October is National Safe Work Month. Each week, Cooper Grace Ward’s workplace relations and safety team will ask you to think about the safety systems and practices in your business.

In this third instalment, lawyer William Head looks at the week three theme, ‘For the future – the long-term impact‘. New technologies and AI are changing how people work, but they can also introduce new hazards, including added job demands that leave some workers feeling unsupported or left behind. Employers should consider the training and support they provide during periods of change, the risk of technology misuse between employees, and how they will monitor use and respond to concerns.