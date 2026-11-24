PODCAST · 24 NOVEMBER 2026
Corrs High Vis: Episode 63 - Digging Deeper Into Queensland’s Mineral Resources And Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2026 (Podcast)
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Queensland's Mineral Resources and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2026 aims to streamline mining project assessments and reform public objection rights to accelerate project approvals. What specific changes does this legislation propose to approval processes, and how will these reforms impact stakeholders in the mining industry?
In the latest episode of Corrs’ High Vis Podcast, Daniel Byrne, Anna White, and Franka Cheung explore the details of Queensland’s Mineral Resources and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2026 and its implications for the mining industry.
The Queensland Government introduced the Bill on 15 September 2026 with aim of streamlining mining project assessments and reform public objection rights with the goal of increasing the speed of project approvals.
In this podcast Daniel Byrne, Anna White, and Franka Cheung drill down into the Bill, discuss the specific changes it proposes to approval processes and what those in the mining industry need to know.
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