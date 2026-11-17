ARTICLE · 17 NOVEMBER 2026
National Safe Work Month – For The Future – The Long-Term Impact (Video)
Cooper Grace Ward
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As workplaces rapidly adopt AI and new technologies, employers must proactively address emerging health and safety risks. This article examines how technological change can introduce new hazards, from increased job demands to potential misuse between employees, and explores the training, support, and monitoring systems businesses need to implement.
In this third instalment, lawyer William Head looks at the week three theme, ‘For the future – the long-term impact‘. New technologies and AI are changing how people work, but they can also introduce new hazards, including added job demands that leave some workers feeling unsupported or left behind. Employers should consider the training and support they provide during periods of change, the risk of technology misuse between employees, and how they will monitor use and respond to concerns.
Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in Brisbane.
This publication is for information only and is not legal advice. You should obtain advice that is specific to your circumstances and not rely on this publication as legal advice. If there are any issues you would like us to advise you on arising from this publication, please contact Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers.