In short

As utilities modernise billing and customer platforms, protecting life support and hardship customers must remain a priority. Organisations can take practical steps during migration, cutover and stabilisation to minimise risks to these customers.

Across the energy and water sector, retailers and distributors are embarking on, or preparing to embark on, their largest customer-facing investments in a decade: replacing ageing meter-to-cash and billing platforms. Driven by energy transition, market reform and end-of-life systems, these programs are running in parallel across the industry.

Done well, a transformation is an opportunity to build vulnerability protection into the system by design and create better customer outcomes. Done poorly, it doesn’t just fail vulnerable customers but create a new cohort of them. The difference comes down to how deliberate protection is designed and treated during implementation, migration, cutover and stabilisation.

This two-part series explores both sides of the transformation challenge. Part 1 focuses on protecting vulnerable customers from harm during transformation. Part 2 examines how utilities can use these same programs to improve vulnerable customer outcomes.

The reality of “new system, fresh start”

There is a common assumption that replacing an ageing billing platform will resolve compliance and customer problems. The evidence suggests otherwise.

Origin Energy was ordered to pay $17.6 million 1 in 2025 which was the largest penalty in Victoria’s history. According to Origin, the breaches that affected nearly 670,000 customers, including life support and payment difficulty customers, were traced largely to errors in its previous operating system or were due to human error 2.

New systems are risky, but a transformation can carry forward whatever weaknesses already exist in your data, processes and protections, unless you deliberately design them out. The migration is where legacy risk either gets retired or amplified.

This is also a network problem, not just a retail one

Distributors also have vulnerability responsibilities. They own the life support register data that helps keep people safe during outages.

Ausgrid paid $100,000 in penalties in 2017 and gave an enforceable undertaking after life support customers unexpectedly lost supply during planned works. Its remediation action was to pinpoint exactly how individual customers are connected to the network and what parts of the network supply their home or business 3.

The asset-to-customer data linkage is something that will be touched during network customer transformation, with the downstream impact to planned outage processes, disconnection and field work practices. The AER has since reminded both retailers and distributors of their life support obligations 4. As distributors like Essential Energy move their core billing and customer operations onto modern platforms, the same life support data must survive the migration 5.

Transformation can create vulnerability

We often talk about protecting customers who are already vulnerable. A transformation can introduce a second risk of creating vulnerability in customers who were previously financially stable.

Greater Western Water’s new billing system caused suspended, incomplete and incorrect bills, and the withdrawal of direct debit. The result was a $130 million redress package 6 and an enforceable undertaking 7. The deeper cost was a wave of customers who had gone months without a bill, then faced catch-up charges they hadn’t budgeted for. This can turn previously financially stable customers into hardship customers overnight.

Footnotes

1. https://www.esc.vic.gov.au/media-centre/origin-penalised-176-million-failings-affecting-over-650000-customers

2. https://www.originenergy.com.au/blog/breaches-of-victorian-regulatory-requirements/

3. https://esdnews.com.au/ausgrid-fined-100k-breaching-life-support-obligations/

4. https://www.aer.gov.au/publications/reports/compliance/aer-writes-industry-compliance-expectations-life-support-obligations

5. https://www.esc.vic.gov.au/media-centre/130-million-redress-proposed-greater-western-water-billing-failures

6. https://www.esc.vic.gov.au/media-centre/130-million-redress-proposed-greater-western-water-billing-failures