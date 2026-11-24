In the latest episode of Corrs’ High Vis Podcast, Daniel Byrne, Anna White, and Franka Cheung explore the details of Queensland’s Mineral Resources and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2026 and its implications for the mining industry.

The Queensland Government introduced the Bill on 15 September 2026 with aim of streamlining mining project assessments and reform public objection rights with the goal of increasing the speed of project approvals.

In this podcast Daniel Byrne, Anna White, and Franka Cheung drill down into the Bill, discuss the specific changes it proposes to approval processes and what those in the mining industry need to know.