whether the proposed Electricity Services Entry Mechanism (ESEM), unlikely to be settled until 2027, will produce contracts financiers can lend against.

Australia has become one of the world’s most active energy storage markets. Grid-scale batteries are being built at pace. Renewable penetration is rising. Coal retirement is no longer a distant planning assumption, but a practical investment challenge.

Yet one part of the storage market remains harder to unlock: long-duration energy storage (LDES).

DLA Piper’s recent Energy Storage Unlocked report points to a notable gap between Australia and other markets. Only 26% of Australian respondents are actively evaluating LDES deployment or investment over the next three to five years, compared with 49% globally. Just 21% are confident in suppliers’ ability to deliver next-generation storage technologies on time, compared with 51% globally.

That raises an important question. Why is Australia, a mature storage market, more cautious about LDES than many of its global peers?

The answer is not that Australia doubts the need for longer-duration storage. The real issue is bankability. Investors, lenders and developers are increasingly asking how LDES projects can be financed when the market does not yet fully reward the benefits they provide.

Australia has solved the need case

The debate in the Australian National Electricity Market is no longer whether storage is needed. It is what form of storage is needed, where it should sit in the system and how it should be paid for.

Short-duration batteries are already doing important work. They provide frequency control, shift energy within the day, manage evening peaks and capture arbitrage opportunities. But two to four-hour batteries are not designed to solve every problem. Unlike LDES, they cannot, on their own, manage multi-day renewable droughts, prolonged transmission outages, seasonal variability or extended periods of low-wind and solar generation.

Another demand side driver for LDES is emerging. Hyperscale and AI-driven data centres are being built rapidly in Australia and require large volumes of continuous, reliable electricity. As operators seek to meet that demand with clean power, and governments move to require data centres to source their own renewable energy and firmed capacity, intermittent wind and solar alone will not be enough.

By charging when renewable output is abundant and discharging for eight hours or more during overnight periods, renewable shortfalls or grid outages, LDES can help provide the firm, dispatchable and resilient clean power needed to support always-on operations, meet decarbonisation and policy objectives, and enable the next wave of digital investment.

LDES is not one technology

LDES is a category, not a single solution. It generally describes technologies capable of discharging for eight hours or more. The different technologies within the LDES category are diverse, and each brings a different risk profile.

Pumped hydro is proven, scalable and capable of very long asset lives. It also has established financing precedents. But it can involve long development timelines, planning constraints, environmental issues and high upfront capital costs.

Advanced compressed air energy storage and liquid air energy storage offer different pathways to longer discharge duration and long asset lives. Hydrostor’s Silver City project at Broken Hill is a practical Australian example: the proposed 200 MW / 1,600 MWh facility will store compressed air in an underground mine cavern and deliver eight hours of generation. Intended to support a renewable mini-grid during transmission outages and reduce reliance on diesel back-up, the project has been awarded an LTESA and benefits from ARENA funding and a network support arrangement with Transgrid.

Flow batteries, sodium-ion batteries and other emerging technologies also have potential advantages, including lower degradation and more flexible duration. The challenge is that many of these technologies still have limited operating history at scale.

The financing gap

Australia has largely solved the policy case for LDES but it has not yet solved the financing case.

Traditional project finance works best when projects have predictable cashflows, proven technology, fixed or well-understood costs, strong counterparties, manageable construction risk and clear downside protection. That is why it has been successful in regulated infrastructure, public-private partnerships and contracted renewables.

LDES does not yet fit neatly into that framework. Technology risk remains a concern for many solutions. Revenue risk is also harder to manage. LDES projects may earn revenue by charging when wholesale prices are low and discharging when prices are high; receiving payments for making firm capacity available during periods of system stress; providing frequency control, voltage support, system restart and other system security services; and contracting with networks, governments or large energy users to provide reliability and resilience.

Longer-duration assets can also preserve stored energy across extended price peaks or renewable shortfalls, allowing them to capture value that shorter-duration batteries may miss. But these revenue streams are exposed to different market, dispatch and counterparty risks, can be difficult to forecast and may not be contracted for long enough to support debt.

Duration creates another hurdle. Moving from four hours to eight hours or more increases capital cost but does not necessarily increase revenue in the same proportion. For example, a longer-duration battery may participate in many of the same markets as a shorter-duration battery, while carrying a materially higher cost base. Put simply, the current market often values duration less than it costs to build.

Support mechanisms are taking shape, but remain underdeveloped

The Australian Government’s Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) has been important. By underwriting revenue through floor and ceiling arrangements, it has reduced merchant exposure and helped mobilise a large storage pipeline. But industry participants have questioned whether it sufficiently distinguishes between short-duration batteries and true long-duration projects. Shorter-duration batteries may be better placed to compete economically because they are cheaper, more familiar and supported by deeper supply chains.

NSW has gone further through LTESAs under its Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap. Those arrangements provide a more targeted pathway for long-duration storage, including dedicated tender rounds for LDES projects. They are not a complete national solution, but they show the type of revenue support that can make projects more financeable.

We have also seen circumstances in which the revenue support terms bid by developers in a successful CIS or LTESA round, including the floor price and applicable payment cap, are no longer sufficient to support the project’s increased capital and financing costs by the time it reaches financial close. This may occur where construction costs materially increase during the period between submission of the bid and financial close, with the result that the project’s debt-sizing, coverage or equity-return metrics no longer support investment. The risk is particularly acute for LDES projects, given their technical complexity, longer development periods and higher capital costs relative to shorter-duration batteries.

Are merchant markets enough?

This is the market design question at the centre of LDES investment. If projects must rely mainly on merchant electricity markets, they may not be paid for the full system benefits they provide.

LDES supports reliability, resilience, system security and renewable integration. Yet many of those benefits accrue to consumers, networks, governments and the wider electricity system, rather than directly to the project owner. That creates an economic disconnect.

Other infrastructure sectors have solved similar problems through mechanisms that monetise public value. Regulated networks, toll roads, airports and social infrastructure projects are financed because the revenue model recognises the service being provided. Does LDES need a similar evolution?

Potential models to close the financing gap

Potential models include: